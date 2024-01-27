Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-27

- Alabama Shakes – Dunes
- Jan Akkerman – Stingray (Get Up With That)
- Richie Allen & The Pacific Surfers – Tidal Wave
- Marc Almond – Ship In Distress
- Andrew Sisters – Hold Tight, Hold Tight (Want Some Seafood Mama)
- The Angry Tradesmen – Big Wave
- The Aquabats! – Lobster Bucket!
- A. R. Kane – Spanish Quay
- Louis Armstrong & Clara Smith – Shipwrecked Blues
- The Atlantics feat. Johnny Rebb – Whirlpool
- The Atlantics – Shark Attack
- The Avengers – Shipwrecked
- Sil Austin & His Orchestra – Lifeguard
- Beirut – Port Of Call
- Andrew Bird – Lusitania
- Rory Block – The Last Leviathan
- Blondie – Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anenome
- Bright Eyes – Mariana Trench
- Ian Brown – Dolphins Were Monkeys
- Jimmy Buffett – Nautical Wheelers
- The Bushwackers – When Britannia Ruled The Waves
- Martin Carthy & The UK Group – The Mermaid
- Nick Cave – Galleon Ship
- Sheila Chandra – A Sailor’s Life
- The Chantays – Pipeline
- Chicago – Life Saver
- The Chills – Doledrums
- The Chills – Submarine Bells
- Richard Clapton – Deep Water
- William Clauson – All Hands To The Capstan
- Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – The Sea And The Sand
- Cream – Tales Of Brave Ulysses
- Crowder Brothers – The Sailing Ship
- Cumberland Mountain Boys – Whirlpool
- The Cure – From The Edge Of The Deep Blue Sea
- Terry Dactyl & The Dinosaurs – Sea Side Shuffle
- Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich – Wreck Of The Antoinette
- The Denvermen – Surfside
- The Denvermen – Back Rip
- The Distillers – Coral Fang
- Donovan – Sand And Foam
- Donovan – Atlantis
- Johnny Dowd – Big Wave
- Do-Re-Mi – Cuttlefish Beach
- Doves – Meet Me At The Pier
- The Ducks – Sailor Man
- The Duke Spirit – Neptune’s Call
- The Dukes Of Stratosphear – Little Lighthouse
- Bob Dylan – Down Along The Cove
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Ocean Rain
- Eno – Becalmed
- Everly Brothers – Sea Of A Heartbreak
- Fielding & Dyer – The Whale
- Craig Finn – Apollo Bay
- Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs – The Storms Are On The Ocean
- The Flock – Crabfoot
- Dan Fogelberg – The Sand And The Foam
- Frankie Ford – Sea Cruiser
- Frightened Rabbit – The Oil Slick
Reader's opinions