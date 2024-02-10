Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-02-10

Written by on February 10, 2024

  1. The Monkees – Porpoise Song (Theme From ‘Head’)
  2. The Monochrome Set – Straits Of Malacca
  3. Moody Blues – Driftwood
  4. Mott The Hoople – Sea Diver
  5. The Mountain Goats – Oceanographer’s Choice
  6. Mr. Wednesday – Sea Level
  7. Moon Mullican – I’ll Sail My Ship Alone
  8. Shawn Mullins – Gulf Of Mexico
  9. The Neptunes – My Mermaid
  10. Joanna Newsom – Clam, Crab, Cockle, Cowrie
  11. The Nocturnes – Riptide
  12. Nova Mob – Admiral Of The Sea
  13. Jim O’Rourke – Ghost Ship In A Storm
  14. Orchestral Manouevres In The Dark – Dazzle Ships (Parts II, III & VII)
  15. The Pacifics – Barracuda
  16. The Paragons – The Tide Is High
  17. The Parazone – Wild Dolphins
  18. Pel Mel – Current
  19. Pharaohs – Keelhaul
  20. Louis Phillippe – Ulysses & The Siren
  21. Phosphorescent – The Mermaid Parade
  22. Pinkerton’s Colours – Duke’s Jetty
  23. Pixies – Manta Ray
  24. The Pogues – Greenland Whale Fisheries
  25. Iggy Pop & The Elegant Two – The Dreadnought
  26. Porcupine Tree – Walk The Plank
  27. Prefab Sprout – Looking For Atlantis
  28. Elvis Presley – Clambake
  29. Prince – Starfish & Coffee
  30. Punishment Of Luxury – Jellyfish
  31. Rabbitsss – Penguins
  32. Ma Rainey & Her Georgia Band – Stormy Sea Blues
  33. Rare Bird – Iceberg
  34. The Reels – La Mer
  35. The Revillos – Scuba Boy Bop
  36. Ben Rogers & The Instrumental Asylum – Sandy Feet
  37. Josh Rouse – Slaveship
  38. Roxy Music – Grey Lagoons
  39. The Saints – Ghost Ships
  40. George ‘N Sonny Sands – Down By The Ocean
  41. Sebastian Hardie – Mermaid On The Sand
  42. The Shangri-Las – Remember (Walking In The Sand)
  43. Shocking Blue – Rock In The Sea
  44. Joe Simon – Drowning In The Sea Of Love
  45. Simple Minds – Waterfront
  46. Patti Smith & Johnny Depp – The Mermaid
  47. The Soft Boys – Return Of The Sacred Crab
  48. The Spikes – Flashback To Acid Beach
  49. Split Enz – Shark Attack
  50. Sprayface – Sand Crabs
  51. Squeeze – Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)
  52. The Staple Singers – (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay
  53. Kelley Stoltz – Underwater’s Where The Action Is
  54. Surfside Six – Cool In The Tube
  55. The Telstars – Reef Ride
  56. 10cc – Ships Don’t Disappear In The NIght (Do They?)
  57. This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren
  58. David Toop & Max Eastley – Do The Bathysphere
  59. Tramway – Maritime City
  60. The Triffids – Estuary Bed
  61. Tripping Daisy – Friends / Sigmund & The Sea Monsters
  62. The Turnstyle – Riding A Wave
  63. Delphine Volange – Les Sirenes
  64. X-Ray Spex – Let’s Submerge
