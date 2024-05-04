Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-05-04

- The Action – Dustbin Full Of Rubbish
- Henry ‘Red’ Allen – Get The Mop
- Louis Armstrong & Billie Holiday – My Sweet Hunck O’ Trash
- Ashley’s Melody Men – Bath House Blues
- Avett Brothers – Laundry Room
- Bad Seeds – King Of The Soap Box
- Bad Sports – Washed Up
- The Beach Boys – Bathing Beauty
- The (English) Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom
- The Bees – Wash In The Rain
- The B-52’s – Throw That Beat In The Garbage Can
- Blues Image – Clean Love
- Philip Boa & The Voodoo Club – Clean Eyes For Dirty Faces
- Will Bradley & His Orchestra – Scrub Me Mama, With A Boogie Woogie Beat
- Milton Brown & His Brownies – Garbage Man Blues
- The Buggles – Clean, Clean
- Prince Buster, The Voice Of The People – One Hand Washes The Other
- Calexico – Wash
- Camper Van Beethoven – (I Was Born In A) Laundromat
- Alvin Cash – Funky Washing Machine
- The Catalinas – Banzai Washout
- The Chanteclaires – (Down At) Ling Ting Laundry
- Chickenfoot – Soap On A Rope
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pills & Soap
- Mary Coughlan – Magdalen Laundry
- Jim Croce – Workin’ At The Car Wash Blues
- Curve – Come Clean
- Eddie Davis & His Be-Boppers – Stealin’ Trash
- Paul Davis – A Little Bit Of Soap
- Spencer Davis Group – I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water
- Depeche Mode – Clean
- The Detergents – Leader Of The Laundromat
- Dream Syndicate – Definitely Clean
- Ian Dury & The Music Students – Take Me To The Cleaners
- Steve Earle – Sparkle And Shine
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Do It Clean
- Marty Feldman – Psychedelic Rubbish
- Felt – Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
- Ella Fitzgerald – I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair
- George Formby – Chinese Laundry Blues
- Michael Franks – In Search Of The Perfect Shampoo
- Rory Gallagher – Laundromat (Live)
- Goldie Lookin’ Chain – Soap Bar
- John Hartford – Good Old Electric Washing Machine – Circa 1943
- Hatfield & The North – Fitter Stoke Has A Bath
- Hiss Golden Messenger – Super Blue (Two Days Clean)
- Robyn Hitchcock – Clean Steve
- Ian Hunter – Soap And Water
- Spencer Davis Group – I Washed My Hands In Muddy Water
- Joyce Hurley – Sunbath
- The Isley Brothers – Vacuum Cleaner
- The Jam – Mr. Clean
- Elmore James – Dust My Broom
- Jethro Tull – Lick Your Fingers Clean
- Paul Kelly & The Dots – Clean This House
- Albert King – Laundromat Blues
- Kula Shaker – Shower Your Love
- Lemon Jelly – In The Bath
- The Lilac Time – The Laundry
- Lone Justice – Soap, Soup & Salvation
- Luxuria – Rubbish
- Magic Dirt – City Trash
- Marmalade – Super Clean Jean
Reader's opinions