Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-05-04

Written by on May 4, 2024

  1. The Action – Dustbin Full Of Rubbish
  2. Henry ‘Red’ Allen – Get The Mop
  3. Louis Armstrong & Billie Holiday – My Sweet Hunck O’ Trash
  4. Ashley’s Melody Men – Bath House Blues
  5. Avett Brothers – Laundry Room
  6. Bad Seeds – King Of The Soap Box
  7. Bad Sports – Washed Up
  8. The Beach Boys – Bathing Beauty
  9. The (English) Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom
  10. The Bees – Wash In The Rain
  11. The B-52’s – Throw That Beat In The Garbage Can
  12. Blues Image – Clean Love
  13. Philip Boa & The Voodoo Club – Clean Eyes For Dirty Faces
  14. Will Bradley & His Orchestra – Scrub Me Mama, With A Boogie Woogie Beat
  15. Milton Brown & His Brownies – Garbage Man Blues
  16. The Buggles – Clean, Clean
  17. Prince Buster, The Voice Of The People – One Hand Washes The Other
  18. Calexico – Wash
  19. Camper Van Beethoven – (I Was Born In A) Laundromat
  20. Alvin Cash – Funky Washing Machine
  21. The Catalinas – Banzai Washout
  22. The Chanteclaires – (Down At) Ling Ting Laundry
  23. Chickenfoot – Soap On A Rope
  24. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pills & Soap
  25. Mary Coughlan – Magdalen Laundry
  26. Jim Croce – Workin’ At The Car Wash Blues
  27. Curve – Come Clean
  28. Eddie Davis & His Be-Boppers – Stealin’ Trash
  29. Paul Davis – A Little Bit Of Soap
  30. Spencer Davis Group – I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water
  31. Depeche Mode – Clean
  32. The Detergents – Leader Of The Laundromat
  33. Dream Syndicate – Definitely Clean
  34. Ian Dury & The Music Students – Take Me To The Cleaners
  35. Steve Earle – Sparkle And Shine
  36. Echo & The Bunnymen – Do It Clean
  37. Marty Feldman – Psychedelic Rubbish
  38. Felt – Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
  39. Ella Fitzgerald – I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair
  40. George Formby – Chinese Laundry Blues
  41. Michael Franks – In Search Of The Perfect Shampoo
  42. Rory Gallagher – Laundromat (Live)
  43. Goldie Lookin’ Chain – Soap Bar
  44. John Hartford – Good Old Electric Washing Machine – Circa 1943
  45. Hatfield & The North – Fitter Stoke Has A Bath
  46. Hiss Golden Messenger – Super Blue (Two Days Clean)
  47. Robyn Hitchcock – Clean Steve
  48. Ian Hunter – Soap And Water
  49. Spencer Davis Group – I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water
  50. Joyce Hurley – Sunbath
  51. The Isley Brothers – Vacuum Cleaner
  52. The Jam – Mr. Clean
  53. Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  54. Jethro Tull – Lick Your Fingers Clean
  55. Paul Kelly & The Dots – Clean This House
  56. Albert King – Laundromat Blues
  57. Kula Shaker – Shower Your Love
  58. Lemon Jelly – In The Bath
  59. The Lilac Time – The Laundry
  60. Lone Justice – Soap, Soup & Salvation
  61. Luxuria – Rubbish
  62. Magic Dirt – City Trash
  63. Marmalade – Super Clean Jean
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Noon Tunes: 2024-05-04

Previous post

Best Kept Secret: 2024-05-03

Current track

Title

Artist