Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-04-27

Written by on April 27, 2024

  1. Albert Ammons – Bear Den Boogie
  2. Joan Armatrading – Eating The Bear
  3. Axiom – Baby Bear
  4. Bakerloo – Big Bear Ffolly
  5. Bear In The Big Blue House – The Bear Cha-Cha-Cha
  6. Rupert Bear – His Name Is Rupert Bear
  7. Boyd Bennett – Boogie Bear
  8. Kerrie Biddell – Who Will Dance With The Blind Dancing Bear
  9. Cilla Black – Panda
  10. The Boy Least Likely To – Warm Panda Cola
  11. Johnny Burnette – Me And The Bear
  12. The Charlatans – Polar Bear
  13. The Damned – Edward The Bear
  14. Damned Man – Bear With A Sore Head
  15. Johnny Devlin & The Devils – Koala Bear
  16. Dungen – Panda
  17. Alejandro Escovedo – Golden Bear
  18. Barbara Fairchild – The Teddy Bear Song
  19. Dick Feller – Biff, The Friendly Purple Bear
  20. The 4 Star Heroes – Polar Bear
  21. Jerry Garcia & David Grisman – Teddy Bear’s Picnic
  22. The Gaturs – Cold Bear
  23. The Guess Who – Running Bear
  24. Jimi Hendrix – Three Little Bears
  25. The Hold Steady – The Bear And The Maiden Fair
  26. Charlie Hunter & Pound For Pound – Huggy Bear
  27. Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge – Dakota (The Dancing Bear)
  28. The Mamas & The Papas – Dancing Bear
  29. John Mayall – The Bear
  30. C.W. McCall – Black Bear Road
  31. Paul McCartney – Ode To A Koala Bear
  32. Midnight Oil – Koala Spirit
  33. Father John Misty – I Love You, Honeybear
  34. Mr, Bear & His Bearcats – Bear Hug
  35. My Morning Jacket – The Bear
  36. Randy Newman – Simon Smith & His Amazing Dancing Bear
  37. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – The House At Pooh Corner
  38. Ted Nugent & His Amboy Dukes – Loaded For Bear
  39. O’Hooley & Tidow – The Last Polar Bear
  40. Passenger – Eagle Bear Buffalo
  41. Pollyanna – Black Bear
  42. Elvis Presley – (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear
  43. Quicksilver Messenger Service – The Bears
  44. Radiohead – Hunting Bears
  45. Redcoats – Lions, Tigers & Bears (Oh My)
  46. Jerry Reed – The Preacher & The Bear
  47. Ride – Polar Bear
  48. Linda Ronstadt & The Stone Poneys – Carnival Bear
  49. The Royal Guardsmen – Bears
  50. The Scaffold – Russian Bear (Poem)
  51. Slift – Lions, Tigers & Bears
  52. Soft Machine – Hibou, Anenome & Bear
  53. Spiderbait – Rock-A-Bye Your Bear
  54. Sufjan Stevens – Sleeping Bear, Sault Saint Marie
  55. Angus & Julia Stone – Grizzly Bear
  56. The Stranglers – Bear Cage
  57. Tindersticks – Bearsuit
  58. Timberwolf – Little Bear
  59. Trev & Dennis – I Wish I Weren’t A Koala Bear
  60. 28th Day – Where The Bears Sing
  61. Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson – The Bear
  62. Paul Westerberg – The Right To Arm Bears
  63. Wimple Winch – Three Little Teddy Bears
  64. The Wolfe Tones – The Teddy Bear’s Head
  65. Johnny Young – Grizzly Bear
  66. The Youngbloods – Grizzly Bear
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-04-27

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-04-26

Current track

Title

Artist