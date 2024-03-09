Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-03-09

March 9, 2024

  1. Lindisfarne – Clear White Light – Part 2
  2. Nick Lowe – Refrigerator White
  3. Manic Street Preachers – IfWhiteAmericaToldTheTruth ForOneDayIt’sWorldWould FallApart
  4. Marillion – White Feather
  5. The Mavis’s – Snow White Line
  6. Meat Puppets – White Sport Coat
  7. MEO 245 – White Lies
  8. Moody Blues – Nights In White Satin
  9. Midnight Oil – White Skin, Black Heart
  10. Motorhead – White Line Fever
  11. Mott – The Great White Wail
  12. Elliott Murphy – White Middle Class Blues
  13. Billy Nicholls – White Lightning
  14. Ray Noble with Al Bowlly & The Freshmen – Top Hat, White Tie & Tails
  15. Our Patch Of Blue – Lily White
  16. Ozric Tentacles – White Rhino Tea
  17. Painted Ship – Little White Lies
  18. Graham Parker – White Honey
  19. Dolly Parton – White Limozeen
  20. Joe Pass – Whitestone
  21. Pixies – Into The White
  22. Peter Posa – The White Rabbit
  23. Procol Harum – A Whiter Shade Of Pale
  24. Pure Prairie League – White Line
  25. Jimmy Pursey – White Trash
  26. The Raincoats – Black And White
  27. Sadista Sisters – Black/White
  28. R.E.M. – White Tornado
  29. Sharks – White Man
  30. Sturgill Simpson – Long White Line
  31. The Sinceros – Little White Lie
  32. Skyhooks – White Skin And Black Sheets
  33. The Slaughtermen – Jesus Saves White Trash
  34. Smubbs – White Paper Sail
  35. Sparklers – White Pain
  36. Sparks – White Women
  37. Spiders From Mars – White Man, Black Man
  38. Bruce Springsteen – Little White Lies
  39. The Standells – Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White
  40. Chris Stapleton – White Horse
  41. Al Stewart – Peter On The White Sea
  42. Stone Coal White – Stone Coal White
  43. John Stewart – Great White Cathedrals
  44. The Stranglers – Man In White
  45. The Style Council – Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse
  46. Laurie Styvers – White Flowers
  47. Sun Dragon – Five White Horses
  48. Swallow The Sun – Heart Of A Cold White Land
  49. Tracey Thorn – Long White Dress
  50. The Three Johns – English White Boy Engineer
  51. TISM – Jesus Pots The White Ball
  52. Tomorrow – My White Bicycle
  53. Randy Travis – The Blues In Black And White
  54. T. Rex – Ride A White Swan
  55. The Tubes – White Punks On Dope
  56. Van Der Graaf Generator – White Hammer
  57. Townes Van Zandt – White Freightliner Blues
  58. Suzanne Vega – I Never Wear White
  59. Velvet Underground – White Light / White Heat
  60. Genevieve Waite – White Cadillac
  61. The Way We Live – Watching White Stars
  62. West Coast Consortium – Colour Sergeant Lillywhite
  63. Whether Bureau – White And Frosty
  64. Winston’s Fumbs – Snow White
  65. World Of Oz – Peter’s Birthday (Black And White Rainbows)
  66. X – White Girl
