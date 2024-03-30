Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-03-30

- Barry Adamson – Diamonds
- Sammy Ambrose – This Diamond Ring
- John Anderson – I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)
- Joan Baez – Diamonds And Rust
- The Bevis Frond – Wild Jack Hammer
- Band Of Skulls – Death By Diamonds And Pearls
- Shirley Bassey – Diamonds Are Forever
- The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
- Jeff Beck – Diamond Dust
- The Bee Gees – Black Diamond
- Eric Bibb – Diamond Days
- The Black Crowes – Cursed Diamond
- Blondie – Diamond Bridge
- Luka Bloom – The Diamond Mountain
- Blue October – Coal Makes Diamonds
- Boomtown Rats – Diamond Smiles
- David Bowie – Diamond Dogs
- Black Keys – Just Couldn’t Tie Me Down
- Roy Budd – Diamonds
- Broken Family Band – Diamonds In The Mine
- Jimmy Buffett – A Diamond As Big As The Ritz
- Vashti Bunyan – Diamond Day
- Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band – A Carrot Is As Close As A Rabbit Gets To A Diamond
- The Carter Family – Diamonds In The Rough
- The Charlatans – Jack Of Diamonds
- Richard Clapton – Diamond Mine
- Lee Clayton – Like A Diamond
- Cochise – Diamonds
- Bruce Cockburn – All The Diamonds In The World
- The Coral – Simon Diamond
- Mary Coughlan – Drinking The Diamonds
- The Cult – Diamonds
- Diamond Nights – Destination Diamonds
- Alela Diane – White As DIamonds
- Bob Dylan – Black Diamond Bay
- Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
- The Fabulous Dinos – Diamond Ring
- Bill Fay – Diamond Studded Days
- Fistful Of Trojans – Diamonds
- The Flying Emus – Diamond Creek
- Gaslight Anthem – The Diamond Church Street Choir
- The Golden Palominos – Diamond
- Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie – Diamonds
- Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – Diamond Dew
- Grateful Dead – Dupree’s Diamond Blues
- Zaine Griff – Ashes & Diamonds
- Gypsies – Diamonds, Rubies, Gold And Fame
- Emmylou Harris – Diamond In My Crown
- Jet Harris & Tony Meehan – Diamonds
- Mike Heron – Call Me Diamond
- Higher Elevation – The Diamond Mine
- Dave Hole – Rough Diamond Child
- Cisco Houston – Diamond Joe
- H.P. Lovecraft – Blue Jack Of Diamonds
- Jimmy Isle – Diamond Ring
- Charles Jenkins & The Zhivagos – Diamond Light
- Judas Priest – Diamonds And Rust
- Carole King – Venusian Diamond
- Earl (Connelly) King – Big Blue Diamonds
- Kiss – Black Diamond
- Mark Knopfler & Emmylou Harris – I Dug Up A Diamond
Reader's opinions