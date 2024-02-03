Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-02-03

- GANGgajang – Surfin’ Round The World
- Gene – Walking In The Shallows
- Georgia Satellites – Battleship Chains
- Gerry & The Pacemakers – Ferry Cross The Mersey
- Glamville – Day Of The Octopus
- Glass Harp – The Sea And You
- Glass Ocean – Blue Deep
- Greenslade – Tide
- The Go-Betweens – Man ‘O Sand Girl ‘O Sea
- GT Stringer – Up Periscope
- Haircut One Hundred – Marine Boy
- Dirk Hamilton – Build A Submarine
- Mary Hopkin – Temma Harbour
- Horse Stories – The Shoreline
- Ian Hunter – Man Overboard
- Wanda Jackson – Whirlpool
- Ahmad Jamal Trio – Wave
- Jan & Dean – Ride The Wild Surf
- The Jayhawks – Broken Harpoon
- Jih – Big Blue Ocean
- Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
- Antonio Carlos Jobim – Tide
- Vance Joy – Riptide
- Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – Titanic
- King Crimson – In The Wake Of Poseidon
- Kingtide – Waves Break
- Daniel Lanois – Fisherman’s Daughter
- Riley Lee with Michael Askill & Michael Atherton – Mangrove Hockett
- Dustin Legune & Campbell Allenbar – Saltwater
- Sven Libaek – Dark World
- Sven Libaek – In The Wave
- Meade Lux Lewis – Tidal Boogie
- Gordon Lightfoot – The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald
- Little Pattie – He’s My Blonde-Headed Stompie Wompie Real Gone Surfer Boy
- The Lively Ones – High Tide
- The Lucksmiths – The Shipwreck Coast
- Majestic Kelp – Underwater Casino
- The Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast – Illuminated Bay, Illuminated Buoy
- Mako – Scuba Diving
- Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – (Do Not Feed) The Oyster
- Manic Street Preachers – Tsunami
- Mandu – To The Shores Of His Heaven
- Manning – The Southern Waves
- Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – High Tide Or Low Tide
- John & Beverly Martyn – The Ocean
- The Master’s Apprentices – Titanic
- Ian Matthews – Keep On Sailing
- Kirsty MacColl – He’s On The Beach
- John McLaughlin – Siren
- Bill Monroe – Midnight On The Stormy Deep
- Barry McGuire – Sloop John B
- Tom McRae – Ghost Of A Shark
- Meat Puppets – Whirlpool
- Max Merritt & The Meteors – Soft Surfie
- The Members – Offshore Banking Business
- Midnight Oil – Surfing With A Spoon
Reader's opinions