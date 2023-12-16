Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-12-16

  1. Hawkwind – The Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)
  2. Paul Kelly & The Messengers – Invisible Me
  3. Mark Lanegan Band – Deep Dark Vanishing Train
  4. Lightning Dust – Never Seen
  5. Shelby Lynne – All Of A Sudden You Disappeared
  6. Alison MacCallum – Can’t You See It (The Writing’s On The Wall)
  7. Madness – Disappear
  8. Aimee Mann – Invisible Ink
  9. Mariza – Transparente
  10. Marshall Tucker Band – Can’t You See
  11. Neko Case & Mark Lanegan – Curse Of The I-5 Corridor
  12. The Martinis – Invisible
  13. John Matthias – I Will Disappear
  14. Curtis Mayfield – To Be Invisible
  15. Mazzy Star – Disappear
  16. Medeski, Martin & Wood – Uninvisible
  17. Lenny Miles – Invisible
  18. Blake Mills – Vanishing Twin
  19. The Misunderstood – I, Unseen
  20. Modest Mouse – Invisible
  21. The Mountain Goats – Going Invisible 2
  22. Alison Moyet – Invisible
  23. Charlie Musselwhite – Invisible Ones
  24. Nasty Pop – The Invisible Kid
  25. New Order – Vanishing Point
  26. Mike Oldfield – Out Of Sight
  27. Olivia Tremor Control – Define A Transparent Dream
  28. Michael Penn – Invisible
  29. Pigbag – Can’t See For Looking
  30. The Police – Invisible Sun
  31. Queen – The Invisible Man
  32. Rain Parade – Invisible People
  33. Lou Reed – Vanishing Act
  34. R.E.M. – Disappear
  35. Robbie Robertson & The Red Road Ensemble – The Vanishing Breed
  36. The Rolling Stones – Can’t Be Seen
  37. Billy Joe Royal – Out Of Sight And On My Mind
  38. Running With Horses – Invisible
  39. Arthur Russell – See Through
  40. The Saints – Out Of Sight
  41. Screaming Trees – Disappearing
  42. Shoes – She’ll Disappear
  43. Shovels & Rope – Invisible Man
  44. Shriekback – Invisible Rays
  45. The Sinceros – Disappearing
  46. Smoghorn – Transparent Dream
  47. Smokin’ Joe Kubek Band – Can’t See For Lookin’
  48. Spiderbait – Invisible Man
  49. Bruce Springsteen with Tom Morello – Hunter Of Invisible Game
  50. Starlites – I Can’t See You
  51. Hillard Street – Invisible Chains
  52. Suede – The Invisibles
  53. Sweet Apple – Can’t See You
  54. Taste – I’ll Disappear
  55. The Teardrop Explodes – You Disappear From View
  56. Deniz Tek – Vanished
  57. The Third Rail – Invisible Man
  58. Ike & Tina Turner – What You Don’t See (Is Better Yet)
  59. West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Transparent Day
