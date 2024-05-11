Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-05-11

May 11, 2024

  1. The Members – Clean Men
  2. Max Merritt & The Meteors – Turkish Bath
  3. Joni Mitchell – The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
  4. Motorhead – Stay Clean
  5. The Muppets – Veterinarian’s Hospital Soap Opera
  6. The Music Convention – Good Clean Fun
  7. Wazmo Nariz – Germ Proof Cleaners
  8. New Harlem Jazz Band – Washing Dishes With My Sweetie At The Kitchen Sink
  9. New Orleans’ Juice – The Laundry Song
  10. New York Dolls – Trash
  11. Red Nicholls & His Five Pennies – Washboard Blues
  12. Nilsson – Bath
  13. Nilsson – Garbage Can Ballet
  14. Nirvana – Clean Up Before She Comes
  15. Joe Lovano Nonet – The Scene Is Clean
  16. Anita O’Day – No Soap, No Hope Blues
  17. OutKast – So Fresh, So Clean
  18. Parquet Courts – Sunbathing Animal
  19. Liz Phair – Soap Star Joe
  20. The Philadelphia International All-Stars – Let’s Clean Up The Ghetto
  21. Robert Plant – White, Clean & Neat
  22. The Plunderers – Clean Hands
  23. Elvis Presley – Clean Up Your Own Backyard
  24. Dory Previn – The New Enzyme Detergent Demise Of Ali McGraw
  25. Chuck Prophet – Soap And Water
  26. The Psychedelic Furs – Soap Commercial
  27. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Mr. Clean (Part 2)
  28. Randy And The Rest – The Vacuum
  29. Django Reinhardt & Quintette Du Hot Club De France – Shine
  30. Charlie Rich – Ten Dollars And A Clean White Shirt
  31. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – The Sweeping Wind
  32. Archie Roach – Wash My Soul In The River’s Flow
  33. Les Rita Mitsuoko & Sparks – Singing In The Shower
  34. Rock Candy Funk Party – Mr. Clean (Live)
  35. Rose Royce – Car Wash
  36. Roxy Music – Trash
  37. Sade – Clean Heart
  38. The Selecter – Washed Up And Left For Dead
  39. Sesame Street (Placido Flamingo) – The Bathtub Of Seville
  40. Sesame Street (Bert) – I Gotta Be Clean
  41. The Shadows – Voyage To The Bottom Of The Bath
  42. The Shivers – Washaway
  43. Shocking Blue – Whisky Don’t Wash My Brains
  44. Shel Silverstein – Sahra Cynthia Sylvia Stout Would Not Take The Garbage Out
  45. Skyhooks – Don’t Take Your Lurex To The Laundromat
  46. Hollie Smith – Bathe In The River
  47. Otis Smith – Alley Full Of Trash And Bottles
  48. Soul Asylum – Little Too Clean
  49. Spirit – Fresh Garbage
  50. Joe Strummer & The Latino Rockabilly War – Trash City
  51. Suede – Trash
  52. Supertramp – A Soapbox Opera
  53. Talking Heads – A Clean Break (Live)
  54. Tenpole Tudor – Throwing My Baby Out With The Bathwater
  55. Steve & Mick Thomas – Tidy Town
  56. Tintern Abbey – Vacuum Cleaner
  57. TISM – Garbage
  58. Phil Upchurch – Washing Machine
  59. The Vacants – Worthless Trash
  60. The Varios – The Wash
  61. Lynn Varnado – Wash And Wear Love
  62. Suzanne Vega – Soap & Water
  63. The Vibrators – Keep It Clean
  64. John Vincent Presents The Ken Noath Ockerstra – Rubbish
  65. Philip Walker – My Baby’s Gonna Wash Me Down
  66. Fats Waller – Cash For Your Trash
