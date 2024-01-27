Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-27

Written by on January 27, 2024

  1. Alabama Shakes – Dunes
  2. Jan Akkerman – Stingray (Get Up With That)
  3. Richie Allen & The Pacific Surfers – Tidal Wave
  4. Marc Almond – Ship In Distress
  5. Andrew Sisters – Hold Tight, Hold Tight (Want Some Seafood Mama)
  6. The Angry Tradesmen – Big Wave
  7. The Aquabats! – Lobster Bucket!
  8. A. R. Kane – Spanish Quay
  9. Louis Armstrong & Clara Smith – Shipwrecked Blues
  10. The Atlantics feat. Johnny Rebb – Whirlpool
  11. The Atlantics – Shark Attack
  12. The Avengers – Shipwrecked
  13. Sil Austin & His Orchestra – Lifeguard
  14. Beirut – Port Of Call
  15. Andrew Bird – Lusitania
  16. Rory Block – The Last Leviathan
  17. Blondie – Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45)
  18. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Anenome
  19. Bright Eyes – Mariana Trench
  20. Ian Brown – Dolphins Were Monkeys
  21. Jimmy Buffett – Nautical Wheelers
  22. The Bushwackers – When Britannia Ruled The Waves
  23. Martin Carthy & The UK Group – The Mermaid
  24. Nick Cave – Galleon Ship
  25. Sheila Chandra – A Sailor’s Life
  26. The Chantays – Pipeline
  27. Chicago – Life Saver
  28. The Chills – Doledrums
  29. The Chills – Submarine Bells
  30. Richard Clapton – Deep Water
  31. William Clauson – All Hands To The Capstan
  32. Lloyd Cole & The Commotions – The Sea And The Sand
  33. Cream – Tales Of Brave Ulysses
  34. Crowder Brothers – The Sailing Ship
  35. Cumberland Mountain Boys – Whirlpool
  36. The Cure – From The Edge Of The Deep Blue Sea
  37. Terry Dactyl & The Dinosaurs – Sea Side Shuffle
  38. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich – Wreck Of The Antoinette
  39. The Denvermen – Surfside
  40. The Denvermen – Back Rip
  41. The Distillers – Coral Fang
  42. Donovan – Sand And Foam
  43. Donovan – Atlantis
  44. Johnny Dowd – Big Wave
  45. Do-Re-Mi – Cuttlefish Beach
  46. Doves – Meet Me At The Pier
  47. The Ducks – Sailor Man
  48. The Duke Spirit – Neptune’s Call
  49. The Dukes Of Stratosphear – Little Lighthouse
  50. Bob Dylan – Down Along The Cove
  51. Echo & The Bunnymen – Ocean Rain
  52. Eno – Becalmed
  53. Everly Brothers – Sea Of A Heartbreak
  54. Fielding & Dyer – The Whale
  55. Craig Finn – Apollo Bay
  56. Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs – The Storms Are On The Ocean
  57. The Flock – Crabfoot
  58. Dan Fogelberg – The Sand And The Foam
  59. Frankie Ford – Sea Cruiser
  60. Frightened Rabbit – The Oil Slick
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-27

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2024-01-26

Current track

Title

Artist