Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-05-18

- The A’s – Electricity
- Lee Aaron – Powerline
- AC/DC – High Voltage
- Anathema – Electricity
- Bad Company – Electric Land
- Be Bop Deluxe – Electrical Language
- Beck – Electric Music And The Summer People
- Adrian Belew – Big Electric Cat
- Black Oak Arkansas – When Electricity Came To Arkansas
- Black Sabbath – Electric Funeral
- Blue Man Group – The Current
- Blues Project – Electric Flute Thing
- Bow Street Runners – Electric Star
- Edgar Broughton Band – Death Of An Electric Citizen
- Captain Beefheart – Electricity
- Jim Capaldi – Electric Nights
- The Charlatans – I Sing The Body Eclectic
- The Church – Electric Lash
- Corduroy – Electric Soup
- Country Joe & The Fish – Doctor Of Electricity
- The Cult – Electric Ocean
- The Damned – Wait For The Blackout
- Diamond Head – It’s Electric
- Dead Fingers Talk – Electric City
- Manu Dibango – Electric Africa
- Al Di Meola – Electric Rendezvous
- Duran Duran – Electric Barbarella
- Dzyan – Electric Silence
- Electric Six – Danger! High Voltage!
- Electric Sun – Electric Sun
- Even – Electric Light
- Five Man Electrical Band – Five Man Electrical Band
- Foals – Electric Bloom
- The Folk Implosion – Electric Idiot
- The Four Seasons – Electric Stories
- Four Teens – Spark Plug
- Frequency Drift – Electricity
- Funkadelic – The Electric Spanking Of War Babies
- Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey
- Guy Garvey – Electricity
- Geordie – Electric Lady
- Golden Earring – Chargin’ Up My Batteries
- Gonn – Blackout Of Gretely
- Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian – AC/DC Current
- Nanci Griffith – The Power Lines
- Marcia Griffiths – Electric Boogie
- Guru Guru – Electric Junk
- The Bobby Hammack Combo – Power House
- Albert Hammond – The Free Electric Band
- Headless Chickens – Electricity
