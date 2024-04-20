Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-04-20

Written by on April 20, 2024

  1. Latin Vibe – From Paris To Rio
  2. Loner – French Movie
  3. Trini Lopez – Made In Paris
  4. Jacques Loussier – Sortie Metro (Metro Exit)
  5. Bill Matte & The Five Classics – Parlais Vous L’Francais?
  6. Metal Urbain – Paris Maquis
  7. Mick Micheyl – Un Gamin De Paris
  8. Tony Middleton – Paris Blues
  9. Midnight Flyer – French Kisses
  10. Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
  11. Moody Blues – Boulevard De La Madelaine
  12. Gary Moore – Parisienne Walkways
  13. Morrissey – Margaret On The Guillotine
  14. Willie Nile – Les Champs-Elysees
  15. Nite School – Do You Speak French? (Pt. 1)
  16. Mike Oldfield – To France
  17. Michael O’Suilleabhain – Napoleon Crossing The Rhine
  18. Andy Partridge – Prince Of Orange
  19. Lance Percival – Riviera Cayf
  20. Pelaco Brothers – Eskimo In Paris
  21. Pink Floyd – San Tropez
  22. Gene Pitney – French Horn
  23. Pixies – Alec Eiffel
  24. Grace Potter & The Nocturnals – Paris (Ooh La La)
  25. Perez Prado & His Orchestra – Mambo Del Paris
  26. Prince – Raspberry Beret
  27. Procol Harum – Monsieur R. Monde
  28. Quintette Du Hot Club De France – Swing De Paris
  29. The Reels – Quasimodo’s Dream
  30. Zachary Richard – No French, No More
  31. Neil Richardson & Gordon Rees – The Riviera Affair
  32. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – French Press
  33. Rossi, Neil & Jay Ungar – Bonaparte’s Retreat
  34. Rush – Bastille Day
  35. Ryuichi Sakamoto & Robin Scott – The Left Bank
  36. Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – Racetrack In France
  37. Scritti Politti – Jacques Derrida
  38. Seaweed Evans – French Bikini
  39. Secret Machines – What Used To Be French
  40. The Shadows – French Dressing
  41. Sandie Shaw – Monsieur Dupont
  42. Shudder To Think – X French Tee Shirt
  43. Paul Simon – Rene & Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After The War
  44. Frank Sinatra – French Foreign Legion
  45. Slow Children – Ticket To France
  46. Soft Machine – The French Lesson
  47. Soviet Suprem – French Romance
  48. Sparks – Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me)
  49. Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
  50. Amy Speace – Me And The Ghost Of Charlemagne
  51. The Sports – Cruisin’ In A Citroen
  52. Al Stewart – The Palace Of Versailles
  53. Steeleye Span – Cam Ye O’er Frae France
  54. Alan Stivell – Tamm Ha Tamm – Rennes, Nantes & Brest
  55. Angus & Julia Stone – Baudelaire
  56. The Stranglers – Goodbye Toulouse
  57. Supergrass – Road To Rouen
  58. Tarwater – All Of The Ants Left Paris
  59. Telex – Twist A Saint-Tropez
  60. 10cc – One Night In Paris
