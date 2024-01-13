Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-13

- Bryan Adams – Kids Wanna Rock
- Alkaline Trio – Stupid Kid
- Angelic Upstarts – Kids On The Street
- Arcade Fire – Unconditional (Lookout Kid)
- Architecture In Helsinki – Lo-Fi Kids
- Pete Atkin – The Hypertension Kid
- Barclay James Harvest – Our Kid’s Kid
- Count Basie Orchestra – The Kid From Red Bank
- Beach Slang – Hard Luck Kid
- Bellamy Brothers – Kids Of The Baby Boom
- David Benoit – Wild Kids
- Biters – The Kids Ain’t Alright
- The Black Keys – Sinister Kid
- Black Sabbath – Back Street Kids
- Bloodrock – Kool Aid Kids
- The Boys – Tenement Kids
- The Buggles – Kid Dynamo
- Captain Beefheart & The Magic Band – The Spotlight Kid
- The Cars – Misfit Kid
- Cher – You Better Sit Down Kids
- Lou Christie – Self Expression (The Kids On The Street Will Never Give In)
- Counting Crows – Kid Things
- The Cowsills – The Candy Kid
- The Dagoes – Kids Got Style
- Dallimore – We Are The Kids
- The Damned – Silly Kids Games
- Doctors Of Madness – 50’s Kids
- Dogs D’Amour – Satellite Kid
- Lou Donaldson – The Kid
- Down ‘N’ Outz – Crash Street Kidds
- Drawn From Bees – Frozen Over Kid
- Bob Dylan – Clean Cut Kid
- Elbow – The Seldom Seen Kid
- EP’s Trailer Park – Little Kid
- Exploding White Mice – Let The Kids Dance
- Bobby Frank & John Murry – Kid Curry, 1904
- Funkadelic – The Undisco Kidd
- Rory Gallagher – Messin’ With The Kid
- Gaslight Anthem – Here’s Looking At You Kid
- Bobbie Gentry – Billy The Kid
- Janie Grant – That Greasy Kid Stuff
- Guided By Voices – Liquid Kid
- Hanoi Rocks – 11th Street Kids
- Pearl Harbour & The Explosions – Rough Kids
- Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – American Kid
- Emmylou Harris & Willie Nelson – One Paper Kid
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – The Kid With The Replaceable Head
- Icehouse – Heartbreak Kid
- Nicolas Jaar – Too Many Kids Finding Rain In The Dust
- Infa Riot – Kids Of The Eighties
- The Jam – Saturday’s Kids
- Jean-Michel Jarre & Hank Marvin – London Kid
- The Jayhawks – Comeback Kids
- Garland Jeffreys – Mystery Kids
- Jethro Tull – Quizz Kid
- Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers – Cisco Kid
- Hank Jones – Kids Are Pretty People
- The Jook – Crazy Kids
