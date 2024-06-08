Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-06-08

  1. Adam Said Galore – Try Fins And Swim
  2. Augie March – The Drowning Dream
  3. Barclay James Harvest – Pools Of Blue (Abbey Road Mix)
  4. Bobby Bare – (They Covered Up) The Old Swimming Hole
  5. Courtney Barnett – Aqua Profunda!
  6. The Beat (UK) – Drowning
  7. Black Oak Arkansas – Swimmin’ In Quicksand
  8. Boys Next Door – Dive Position
  9. Broken Social Scene – Swimmers
  10. Brown Paper Bag – Down In The Deep
  11. Jimmy Buffett – Beautiful Swimmers
  12. Business As Usual – Dreams Swimming
  13. Cactus – Let Me Swim
  14. Cactus – Swim
  15. Calexico – Convict Pool
  16. Camera Obscura – Swimming Pool
  17. Can – Splash
  18. Candidate – Swim Home
  19. James Carr – Pouring Water On A Drowning Man
  20. Catcall – Swimming Pool
  21. Merry Clayton – Sink Or Swim
  22. Clouds – Dive
  23. Ray Columbus & The Invaders – C’mon And Swim
  24. Albert Collins – Backstroke
  25. Kevin Coyne – Learn To Swim – Learn To Drown
  26. Stephen Cummings – Everybody’s Always Pissing In The Swimming Pool
  27. The Denvermen – Back Rip
  28. Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming In Blood
  29. Johnny Devlin – Swimmin’ Suit
  30. Ani DiFranco – Swim
  31. Dire Straits – Twisting By The Pool
  32. Dsico (That No Talent Hack) – Swimmingly
  33. Eliza & The Delusionals – Swimming Pool
  34. Eurogliders – Learning How To Swim (Live)
  35. The Every Brothers – Swim
  36. Fatback Band – Backstrokin’
  37. Fishbone – Swim
  38. Foals – Like Swimming
  39. Ben Folds & yMusic – Phone In A Pool
  40. George Formby – Swimmin With The Wimmin
  41. Fraud Millionaires – Sink Or Swim
  42. Bobby Freeman – C’mon And Swim
  43. Frightened Rabbit – Swim Until You Can’t See Land
  44. Peter Gabriel – I Go Swimming
  45. The Go-Betweens – Draining The Pool For You
  46. The Go-Betweens – Dive For Your Memory
  47. Laura Jane Grace – The Swimming Pool Song
  48. The Hardy Boys – Sink Or Swim
  49. The Henrys – The Pool Jumper
  50. Hinterland – Dive The Deepest
  51. Julia Jacklin – Pool Party
  52. Jack’s Mannequin – Swim
  53. Japan – The Experience Of Swimming
  54. Japanese Television – Sputnik Swimming
  55. Elton John – The Diving Board
  56. Ed Kuepper – The Swimming Pool Hauntingman
  57. Bill Lewis – Swim Beat
  58. Little Nell – Do The Swim
  59. The Lucksmiths – Deep Sea Diving Suit
  60. Taj Mahal – Diving Duck Blues
  61. Kate & Anna McGarrigle – The Swimming Song
  62. Meat Puppets – Swimming Ground
