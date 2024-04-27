Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-04-27

- Albert Ammons – Bear Den Boogie
- Joan Armatrading – Eating The Bear
- Axiom – Baby Bear
- Bakerloo – Big Bear Ffolly
- Bear In The Big Blue House – The Bear Cha-Cha-Cha
- Rupert Bear – His Name Is Rupert Bear
- Boyd Bennett – Boogie Bear
- Kerrie Biddell – Who Will Dance With The Blind Dancing Bear
- Cilla Black – Panda
- The Boy Least Likely To – Warm Panda Cola
- Johnny Burnette – Me And The Bear
- The Charlatans – Polar Bear
- The Damned – Edward The Bear
- Damned Man – Bear With A Sore Head
- Johnny Devlin & The Devils – Koala Bear
- Dungen – Panda
- Alejandro Escovedo – Golden Bear
- Barbara Fairchild – The Teddy Bear Song
- Dick Feller – Biff, The Friendly Purple Bear
- The 4 Star Heroes – Polar Bear
- Jerry Garcia & David Grisman – Teddy Bear’s Picnic
- The Gaturs – Cold Bear
- The Guess Who – Running Bear
- Jimi Hendrix – Three Little Bears
- The Hold Steady – The Bear And The Maiden Fair
- Charlie Hunter & Pound For Pound – Huggy Bear
- Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge – Dakota (The Dancing Bear)
- The Mamas & The Papas – Dancing Bear
- John Mayall – The Bear
- C.W. McCall – Black Bear Road
- Paul McCartney – Ode To A Koala Bear
- Midnight Oil – Koala Spirit
- Father John Misty – I Love You, Honeybear
- Mr, Bear & His Bearcats – Bear Hug
- My Morning Jacket – The Bear
- Randy Newman – Simon Smith & His Amazing Dancing Bear
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – The House At Pooh Corner
- Ted Nugent & His Amboy Dukes – Loaded For Bear
- O’Hooley & Tidow – The Last Polar Bear
- Passenger – Eagle Bear Buffalo
- Pollyanna – Black Bear
- Elvis Presley – (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear
- Quicksilver Messenger Service – The Bears
- Radiohead – Hunting Bears
- Redcoats – Lions, Tigers & Bears (Oh My)
- Jerry Reed – The Preacher & The Bear
- Ride – Polar Bear
- Linda Ronstadt & The Stone Poneys – Carnival Bear
- The Royal Guardsmen – Bears
- The Scaffold – Russian Bear (Poem)
- Slift – Lions, Tigers & Bears
- Soft Machine – Hibou, Anenome & Bear
- Spiderbait – Rock-A-Bye Your Bear
- Sufjan Stevens – Sleeping Bear, Sault Saint Marie
- Angus & Julia Stone – Grizzly Bear
- The Stranglers – Bear Cage
- Tindersticks – Bearsuit
- Timberwolf – Little Bear
- Trev & Dennis – I Wish I Weren’t A Koala Bear
- 28th Day – Where The Bears Sing
- Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson – The Bear
- Paul Westerberg – The Right To Arm Bears
- Wimple Winch – Three Little Teddy Bears
- The Wolfe Tones – The Teddy Bear’s Head
- Johnny Young – Grizzly Bear
- The Youngbloods – Grizzly Bear
