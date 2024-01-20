Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-20

- Kak – Lemonade Kid
- Jim Keays – Kids Blues
- Kilburn & The High Roads – Upminster Kid
- Kingtide – Factory Kids
- La Femme – Chelsea Kids
- Amos Lee – Kid
- Level 42 – Micro Kid
- Lobo – California Kid And Reemo
- Nils Lofgren – Happy Ending Kids
- Lothar & The Hand People – Kids Are Little People
- Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty – You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly
- Lemmy ‘Special’ Mabaso & King Kong Company – Crazy Kid
- Man – The Thunder & Lightning Kid
- John Mayall – Kid’s Got The Blues
- Van McCoy – The Disco Kid
- Sarah McLeod – Private School Kid
- Motorhead – City Kids
- Mott The Hoople – Original Mixed Up Kid
- Mott The Hoople – Whizz Kid
- Nasty Pop – The Invisible Kid
- New England – P.U.N.K. (Puny Under Nourished Kid)
- Sharon O’Neill – Kids In Our Town
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Shadow Of A Doubt (A Complex Kid)
- Pretenders – Kid
- Chuck Prophet – Fast Kid
- The Punch Brothers – Kid A
- Josh Pyke – Kids Don’t Sell Their Hopes So Fast
- Lou Reed – The Kids
- Terry Reid – Rich Kid Blues / To Be Alone With You
- Rich Kids – Rich Kids
- Richmond Fontaine – The Kid From Belmont Street
- Rose Tattoo – Frightened Kid
- The Starlites – I Can’t See You
- Route 28 – American Kids (Still Wanna Rock)
- Todd Rundgren – Heavy Metal Kids
- Rush – The Analog Kid
- Tom Rush – Kids These Days
- Arthur Russell – Place I Know / Kid Like You
- Saskwatch – Kids
- John Sebastian – Black Satin Kid
- Sensational Alex Harvey Band – Tomahawk Kid
- Sham 69 – If The Kids Are United
- Sherlock’s Daughter – Kids
- Ian Siegel & The Mississippi Mudbloods – Candy Store Kid
- Silversun Pickups – Comeback Kid
- The Sleepy Jackson – Mosquito Kids
- The Smithereens – Crazy Mixed Up Kid
- Soulwax – Overweight Karate Kid
- Sparks – Who Don’t Like Kids
- Steely Dan – Kid Charlemagne
- Stray Cats – Crazy Mixed Up Kid
- Sutherland Brothers & Quiver – Dream Kid
- The Textones – Clean Cut Kid
- Triumvirat – Eleven Kids
- Tyla Gang – Whizz Kids
- The Undertones – Whizz Kids
- Vampire Weekend – The Kids Don’t Stand A Chance
- Various Artists – The Original Mixed-Up Kid
- Keith West – Kid Was A Killer
- Zager & Evans – Little Kids
