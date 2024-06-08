Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-06-08

- Adam Said Galore – Try Fins And Swim
- Augie March – The Drowning Dream
- Barclay James Harvest – Pools Of Blue (Abbey Road Mix)
- Bobby Bare – (They Covered Up) The Old Swimming Hole
- Courtney Barnett – Aqua Profunda!
- The Beat (UK) – Drowning
- Black Oak Arkansas – Swimmin’ In Quicksand
- Boys Next Door – Dive Position
- Broken Social Scene – Swimmers
- Brown Paper Bag – Down In The Deep
- Jimmy Buffett – Beautiful Swimmers
- Business As Usual – Dreams Swimming
- Cactus – Let Me Swim
- Cactus – Swim
- Calexico – Convict Pool
- Camera Obscura – Swimming Pool
- Can – Splash
- Candidate – Swim Home
- James Carr – Pouring Water On A Drowning Man
- Catcall – Swimming Pool
- Merry Clayton – Sink Or Swim
- Clouds – Dive
- Ray Columbus & The Invaders – C’mon And Swim
- Albert Collins – Backstroke
- Kevin Coyne – Learn To Swim – Learn To Drown
- Stephen Cummings – Everybody’s Always Pissing In The Swimming Pool
- The Denvermen – Back Rip
- Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming In Blood
- Johnny Devlin – Swimmin’ Suit
- Ani DiFranco – Swim
- Dire Straits – Twisting By The Pool
- Dsico (That No Talent Hack) – Swimmingly
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Swimming Pool
- Eurogliders – Learning How To Swim (Live)
- The Every Brothers – Swim
- Fatback Band – Backstrokin’
- Fishbone – Swim
- Foals – Like Swimming
- Ben Folds & yMusic – Phone In A Pool
- George Formby – Swimmin With The Wimmin
- Fraud Millionaires – Sink Or Swim
- Bobby Freeman – C’mon And Swim
- Frightened Rabbit – Swim Until You Can’t See Land
- Peter Gabriel – I Go Swimming
- The Go-Betweens – Draining The Pool For You
- The Go-Betweens – Dive For Your Memory
- Laura Jane Grace – The Swimming Pool Song
- The Hardy Boys – Sink Or Swim
- The Henrys – The Pool Jumper
- Hinterland – Dive The Deepest
- Julia Jacklin – Pool Party
- Jack’s Mannequin – Swim
- Japan – The Experience Of Swimming
- Japanese Television – Sputnik Swimming
- Elton John – The Diving Board
- Ed Kuepper – The Swimming Pool Hauntingman
- Bill Lewis – Swim Beat
- Little Nell – Do The Swim
- The Lucksmiths – Deep Sea Diving Suit
- Taj Mahal – Diving Duck Blues
- Kate & Anna McGarrigle – The Swimming Song
- Meat Puppets – Swimming Ground
