Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-12-23

Written by on December 23, 2023

  1. AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
  2. Alberto Y Lost Trios Paranoias – Torture You
  3. Jon Anderson – Flight Of The Moorglade
  4. Argent – Pleasure
  5. Audience – Raviole
  6. Audience – Party Games
  7. Bad Company – Deal With A Preacher
  8. Bad Company – Leaving You
  9. Syd Barrett – Love You
  10. Be-Bop Deluxe – Surreal Estate
  11. Black Sabbath – Never Say Die
  12. Brand X – Running On Three
  13. Brand X – Euthanasia Waltz
  14. Gary Brooker – Switchboard Susan
  15. Edgar Broughton Band – House Of Turnabout
  16. Caravan – Stuck In A Hole
  17. Climax Chicago – Towards The Sun
  18. Cochise – Velvet Mountain
  19. Cockney Rebel – Tumbling Down
  20. Kevin Coyne – Strange Locomotion
  21. Daddy Longlegs – Rubber Tyre
  22. Def Leppard – Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
  23. Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation – Down, Down, Down
  24. Dave Edmunds – Let It Rock
  25. Electric Light Orchestra – Roll Over Beethoven
  26. Electric Light Orchestra – Ma-Ma-Ma-Belle
  27. Emerson Lake & Palmer – The Sheriff
  28. Peter Gabriel – Games Without Frontiers
  29. Rory Gallagher – Laundromat
  30. Genesis – A Trick Of The Tail
  31. David Gilmour – Raise My Rent
  32. Godley & Creme – Mugshots
  33. Gravy Train – Think Of Life
  34. The Greatest Show On Earth – Magic Woman Touch
  35. Roy Harper – Bank Of The Dead
  36. Hawkwind – Hassan / Sahba
  37. The Hollies – The Air That I Breathe
  38. Humble Pie – Ninety Nine Pounds
  39. Jackson Heights – Doubting Thomas
  40. Alexis Korner – Go Down Sunshine
  41. Led Zeppelin – Foot In The Door
  42. The Master’s Apprentices – Rio De Camero
