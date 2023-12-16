Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-12-16

- Hawkwind – The Psychedelic Warlords (Disappear In Smoke)
- Paul Kelly & The Messengers – Invisible Me
- Mark Lanegan Band – Deep Dark Vanishing Train
- Lightning Dust – Never Seen
- Shelby Lynne – All Of A Sudden You Disappeared
- Alison MacCallum – Can’t You See It (The Writing’s On The Wall)
- Madness – Disappear
- Aimee Mann – Invisible Ink
- Mariza – Transparente
- Marshall Tucker Band – Can’t You See
- Neko Case & Mark Lanegan – Curse Of The I-5 Corridor
- The Martinis – Invisible
- John Matthias – I Will Disappear
- Curtis Mayfield – To Be Invisible
- Mazzy Star – Disappear
- Medeski, Martin & Wood – Uninvisible
- Lenny Miles – Invisible
- Blake Mills – Vanishing Twin
- The Misunderstood – I, Unseen
- Modest Mouse – Invisible
- The Mountain Goats – Going Invisible 2
- Alison Moyet – Invisible
- Charlie Musselwhite – Invisible Ones
- Nasty Pop – The Invisible Kid
- New Order – Vanishing Point
- Mike Oldfield – Out Of Sight
- Olivia Tremor Control – Define A Transparent Dream
- Michael Penn – Invisible
- Pigbag – Can’t See For Looking
- The Police – Invisible Sun
- Queen – The Invisible Man
- Rain Parade – Invisible People
- Lou Reed – Vanishing Act
- R.E.M. – Disappear
- Robbie Robertson & The Red Road Ensemble – The Vanishing Breed
- The Rolling Stones – Can’t Be Seen
- Billy Joe Royal – Out Of Sight And On My Mind
- Running With Horses – Invisible
- Arthur Russell – See Through
- The Saints – Out Of Sight
- Screaming Trees – Disappearing
- Shoes – She’ll Disappear
- Shovels & Rope – Invisible Man
- Shriekback – Invisible Rays
- The Sinceros – Disappearing
- Smoghorn – Transparent Dream
- Smokin’ Joe Kubek Band – Can’t See For Lookin’
- Spiderbait – Invisible Man
- Bruce Springsteen with Tom Morello – Hunter Of Invisible Game
- Starlites – I Can’t See You
- Hillard Street – Invisible Chains
- Suede – The Invisibles
- Sweet Apple – Can’t See You
- Taste – I’ll Disappear
- The Teardrop Explodes – You Disappear From View
- Deniz Tek – Vanished
- The Third Rail – Invisible Man
- Ike & Tina Turner – What You Don’t See (Is Better Yet)
- West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Transparent Day
Reader's opinions