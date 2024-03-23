Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-03-23

- Amon Duul II – Kronwinle 12
- Aquarian Age – 10,000 words in a cardboard box
- Arctic Monkeys – The Hellcat spangled shalala
- Ray Barretto – Acid
- Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan – Tennessee Bird Walk
- Bonzo Dog Band – Alki Baba’s camel
- Pete Brown & Piblokto – Aeroplane head woman
- Jimmy Buffett – If the phone doesn’t ring its me
- Can – Turtles have short legs
- Chicago – Questions 67 and 68
- Company Caine – The Day Superman got busted
- Crystal Chandlier – Suicidal flowers
- Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich – The Loos of England
- Dr West’s Medicine Show and Junk Band – The eggplant that ate Chicago
- Dukes of Stratosphere – 25 O’clock
- The Elastic Band – 8 & 1/2 hours to Paradise
- Electric Prunes – I had too much to dream last night
- Duke Ellington – East St Louis toodle-oo
- Jimmy Durante – I’m a vulture for horticulture
- The Exceptions – The eagle flies on Friday
- The Family – Scene through the eye of a lens
- Ella Fitzgerald – Stone cold dead in the market
- Kinky Friedman – We reserve the right to refuse service to you
- Edgar Froese – Detroit snackbar dreamer
- Gong – Sold to the highest Buddha
- Gracious – Once on a windy day
- Grateful Dead – China Cat Sunflower
- Vashti Bunyan – I’d like to walk around in your mind
- Jade Warrior – Barazinbar
- Tommy James & The Shondells – Crystal Blue Persuasion
- James Taylor Move – And I heard the fire sing
- Jan and Dean – The Anaheim Azusa & Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review and Timing Association
- Jefferson Airplane – Ice Cream Phoenix
- Jefferson Airplane – Eat starch mom
- Jefferson Handkerchief – I’m allergic to flowers
- George Jones – Stand on my own two knees
- Lemon Pipers – The shoemaker of Leatherware Square
- Lemon Pipers – No help from me
- Levi Smith’s Clefs – Empty Monkey
- Jackie Lomax – Home is in my head
- Love – Maybe the people would be the times or between Clark and Hilldale
- Love – Your mind and we belong together
- The Mamas and The Papas – No salt on her tail
- The Mamas and The Papas – Meditation Mama (Transcendental Woman Travels)
- Barry Mann – Who put the bomp
- Mr Gasser & The Weirdos – Finksville USA
- The Move – I can hear the grass grow
- Ken Nordine – Hunger is from
- Laura Nyro – Stone soul picnic
- Paul Revere & The Raiders – The Great Airplane Strike
- Ramases – Molecular delusion
- Seasick Steve – Started out with nothin’
- The Smoke – My friend Jack (eats sugar lumps)
- The Soft Machine – Jet-propelled photograph (aka Shooting at the moon)
- Spirit – Trancas fog-out
- Ray Stevens – The Mississippi Squirrel Revival
- Ray Stevens – I need your help Barry Manilow
- Merle Travis – Divorce me C.O.D
- The Ventures – The 2000 pound bee Parts 1 & 2
- Cliff Wade – Look at me I’ve fallen into a Teapot
- Lew Williams – Centipede
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Shifting sands
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Suppose they give a war and no one comes
