Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-05-25

- Jimi Hendrix – Have You Ever Been To Electric Ladyland?
- Nona Hendryx – Electricity
- The Higher State – The Electric Cowboy
- The Holloways – Generator
- The Hollowmen – Electric
- Honolulu Mountain Daffodils – Electrified Sons Of Randy Alvey
- Johnny Horton – The Electrified Donkey
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Body Electric
- Husker Du – Powerline
- Icehouse – Electric Blue
- ShooterJennings – Electric Rodeo
- Imitation Electric Piano – Theme For An Imitation Electric Piano
- The Jezabels – Electric Lover
- Jimmy Eat World – World Is Static
- Johnny & The Hurricanes – High Voltage
- Judas Priest – Electric Eye
- Kaygisizlar – (Sasirdim) Short Circuit
- Keywest – Electric Love
- Kinglake – Powerlines
- Kitchen Witch – Shock
- Kool And The Gang – Electric Frog (Part 1)
- Leo Kottke – Power Failure
- Kraftwerk – Ohm Sweet Ohm
- Ed Kuepper – Electrical Storm
- Let Them Eat Cake – I Get Static
- Lush – Blackout
- Liam Lynch – Electrician’s Day
- Magic Mushroom Band – Wide Eyed And Electric
- Harvey Mandel – Bite The Electric Eel
- Magnetic Fields – Kraftwerk In A Blackout
- Mansun – Electric Man
- Markley – Booker T & His Electric Shock
- Patrick D. Martin – I Like ‘Lectric Motors
- Brother Jack McDuff – Theme From Electric Surfboard
- John McLaughlin with One Truth Band – Electric Dreams, Electric Sighs
- Medicine Men – Electric Voodoo
- Memory Boy – (There Is No) Electricity
- The Members – Electricity
- Meo 245 – Generator
- MGMT – Electric Feel
- Mod Con – Electric Whip
- Lizzie Miles – Electrician Blues
- Joni MItchell – Electricity
- Janelle Monae – Suite IV: Electric Overture / Electric Lady
- The Mothers (Of Invention) – Lonesome Electric Turkey
- Rock Murphy – Electric Guitar Boogie
- Mustered Courage – Powerlines
- My Baby – Electrified
- Nancy Boy – Are Friends Electric?
- The New Pornographers – The Electric Version
- Not Drowning Waving – Spark
- Richard O’Brien & Cast – Shock Treatment
- Orchestral Manouevres In The Dark – Electricity
- Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
- Paper Kites – Electric Indigo
- Pet Shop Boys – Electricity
- Les Paul Trio – Short Circuit
- Kelly Joe Phelps – Cardboard Box Of Batteries
- Anthony Phillips – Scottish Suite (III) – Electric Reaper
- Pikelet – Electric Gate
- Plug In City – Electric Light
- Prefab Sprout – Electric Guitar
