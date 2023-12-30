Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-12-30

- Fabulous Poodles – Mirror Star
- Peter Frampton – Baby (Somethin’s Happening)
- Peter Gabriel – Here Comes The Flood
- Genesis – Counting Out Time
- The Gods – Radio Show
- Golden Earring – Sleepwalkin’
- The Greatest Show On Earth – Sunflower Morning
- Sammy Hagar – Red
- Bo Hansson – Legend & Light
- Roy Harper – When An Old Cricketer Leaves The Crease
- Steve Hillage – Light In The Sky
- The Hollies – Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress
- Hot Chocolate – So You Win Again
- Humble PIe – The Sad Bag Of Shaky Jake
- James Gang – Ashes, The Rain & I
- Led Zeppelin – Over The Hills And Far Away
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – You Angel You
- Marvin, Welch & Farrar – Brownie Kentucky
- Marvin, Welch & Farrar – Simplify Your Head
- Paul McCartney – Wanderlust
- Paul McCartney & Wings – Rock Show
- Ralph McTell – Love Grows
- Montrose – Jump On It
- The Motors – You Beat The Hell Out Of Me
- Nazareth – Carry Out Feelings
- The Nice – Hang On To A Dream
- Nirvana – Rainbow Chaser
- Panama Limited Jug Band – Round And Round
- Alan Parsons Project – Some Other Time
- Pink Floyd – Cirrus Minor
- Pink Floyd – San Tropez
- Cozy Powell – The Blister
- Pretty Things – Grass
- Pretty Things – Singapore Silk Torpedo
- Principal Edwards Magic Theatre – McAlpine’s Dream
- Gerry Rafferty – Please Sing A Song
- Quatermass – Black Sheep Of The Family
- Rainbow – Can’t Let You Go
- Renaissance – Prologue
- Todd Rundgren – Zen Archer
- Mike Rutherford – At The End Of The Day
- Sassafras – Wheelin’ & Dealin’
- Michael Schenker Band – Armed And Ready
- Scorpions – Lovedrive
- Sharks – Revolution Of The Heart
- Sounds Nice – Love At First Sight (Je T’Aime…Moi Non Plus)
- Stackridge – Dora The Female Explorer
- String Driven Thing – Heartfeeder
Reader's opinions