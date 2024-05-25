Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-05-25

  1. Jimi Hendrix – Have You Ever Been To Electric Ladyland?
  2. Nona Hendryx – Electricity
  3. The Higher State – The Electric Cowboy
  4. The Holloways – Generator
  5. The Hollowmen – Electric
  6. Honolulu Mountain Daffodils – Electrified Sons Of Randy Alvey
  7. Johnny Horton – The Electrified Donkey
  8. Hurray For The Riff Raff – The Body Electric
  9. Husker Du – Powerline
  10. Icehouse – Electric Blue
  11. ShooterJennings – Electric Rodeo
  12. Imitation Electric Piano – Theme For An Imitation Electric Piano
  13. The Jezabels – Electric Lover
  14. Jimmy Eat World – World Is Static
  15. Johnny & The Hurricanes – High Voltage
  16. Judas Priest – Electric Eye
  17. Kaygisizlar – (Sasirdim) Short Circuit
  18. Keywest – Electric Love
  19. Kinglake – Powerlines
  20. Kitchen Witch – Shock
  21. Kool And The Gang – Electric Frog (Part 1)
  22. Leo Kottke – Power Failure
  23. Kraftwerk – Ohm Sweet Ohm
  24. Ed Kuepper – Electrical Storm
  25. Let Them Eat Cake – I Get Static
  26. Lush – Blackout
  27. Liam Lynch – Electrician’s Day
  28. Magic Mushroom Band – Wide Eyed And Electric
  29. Harvey Mandel – Bite The Electric Eel
  30. Magnetic Fields – Kraftwerk In A Blackout
  31. Mansun – Electric Man
  32. Markley – Booker T & His Electric Shock
  33. Patrick D. Martin – I Like ‘Lectric Motors
  34. Brother Jack McDuff – Theme From Electric Surfboard
  35. John McLaughlin with One Truth Band – Electric Dreams, Electric Sighs
  36. Medicine Men – Electric Voodoo
  37. Memory Boy – (There Is No) Electricity
  38. The Members – Electricity
  39. Meo 245 – Generator
  40. MGMT – Electric Feel
  41. Mod Con – Electric Whip
  42. Lizzie Miles – Electrician Blues
  43. Joni MItchell – Electricity
  44. Janelle Monae – Suite IV: Electric Overture / Electric Lady
  45. The Mothers (Of Invention) – Lonesome Electric Turkey
  46. Rock Murphy – Electric Guitar Boogie
  47. Mustered Courage – Powerlines
  48. My Baby – Electrified
  49. Nancy Boy – Are Friends Electric?
  50. The New Pornographers – The Electric Version
  51. Not Drowning Waving – Spark
  52. Richard O’Brien & Cast – Shock Treatment
  53. Orchestral Manouevres In The Dark – Electricity
  54. Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
  55. Paper Kites – Electric Indigo
  56. Pet Shop Boys – Electricity
  57. Les Paul Trio – Short Circuit
  58. Kelly Joe Phelps – Cardboard Box Of Batteries
  59. Anthony Phillips – Scottish Suite (III) – Electric Reaper
  60. Pikelet – Electric Gate
  61. Plug In City – Electric Light
  62. Prefab Sprout – Electric Guitar
