Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-02-10

- The Monkees – Porpoise Song (Theme From ‘Head’)
- The Monochrome Set – Straits Of Malacca
- Moody Blues – Driftwood
- Mott The Hoople – Sea Diver
- The Mountain Goats – Oceanographer’s Choice
- Mr. Wednesday – Sea Level
- Moon Mullican – I’ll Sail My Ship Alone
- Shawn Mullins – Gulf Of Mexico
- The Neptunes – My Mermaid
- Joanna Newsom – Clam, Crab, Cockle, Cowrie
- The Nocturnes – Riptide
- Nova Mob – Admiral Of The Sea
- Jim O’Rourke – Ghost Ship In A Storm
- Orchestral Manouevres In The Dark – Dazzle Ships (Parts II, III & VII)
- The Pacifics – Barracuda
- The Paragons – The Tide Is High
- The Parazone – Wild Dolphins
- Pel Mel – Current
- Pharaohs – Keelhaul
- Louis Phillippe – Ulysses & The Siren
- Phosphorescent – The Mermaid Parade
- Pinkerton’s Colours – Duke’s Jetty
- Pixies – Manta Ray
- The Pogues – Greenland Whale Fisheries
- Iggy Pop & The Elegant Two – The Dreadnought
- Porcupine Tree – Walk The Plank
- Prefab Sprout – Looking For Atlantis
- Elvis Presley – Clambake
- Prince – Starfish & Coffee
- Punishment Of Luxury – Jellyfish
- Rabbitsss – Penguins
- Ma Rainey & Her Georgia Band – Stormy Sea Blues
- Rare Bird – Iceberg
- The Reels – La Mer
- The Revillos – Scuba Boy Bop
- Ben Rogers & The Instrumental Asylum – Sandy Feet
- Josh Rouse – Slaveship
- Roxy Music – Grey Lagoons
- The Saints – Ghost Ships
- George ‘N Sonny Sands – Down By The Ocean
- Sebastian Hardie – Mermaid On The Sand
- The Shangri-Las – Remember (Walking In The Sand)
- Shocking Blue – Rock In The Sea
- Joe Simon – Drowning In The Sea Of Love
- Simple Minds – Waterfront
- Patti Smith & Johnny Depp – The Mermaid
- The Soft Boys – Return Of The Sacred Crab
- The Spikes – Flashback To Acid Beach
- Split Enz – Shark Attack
- Sprayface – Sand Crabs
- Squeeze – Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)
- The Staple Singers – (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay
- Kelley Stoltz – Underwater’s Where The Action Is
- Surfside Six – Cool In The Tube
- The Telstars – Reef Ride
- 10cc – Ships Don’t Disappear In The NIght (Do They?)
- This Mortal Coil – Song To The Siren
- David Toop & Max Eastley – Do The Bathysphere
- Tramway – Maritime City
- The Triffids – Estuary Bed
- Tripping Daisy – Friends / Sigmund & The Sea Monsters
- The Turnstyle – Riding A Wave
- Delphine Volange – Les Sirenes
- X-Ray Spex – Let’s Submerge
