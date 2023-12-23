Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-12-23

- AC/DC – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
- Alberto Y Lost Trios Paranoias – Torture You
- Jon Anderson – Flight Of The Moorglade
- Argent – Pleasure
- Audience – Raviole
- Audience – Party Games
- Bad Company – Deal With A Preacher
- Bad Company – Leaving You
- Syd Barrett – Love You
- Be-Bop Deluxe – Surreal Estate
- Black Sabbath – Never Say Die
- Brand X – Running On Three
- Brand X – Euthanasia Waltz
- Gary Brooker – Switchboard Susan
- Edgar Broughton Band – House Of Turnabout
- Caravan – Stuck In A Hole
- Climax Chicago – Towards The Sun
- Cochise – Velvet Mountain
- Cockney Rebel – Tumbling Down
- Kevin Coyne – Strange Locomotion
- Daddy Longlegs – Rubber Tyre
- Def Leppard – Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
- Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation – Down, Down, Down
- Dave Edmunds – Let It Rock
- Electric Light Orchestra – Roll Over Beethoven
- Electric Light Orchestra – Ma-Ma-Ma-Belle
- Emerson Lake & Palmer – The Sheriff
- Peter Gabriel – Games Without Frontiers
- Rory Gallagher – Laundromat
- Genesis – A Trick Of The Tail
- David Gilmour – Raise My Rent
- Godley & Creme – Mugshots
- Gravy Train – Think Of Life
- The Greatest Show On Earth – Magic Woman Touch
- Roy Harper – Bank Of The Dead
- Hawkwind – Hassan / Sahba
- The Hollies – The Air That I Breathe
- Humble Pie – Ninety Nine Pounds
- Jackson Heights – Doubting Thomas
- Alexis Korner – Go Down Sunshine
- Led Zeppelin – Foot In The Door
- The Master’s Apprentices – Rio De Camero
Reader's opinions