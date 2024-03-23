Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-03-23

  1. Amon Duul II – Kronwinle 12
  2. Aquarian Age – 10,000 words in a cardboard box
  3. Arctic Monkeys – The Hellcat spangled shalala
  4. Ray Barretto – Acid
  5. Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan – Tennessee Bird Walk
  6. Bonzo Dog Band – Alki Baba’s camel
  7. Pete Brown & Piblokto – Aeroplane head woman
  8. Jimmy Buffett – If the phone doesn’t ring its me
  9. Can – Turtles have short legs
  10. Chicago – Questions 67 and 68
  11. Company Caine – The Day Superman got busted
  12. Crystal Chandlier – Suicidal flowers
  13. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich – The Loos of England
  14. Dr West’s Medicine Show and Junk Band – The eggplant that ate Chicago
  15. Dukes of Stratosphere – 25 O’clock
  16. The Elastic Band – 8 & 1/2 hours to Paradise
  17. Electric Prunes – I had too much to dream last night
  18. Duke Ellington – East St Louis toodle-oo
  19. Jimmy Durante – I’m a vulture for horticulture
  20. The Exceptions – The eagle flies on Friday
  21. The Family – Scene through the eye of a lens
  22. Ella Fitzgerald – Stone cold dead in the market
  23. Kinky Friedman – We reserve the right to refuse service to you
  24. Edgar Froese – Detroit snackbar dreamer
  25. Gong – Sold to the highest Buddha
  26. Gracious – Once on a windy day
  27. Grateful Dead – China Cat Sunflower
  28. Vashti Bunyan – I’d like to walk around in your mind
  29. Jade Warrior – Barazinbar
  30. Tommy James & The Shondells – Crystal Blue Persuasion
  31. James Taylor Move – And I heard the fire sing
  32. Jan and Dean – The Anaheim Azusa & Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review and Timing Association
  33. Jefferson Airplane – Ice Cream Phoenix
  34. Jefferson Airplane – Eat starch mom
  35. Jefferson Handkerchief – I’m allergic to flowers
  36. George Jones – Stand on my own two knees
  37. Lemon Pipers – The shoemaker of Leatherware Square
  38. Lemon Pipers – No help from me
  39. Levi Smith’s Clefs – Empty Monkey
  40. Jackie Lomax – Home is in my head
  41. Love – Maybe the people would be the times or between Clark and Hilldale
  42. Love – Your mind and we belong together
  43. The Mamas and The Papas – No salt on her tail
  44. The Mamas and The Papas – Meditation Mama (Transcendental Woman Travels)
  45. Barry Mann – Who put the bomp
  46. Mr Gasser & The Weirdos – Finksville USA
  47. The Move – I can hear the grass grow
  48. Ken Nordine – Hunger is from
  49. Laura Nyro – Stone soul picnic
  50. Paul Revere & The Raiders – The Great Airplane Strike
  51. Ramases – Molecular delusion
  52. Seasick Steve – Started out with nothin’
  53. The Smoke – My friend Jack (eats sugar lumps)
  54. The Soft Machine – Jet-propelled photograph (aka Shooting at the moon)
  55. Spirit – Trancas fog-out
  56. Ray Stevens – The Mississippi Squirrel Revival
  57. Ray Stevens – I need your help Barry Manilow
  58. Merle Travis – Divorce me C.O.D
  59. The Ventures – The 2000 pound bee Parts 1 & 2
  60. Cliff Wade – Look at me I’ve fallen into a Teapot
  61. Lew Williams – Centipede
  62. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Shifting sands
  63. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Suppose they give a war and no one comes
