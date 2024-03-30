Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-03-30

Written by on March 30, 2024

  1. Barry Adamson – Diamonds
  2. Sammy Ambrose – This Diamond Ring
  3. John Anderson – I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)
  4. Joan Baez – Diamonds And Rust
  5. The Bevis Frond – Wild Jack Hammer
  6. Band Of Skulls – Death By Diamonds And Pearls
  7. Shirley Bassey – Diamonds Are Forever
  8. The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
  9. Jeff Beck – Diamond Dust
  10. The Bee Gees – Black Diamond
  11. Eric Bibb – Diamond Days
  12. The Black Crowes – Cursed Diamond
  13. Blondie – Diamond Bridge
  14. Luka Bloom – The Diamond Mountain
  15. Blue October – Coal Makes Diamonds
  16. Boomtown Rats – Diamond Smiles
  17. David Bowie – Diamond Dogs
  18. Black Keys – Just Couldn’t Tie Me Down
  19. Roy Budd – Diamonds
  20. Broken Family Band – Diamonds In The Mine
  21. Jimmy Buffett – A Diamond As Big As The Ritz
  22. Vashti Bunyan – Diamond Day
  23. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band – A Carrot Is As Close As A Rabbit Gets To A Diamond
  24. The Carter Family – Diamonds In The Rough
  25. The Charlatans – Jack Of Diamonds
  26. Richard Clapton – Diamond Mine
  27. Lee Clayton – Like A Diamond
  28. Cochise – Diamonds
  29. Bruce Cockburn – All The Diamonds In The World
  30. The Coral – Simon Diamond
  31. Mary Coughlan – Drinking The Diamonds
  32. The Cult – Diamonds
  33. Diamond Nights – Destination Diamonds
  34. Alela Diane – White As DIamonds
  35. Bob Dylan – Black Diamond Bay
  36. Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
  37. The Fabulous Dinos – Diamond Ring
  38. Bill Fay – Diamond Studded Days
  39. Fistful Of Trojans – Diamonds
  40. The Flying Emus – Diamond Creek
  41. Gaslight Anthem – The Diamond Church Street Choir
  42. The Golden Palominos – Diamond
  43. Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie – Diamonds
  44. Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – Diamond Dew
  45. Grateful Dead – Dupree’s Diamond Blues
  46. Zaine Griff – Ashes & Diamonds
  47. Gypsies – Diamonds, Rubies, Gold And Fame
  48. Emmylou Harris – Diamond In My Crown
  49. Jet Harris & Tony Meehan – Diamonds
  50. Mike Heron – Call Me Diamond
  51. Higher Elevation – The Diamond Mine
  52. Dave Hole – Rough Diamond Child
  53. Cisco Houston – Diamond Joe
  54. H.P. Lovecraft – Blue Jack Of Diamonds
  55. Jimmy Isle – Diamond Ring
  56. Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Diamond Light
  57. Judas Priest – Diamonds And Rust
  58. Carole King – Venusian Diamond
  59. Earl (Connelly) King – Big Blue Diamonds
  60. Kiss – Black Diamond
  61. Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris – I Dug Up A Diamond
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2024-03-30

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-29

Current track

Title

Artist