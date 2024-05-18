Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2024

  1. The A’s – Electricity
  2. Lee Aaron – Powerline
  3. AC/DC – High Voltage
  4. Anathema – Electricity
  5. Bad Company – Electric Land
  6. Be Bop Deluxe – Electrical Language
  7. Beck – Electric Music And The Summer People
  8. Adrian Belew – Big Electric Cat
  9. Black Oak Arkansas – When Electricity Came To Arkansas
  10. Black Sabbath – Electric Funeral
  11. Blue Man Group – The Current
  12. Blues Project – Electric Flute Thing
  13. Bow Street Runners – Electric Star
  14. Edgar Broughton Band – Death Of An Electric Citizen
  15. Captain Beefheart – Electricity
  16. Jim Capaldi – Electric Nights
  17. The Charlatans – I Sing The Body Eclectic
  18. The Church – Electric Lash
  19. Corduroy – Electric Soup
  20. Country Joe & The Fish – Doctor Of Electricity
  21. The Cult – Electric Ocean
  22. The Damned – Wait For The Blackout
  23. Diamond Head – It’s Electric
  24. Dead Fingers Talk – Electric City
  25. Manu Dibango – Electric Africa
  26. Al Di Meola – Electric Rendezvous
  27. Duran Duran – Electric Barbarella
  28. Dzyan – Electric Silence
  29. Electric Six – Danger! High Voltage!
  30. Electric Sun – Electric Sun
  31. Even – Electric Light
  32. Five Man Electrical Band – Five Man Electrical Band
  33. Foals – Electric Bloom
  34. The Folk Implosion – Electric Idiot
  35. The Four Seasons – Electric Stories
  36. Four Teens – Spark Plug
  37. Frequency Drift – Electricity
  38. Funkadelic – The Electric Spanking Of War Babies
  39. Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey
  40. Guy Garvey – Electricity
  41. Geordie – Electric Lady
  42. Golden Earring – Chargin’ Up My Batteries
  43. Gonn – Blackout Of Gretely
  44. Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian – AC/DC Current
  45. Nanci Griffith – The Power Lines
  46. Marcia Griffiths – Electric Boogie
  47. Guru Guru – Electric Junk
  48. The Bobby Hammack Combo – Power House
  49. Albert Hammond – The Free Electric Band
  50. Headless Chickens – Electricity
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Noon Tunes: 2024-05-18

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-05-17

Current track

Title

Artist