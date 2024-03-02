Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-03-02

Written by on March 2, 2024

  1. Dave Alvin & The Guilty Men – Long White Cadillac (Live)
  2. Angel – White Lightning
  3. The Animals with Eric Burdon – White Houses
  4. Ash – Return Of White Rabbit
  5. The Associates – White Car In Germany
  6. Peter Baumann – White Bench & Black Beach
  7. Belly – White Belly
  8. The Bevis Frond – White Sun
  9. Big Star – Life Is White
  10. Bizarros – White Screen Movies
  11. Blackfield – White Nights
  12. Peter Blegvad – White
  13. Kevin Borich – White Ship
  14. Bonzo Dog Doodah Band – Can Blue Men Sing The Whites?
  15. David Bowie – Black Tie White Noise
  16. Julie Brown – Trapped In The Body Of A White Girl
  17. David Byron – Silver White Man
  18. John Cale – Big White Cloud
  19. The Chocolate Tunnel – The Highly Successful Young Rupert White
  20. Gene Clark – White Light
  21. The Clash – (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais
  22. Cockney Rebel – White, White Dove
  23. Shirley Collins & The Albion Band – The White Hare
  24. Julian Cope – Great White Wonder
  25. Susan Cowsill – White Light Of Winter
  26. Cream – White Room
  27. Frances Day & John Mills – A Little White Room
  28. The dB’s – White Train
  29. DD Smash – White Water
  30. Doves – Black And White Town
  31. Echo & The Bunnymen – My White Devil
  32. Mimi Farina & Tom Jans – The Great White Horse
  33. Fat Mattress – Little Girl in White
  34. Bela Fleck – Whitewater
  35. Fleet Foxes – White Winter Hymnal
  36. Flying Burrito Brothers – White Line Fever
  37. Peter Gabriel – White Shadow
  38. Game Theory – White Blues
  39. Bob Geldof – Pale White Girls
  40. Genesis – White Mountain
  41. Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Don’t Do It)
  42. Grass Is Greener – Northern White Clouds
  43. Grin – White Lies
  44. The Handsome Family – The Snow White Diner
  45. Emmylou Harris – White Shoes
  46. Bertie Higgins – White Line Fever
  47. Hoodoo Gurus – White Night
  48. Hot Little Hands – Dynamite In Black And White
  49. Robert Hunter – Cruel White Water
  50. Billy Idol – White Wedding
  51. It’s A Beautiful Day – White Bird
  52. Jacky – White Horses
  53. Alana Jagt & The Monotremes – Land Of The Long White Cloud
  54. Jason & The Scorchers – White Lies
  55. The Jayhawks – Lies In Black And White
  56. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  57. Waylon Jennings – Pickin’ White Gold
  58. Jethro Tull – One White Duck / O 10 = Nothing At All
  59. Kaleidoscope – White Faced Lady
  60. Genni Kane – Little White Dog
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Broadcasting live from WOMADelaide 2024

Thumbnail
Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-03-01

Current track

Title

Artist