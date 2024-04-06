Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-04-06

  1. Jerry Lee Lewis – Big Blue Diamonds
  2. Carla Lippis – One Had A Diamond
  3. The Lurkers – Sleep On Diamonds
  4. The Loons – Diamonds And Garbage And Gold
  5. Phil Manzanera – Diamond Head
  6. Marillion – Sierra Leone III: The Diamond
  7. McCoury Brothers – You’ve Got The Look Of A Perfect Diamond
  8. Mercury Rev – Diamonds
  9. Father John Misty – Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All
  10. Mystery Jets – Diamond In The Dark
  11. Lisa Mitchell – Diamond In The Rough
  12. Marilyn Monroe – Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend
  13. Marissa Nadler – Diamond Heart
  14. The Narcs – Diamonds On China
  15. Tami Neilson – Diamond Ring
  16. The Nice – The Diamond Hard Blue Apples Of The Moon
  17. Octopus Syng – Diamonds And Emeralds
  18. Old 97’s – Diamonds On Neptune
  19. One The Juggler – Diamonds You Meet
  20. Ozone – Diamonds
  21. Pajama Club – Diamonds In Her Eyes
  22. Passenger – Diamonds
  23. Pink Floyd – Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part 2)
  24. The Plastics – Diamond Head
  25. The Polyphonic Spree – Section 13 (Diamonds / Mild Devotion To Majesty)
  26. Prince – Diamonds & Pearls (Long Version)
  27. The Radiators – Room Full Of Diamonds
  28. Hossam Ramzy & Ossama El Hendry – Diamond In The Rough
  29. Chris Rea – Give That Girl A Diamond
  30. Seabear – Summer Bird Diamond
  31. Seals & Crofts – Diamond Girl
  32. Feargal Sharkey – Ashes & Diamonds
  33. Paul Simon & Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes
  34. The Soft Boys – Black Snake Diamond Rock
  35. Spandau Ballet – She Loved Like Diamond
  36. Katy Steele – Diamonds
  37. Dave Stewart & The Spiritual Cowboys – Diamond Avenue
  38. Don Stover – Black Diamond
  39. String Driven Thing – Jack Diamond
  40. Suicide – Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
  41. Super Furry Animals – The Very Best Of Neil Diamond
  42. Supergrass – Diamond Hoo Haa Man
  43. Tangerine Dream – Diamond Diary
  44. Them – I Gave My Love A Diamond
  45. Holly Throsby – Diamonds Are So Shiny
  46. T. Rex – Diamond Meadows
  47. The Turbans – Diamonds & Pearls
  48. Underground Lovers – Star Signs (Drive On You Crazy Diamond)
  49. The Ventures – Diamond Head
  50. VHS Or Beta – Diamonds And Death
  51. Gleny Rae Virus & Her Playboys – The Ballad Of Diamond Jack
  52. Colter Wall – Diamond Joe
  53. Tom Waits – Diamonds On My Windshield
  54. Muddy Waters – Diamonds At Your Feet
  55. Overend Watts – He’d Be A Diamond
  56. Clint West – Big Blue Diamonds
  57. Edgar Winter Band with Rick Derringer – Diamond Eyes
  58. Wishbone Ash – Diamond Jack
  59. Pete Wylie feat. Josey Jones – Diamond Girl
  60. The Yearlings – Shine Like Diamonds
  61. Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
