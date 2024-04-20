Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-04-20

- Latin Vibe – From Paris To Rio
- Loner – French Movie
- Trini Lopez – Made In Paris
- Jacques Loussier – Sortie Metro (Metro Exit)
- Bill Matte & The Five Classics – Parlais Vous L’Francais?
- Metal Urbain – Paris Maquis
- Mick Micheyl – Un Gamin De Paris
- Tony Middleton – Paris Blues
- Midnight Flyer – French Kisses
- Joni Mitchell – Free Man In Paris
- Moody Blues – Boulevard De La Madelaine
- Gary Moore – Parisienne Walkways
- Morrissey – Margaret On The Guillotine
- Willie Nile – Les Champs-Elysees
- Nite School – Do You Speak French? (Pt. 1)
- Mike Oldfield – To France
- Michael O’Suilleabhain – Napoleon Crossing The Rhine
- Andy Partridge – Prince Of Orange
- Lance Percival – Riviera Cayf
- Pelaco Brothers – Eskimo In Paris
- Pink Floyd – San Tropez
- Gene Pitney – French Horn
- Pixies – Alec Eiffel
- Grace Potter & The Nocturnals – Paris (Ooh La La)
- Perez Prado & His Orchestra – Mambo Del Paris
- Prince – Raspberry Beret
- Procol Harum – Monsieur R. Monde
- Quintette Du Hot Club De France – Swing De Paris
- The Reels – Quasimodo’s Dream
- Zachary Richard – No French, No More
- Neil Richardson & Gordon Rees – The Riviera Affair
- Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – French Press
- Rossi, Neil & Jay Ungar – Bonaparte’s Retreat
- Rush – Bastille Day
- Ryuichi Sakamoto & Robin Scott – The Left Bank
- Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – Racetrack In France
- Scritti Politti – Jacques Derrida
- Seaweed Evans – French Bikini
- Secret Machines – What Used To Be French
- The Shadows – French Dressing
- Sandie Shaw – Monsieur Dupont
- Shudder To Think – X French Tee Shirt
- Paul Simon – Rene & Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After The War
- Frank Sinatra – French Foreign Legion
- Slow Children – Ticket To France
- Soft Machine – The French Lesson
- Soviet Suprem – French Romance
- Sparks – Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me)
- Plastic Bertrand – Ca Plane Pour Moi
- Amy Speace – Me And The Ghost Of Charlemagne
- The Sports – Cruisin’ In A Citroen
- Al Stewart – The Palace Of Versailles
- Steeleye Span – Cam Ye O’er Frae France
- Alan Stivell – Tamm Ha Tamm – Rennes, Nantes & Brest
- Angus & Julia Stone – Baudelaire
- The Stranglers – Goodbye Toulouse
- Supergrass – Road To Rouen
- Tarwater – All Of The Ants Left Paris
- Telex – Twist A Saint-Tropez
- 10cc – One Night In Paris
