Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-04-06

- Jerry Lee Lewis – Big Blue Diamonds
- Carla Lippis – One Had A Diamond
- The Lurkers – Sleep On Diamonds
- The Loons – Diamonds And Garbage And Gold
- Phil Manzanera – Diamond Head
- Marillion – Sierra Leone III: The Diamond
- McCoury Brothers – You’ve Got The Look Of A Perfect Diamond
- Mercury Rev – Diamonds
- Father John Misty – Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All
- Mystery Jets – Diamond In The Dark
- Lisa Mitchell – Diamond In The Rough
- Marilyn Monroe – Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend
- Marissa Nadler – Diamond Heart
- The Narcs – Diamonds On China
- Tami Neilson – Diamond Ring
- The Nice – The Diamond Hard Blue Apples Of The Moon
- Octopus Syng – Diamonds And Emeralds
- Old 97’s – Diamonds On Neptune
- One The Juggler – Diamonds You Meet
- Ozone – Diamonds
- Pajama Club – Diamonds In Her Eyes
- Passenger – Diamonds
- Pink Floyd – Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Part 2)
- The Plastics – Diamond Head
- The Polyphonic Spree – Section 13 (Diamonds / Mild Devotion To Majesty)
- Prince – Diamonds & Pearls (Long Version)
- The Radiators – Room Full Of Diamonds
- Hossam Ramzy & Ossama El Hendry – Diamond In The Rough
- Chris Rea – Give That Girl A Diamond
- Seabear – Summer Bird Diamond
- Seals & Crofts – Diamond Girl
- Feargal Sharkey – Ashes & Diamonds
- Paul Simon & Ladysmith Black Mambazo – Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes
- The Soft Boys – Black Snake Diamond Rock
- Spandau Ballet – She Loved Like Diamond
- Katy Steele – Diamonds
- Dave Stewart & The Spiritual Cowboys – Diamond Avenue
- Don Stover – Black Diamond
- String Driven Thing – Jack Diamond
- Suicide – Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne
- Super Furry Animals – The Very Best Of Neil Diamond
- Supergrass – Diamond Hoo Haa Man
- Tangerine Dream – Diamond Diary
- Them – I Gave My Love A Diamond
- Holly Throsby – Diamonds Are So Shiny
- T. Rex – Diamond Meadows
- The Turbans – Diamonds & Pearls
- Underground Lovers – Star Signs (Drive On You Crazy Diamond)
- The Ventures – Diamond Head
- VHS Or Beta – Diamonds And Death
- Gleny Rae Virus & Her Playboys – The Ballad Of Diamond Jack
- Colter Wall – Diamond Joe
- Tom Waits – Diamonds On My Windshield
- Muddy Waters – Diamonds At Your Feet
- Overend Watts – He’d Be A Diamond
- Clint West – Big Blue Diamonds
- Edgar Winter Band with Rick Derringer – Diamond Eyes
- Wishbone Ash – Diamond Jack
- Pete Wylie feat. Josey Jones – Diamond Girl
- The Yearlings – Shine Like Diamonds
- Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
