Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-13

  1. Bryan Adams – Kids Wanna Rock
  2. Alkaline Trio – Stupid Kid
  3. Angelic Upstarts – Kids On The Street
  4. Arcade Fire – Unconditional (Lookout Kid)
  5. Architecture In Helsinki – Lo-Fi Kids
  6. Pete Atkin – The Hypertension Kid
  7. Barclay James Harvest – Our Kid’s Kid
  8. Count Basie Orchestra – The Kid From Red Bank
  9. Beach Slang – Hard Luck Kid
  10. Bellamy Brothers – Kids Of The Baby Boom
  11. David Benoit – Wild Kids
  12. Biters – The Kids Ain’t Alright
  13. The Black Keys – Sinister Kid
  14. Black Sabbath – Back Street Kids
  15. Bloodrock – Kool Aid Kids
  16. The Boys – Tenement Kids
  17. The Buggles – Kid Dynamo
  18. Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band – The Spotlight Kid
  19. The Cars – Misfit Kid
  20. Cher – You Better Sit Down Kids
  21. Lou Christie – Self Expression (The Kids On The Street Will Never Give In)
  22. Counting Crows – Kid Things
  23. The Cowsills – The Candy Kid
  24. The Dagoes – Kids Got Style
  25. Dallimore – We Are The Kids
  26. The Damned – Silly Kids Games
  27. Doctors Of Madness – 50’s Kids
  28. Dogs D’Amour – Satellite Kid
  29. Lou Donaldson – The Kid
  30. Down ‘N’ Outz – Crash Street Kidds
  31. Drawn From Bees – Frozen Over Kid
  32. Bob Dylan – Clean Cut Kid
  33. Elbow – The Seldom Seen Kid
  34. EP’s Trailer Park – Little Kid
  35. Exploding White Mice – Let The Kids Dance
  36. Bobby Frank & John Murry – Kid Curry, 1904
  37. Funkadelic – The Undisco Kidd
  38. Rory Gallagher – Messin’ With The Kid
  39. Gaslight Anthem – Here’s Looking At You Kid
  40. Bobbie Gentry – Billy The Kid
  41. Janie Grant – That Greasy Kid Stuff
  42. Guided By Voices – Liquid Kid
  43. Hanoi Rocks – 11th Street Kids
  44. Pearl Harbour & The Explosions – Rough Kids
  45. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – American Kid
  46. Emmylou Harris & Willie Nelson – One Paper Kid
  47. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – The Kid With The Replaceable Head
  48. Icehouse – Heartbreak Kid
  49. Nicolas Jaar – Too Many Kids Finding Rain In The Dust
  50. Infa Riot – Kids Of The Eighties
  51. The Jam – Saturday’s Kids
  52. Jean-Michel Jarre & Hank Marvin – London Kid
  53. The Jayhawks – Comeback Kids
  54. Garland Jeffreys – Mystery Kids
  55. Jethro Tull – Quizz Kid
  56. Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers – Cisco Kid
  57. Hank Jones – Kids Are Pretty People
  58. The Jook – Crazy Kids
