Voodoo Vinyl: 2024-01-06

  1. Ryan Adams – 29
  2. Elizabeth Anderson – Nine rarebits
  3. Ashton, Gardner & Dyke – New York Mining Disaster 1941
  4. Axiom Funk – If 6 was 9
  5. Chet Baker – Hotel 49
  6. Bow Wow Wow – C30, C60, C90, Go!
  7. Alan Bown Set – Emergency 999
  8. John Cale – Paris 1919
  9. Caravan – Nine Feet Underground
  10. Creedence Clearwater Revival – 99 and a 1/2 just won’t do
  11. Liz Damon & Orient Express – 1900 Yesterday
  12. Charlie Daniels – Thirty Nine Miles from Mobile
  13. Dream Theater – Scene Nine: Finally free
  14. Electric Prunes – About a quarter to nine
  15. ELO (Electric Light Orchestra) – Yours truly 2095
  16. The Fauves – Sunbury ’97
  17. Flaming Ember – Westbound No. 9
  18. The French Revolution – Nine till five
  19. Albert hammond – 99 Miles from L.A.
  20. George Harrison – Cloud 9
  21. Jimi Hendrix Experience – If 6 was 9
  22. James Gang – Funk 49
  23. Laibach – One after 909
  24. Meade Lux Lewis – Variations on a Theme Part 1: 19 ways of playing a chorus
  25. The Maytals – Nine o’clock
  26. Paul McCartney & Wings – Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
  27. Katie Melua – Nine million bicycles
  28. The Moving Sidewalks – 99th Floor
  29. The Nice – Rondo 69
  30. 1910 Fruitgum Co. – 1910 cotton candy castle
  31. Wilson Pickett – 6345789
  32. Prince – 1999
  33. Public Enemy – 911 is a Joke
  34. ? & The Mysterians – 96 Tears
  35. The Robins – Riot in cell block No. 9
  36. Rolling Stones – 19th Nervous Breakdown
  37. Joe Satrianai – Cool #9
  38. The Searchers – Love Potion No. 9
  39. The Shanes – Chris Craft no. 9
  40. Joe Simon – Nine pound steel
  41. Simon & Garfunkel – The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)
  42. Sloan – Emergency 911
  43. Spirit – 1984
  44. Jeff St John & Copperwine – Cloud Nine
  45. The Stooges – 1969
  46. Koko Taylor – Twenty Nine Ways
  47. Third World – 96 degrees in the shade
  48. Turbowolf – Nine lives
  49. Twilights – 9:50
  50. Suzanne Vega – 99.9F degrees
  51. Vika and Linda – 99 years
  52. The Who – 1921
  53. John Renbourn – Nine Maidens
