Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-02-03

Written by on February 3, 2024

  1. GANGgajang – Surfin’ Round The World
  2. Gene – Walking In The Shallows
  3. Georgia Satellites – Battleship Chains
  4. Gerry & The Pacemakers – Ferry Cross The Mersey
  5. Glamville – Day Of The Octopus
  6. Glass Harp – The Sea And You
  7. Glass Ocean – Blue Deep
  8. Greenslade – Tide
  9. The Go-Betweens – Man ‘O Sand Girl ‘O Sea
  10. GT Stringer – Up Periscope
  11. Haircut One Hundred – Marine Boy
  12. Dirk Hamilton – Build A Submarine
  13. Mary Hopkin – Temma Harbour
  14. Horse Stories – The Shoreline
  15. Ian Hunter – Man Overboard
  16. Wanda Jackson – Whirlpool
  17. Ahmad Jamal Trio – Wave
  18. Jan & Dean – Ride The Wild Surf
  19. The Jayhawks – Broken Harpoon
  20. Jih – Big Blue Ocean
  21. Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
  22. Antonio Carlos Jobim – Tide
  23. Vance Joy – Riptide
  24. Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – Titanic
  25. King Crimson – In The Wake Of Poseidon
  26. Kingtide – Waves Break
  27. Daniel Lanois – Fisherman’s Daughter
  28. Riley Lee with Michael Askill & Michael Atherton – Mangrove Hockett
  29. Dustin Legune & Campbell Allenbar – Saltwater
  30. Sven Libaek – Dark World
  31. Sven Libaek – In The Wave
  32. Meade Lux Lewis – Tidal Boogie
  33. Gordon Lightfoot – The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald
  34. Little Pattie – He’s My Blonde-Headed Stompie Wompie Real Gone Surfer Boy
  35. The Lively Ones – High Tide
  36. The Lucksmiths – The Shipwreck Coast
  37. Majestic Kelp – Underwater Casino
  38. The Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast – Illuminated Bay, Illuminated Buoy
  39. Mako – Scuba Diving
  40. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – (Do Not Feed) The Oyster
  41. Manic Street Preachers – Tsunami
  42. Mandu – To The Shores Of His Heaven
  43. Manning – The Southern Waves
  44. Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – High Tide Or Low Tide
  45. John & Beverly Martyn – The Ocean
  46. The Master’s Apprentices – Titanic
  47. Ian Matthews – Keep On Sailing
  48. Kirsty MacColl – He’s On The Beach
  49. John McLaughlin – Siren
  50. Bill Monroe – Midnight On The Stormy Deep
  51. Barry McGuire – Sloop John B
  52. Tom McRae – Ghost Of A Shark
  53. Meat Puppets – Whirlpool
  54. Max Merritt & The Meteors – Soft Surfie
  55. The Members – Offshore Banking Business
  56. Midnight Oil – Surfing With A Spoon
