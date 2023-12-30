Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-12-30

  1. Fabulous Poodles – Mirror Star
  2. Peter Frampton – Baby (Somethin’s Happening)
  3. Peter Gabriel – Here Comes The Flood
  4. Genesis – Counting Out Time
  5. The Gods – Radio Show
  6. Golden Earring – Sleepwalkin’
  7. The Greatest Show On Earth – Sunflower Morning
  8. Sammy Hagar – Red
  9. Bo Hansson – Legend & Light
  10. Roy Harper – When An Old Cricketer Leaves The Crease
  11. Steve Hillage – Light In The Sky
  12. The Hollies – Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress
  13. Hot Chocolate – So You Win Again
  14. Humble PIe – The Sad Bag Of Shaky Jake
  15. James Gang – Ashes, The Rain & I
  16. Led Zeppelin – Over The Hills And Far Away
  17. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – You Angel You
  18. Marvin, Welch & Farrar – Brownie Kentucky
  19. Marvin, Welch & Farrar – Simplify Your Head
  20. Paul McCartney – Wanderlust
  21. Paul McCartney & Wings – Rock Show
  22. Ralph McTell – Love Grows
  23. Montrose – Jump On It
  24. The Motors – You Beat The Hell Out Of Me
  25. Nazareth – Carry Out Feelings
  26. The Nice – Hang On To A Dream
  27. Nirvana – Rainbow Chaser
  28. Panama Limited Jug Band – Round And Round
  29. Alan Parsons Project – Some Other Time
  30. Pink Floyd – Cirrus Minor
  31. Pink Floyd – San Tropez
  32. Cozy Powell – The Blister
  33. Pretty Things – Grass
  34. Pretty Things – Singapore Silk Torpedo
  35. Principal Edwards Magic Theatre – McAlpine’s Dream
  36. Gerry Rafferty – Please Sing A Song
  37. Quatermass – Black Sheep Of The Family
  38. Rainbow – Can’t Let You Go
  39. Renaissance – Prologue
  40. Todd Rundgren – Zen Archer
  41. Mike Rutherford – At The End Of The Day
  42. Sassafras – Wheelin’ & Dealin’
  43. Michael Schenker Band – Armed And Ready
  44. Scorpions – Lovedrive
  45. Sharks – Revolution Of The Heart
  46. Sounds Nice – Love At First Sight (Je T’Aime…Moi Non Plus)
  47. Stackridge – Dora The Female Explorer
  48. String Driven Thing – Heartfeeder
