Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-06

- Ryan Adams – 29
- Elizabeth Anderson – Nine rarebits
- Ashton, Gardner & Dyke – New York Mining Disaster 1941
- Axiom Funk – If 6 was 9
- Chet Baker – Hotel 49
- Bow Wow Wow – C30, C60, C90, Go!
- Alan Bown Set – Emergency 999
- John Cale – Paris 1919
- Caravan – Nine Feet Underground
- Creedence Clearwater Revival – 99 and a 1/2 just won’t do
- Liz Damon & Orient Express – 1900 Yesterday
- Charlie Daniels – Thirty Nine Miles from Mobile
- Dream Theater – Scene Nine: Finally free
- Electric Prunes – About a quarter to nine
- ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) – Yours truly 2095
- The Fauves – Sunbury ’97
- Flaming Ember – Westbound No. 9
- The French Revolution – Nine till five
- Albert hammond – 99 Miles from L.A.
- George Harrison – Cloud 9
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – If 6 was 9
- James Gang – Funk 49
- Laibach – One after 909
- Meade Lux Lewis – Variations on a Theme Part 1: 19 ways of playing a chorus
- The Maytals – Nine o’clock
- Paul McCartney & Wings – Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
- Katie Melua – Nine million bicycles
- The Moving Sidewalks – 99th Floor
- The Nice – Rondo 69
- 1910 Fruitgum Co. – 1910 cotton candy castle
- Wilson Pickett – 6345789
- Prince – 1999
- Public Enemy – 911 is a Joke
- ? & The Mysterians – 96 Tears
- The Robins – Riot in cell block No. 9
- Rolling Stones – 19th Nervous Breakdown
- Joe Satrianai – Cool #9
- The Searchers – Love Potion No. 9
- The Shanes – Chris Craft no. 9
- Joe Simon – Nine pound steel
- Simon & Garfunkel – The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)
- Sloan – Emergency 911
- Spirit – 1984
- Jeff St John & Copperwine – Cloud Nine
- The Stooges – 1969
- Koko Taylor – Twenty Nine Ways
- Third World – 96 degrees in the shade
- Turbowolf – Nine lives
- Twilights – 9:50
- Suzanne Vega – 99.9F degrees
- Vika and Linda – 99 years
- The Who – 1921
- John Renbourn – Nine Maidens
Reader's opinions