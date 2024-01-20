Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-20

  1. Kak – Lemonade Kid
  2. Jim Keays – Kids Blues
  3. Kilburn & The High Roads – Upminster Kid
  4. Kingtide – Factory Kids
  5. La Femme – Chelsea Kids
  6. Amos Lee – Kid
  7. Level 42 – Micro Kid
  8. Lobo – California Kid And Reemo
  9. Nils Lofgren – Happy Ending Kids
  10. Lothar & The Hand People – Kids Are Little People
  11. Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty – You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly
  12. Lemmy ‘Special’ Mabaso & King Kong Company – Crazy Kid
  13. Man – The Thunder & Lightning Kid
  14. John Mayall – Kid’s Got The Blues
  15. Van McCoy – The Disco Kid
  16. Sarah McLeod – Private School Kid
  17. Motorhead – City Kids
  18. Mott The Hoople – Original Mixed Up Kid
  19. Mott The Hoople – Whizz Kid
  20. Nasty Pop – The Invisible Kid
  21. New England – P.U.N.K. (Puny Under Nourished Kid)
  22. Sharon O’Neill – Kids In Our Town
  23. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Shadow Of A Doubt (A Complex Kid)
  24. Pretenders – Kid
  25. Chuck Prophet – Fast Kid
  26. The Punch Brothers – Kid A
  27. Josh Pyke – Kids Don’t Sell Their Hopes So Fast
  28. Lou Reed – The Kids
  29. Terry Reid – Rich Kid Blues / To Be Alone With You
  30. Rich Kids – Rich Kids
  31. Richmond Fontaine – The Kid From Belmont Street
  32. Rose Tattoo – Frightened Kid
  33. The Starlites – I Can’t See You
  34. Route 28 – American Kids (Still Wanna Rock)
  35. Todd Rundgren – Heavy Metal Kids
  36. Rush – The Analog Kid
  37. Tom Rush – Kids These Days
  38. Arthur Russell – Place I Know / Kid Like You
  39. Saskwatch – Kids
  40. John Sebastian – Black Satin Kid
  41. Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Tomahawk Kid
  42. Sham 69 – If The Kids Are United
  43. Sherlock’s Daughter – Kids
  44. Ian Siegel & The Mississippi Mudbloods – Candy Store Kid
  45. Silversun Pickups – Comeback Kid
  46. The Sleepy Jackson – Mosquito Kids
  47. The Smithereens – Crazy Mixed Up Kid
  48. Soulwax – Overweight Karate Kid
  49. Sparks – Who Don’t Like Kids
  50. Steely Dan – Kid Charlemagne
  51. Stray Cats – Crazy Mixed Up Kid
  52. Sutherland Brothers & Quiver – Dream Kid
  53. The Textones – Clean Cut Kid
  54. Triumvirat – Eleven Kids
  55. Tyla Gang – Whizz Kids
  56. The Undertones – Whizz Kids
  57. Vampire Weekend – The Kids Don’t Stand A Chance
  58. Various Artists – The Original Mixed-Up Kid
  59. Keith West – Kid Was A Killer
  60. Zager & Evans – Little Kids
