Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-11-25

Written by on November 25, 2023

  1. Mike Oldfield – Taurus 1
  2. Alabama Shakes – Gemini
  3. Tori Amos – Goodbye Pisces
  4. The Aquarians – Funky Aquarius
  5. Roy Ayers Ubiquity – It ain’t your sign, it’s your mind
  6. Band of Light – The Archer (A Sagittarian Rhapsody)
  7. Blues Etilicos – Canceriano Sem Lar
  8. Blue Oyster Cult – The Revenge of Vera Gemini
  9. Bonniwell Music Machine – Astyrologically incompatible (mono)
  10. Cactus – Song for Aries
  11. Richard Clapton – Capricorn dancer
  12. Billy Cobham – Anxiety/Taurian Matador
  13. Dennis Coffey – Scorpio
  14. Chick Corea – Gemioni
  15. Cream – Born under a bad sign
  16. Miles Davis – Capricorn
  17. Deep Purple – Maybe I’m a Leo
  18. Down to the Bone – The Zodiac
  19. Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – Tropic of Capricorn
  20. Earth – From the Zodiacal light
  21. The 5th Dimension – Aquarius/Let the sunshine in
  22. Finch – Pisces
  23. The Flaming Lips – Gingerale afternoon (The Astrology of a Saturday)
  24. The Flaming Lips – Aquarius sabotage
  25. The Flaming Lips – Gemini syringes
  26. Edgar Froese – Tropic of Capricorn (alt. version)
  27. Goblin – Gemini
  28. Goldfrapp – Zodiac black
  29. Grandmaster Flash – Scorpio
  30. Gryphon – The Astrologer
  31. Harpo – Horoscope
  32. Heat Exchange – Scorpio Lady
  33. Hi-Revving Tongues – Tropic of Capricorn
  34. It’s All Meat – Astrology
  35. Jamiroquai – Black Capricorn Day
  36. Kashmere Stage Band – Scorpio
  37. Kris Kristofferson – Jesus was a Capricorn (Ode to John Prine)
  38. The Legendary Stardust Cowboy – I took a trip on a Gemini Spaceship
  39. David Lindup – Zodiac
  40. Jon Lord with the London Symphony Orchestra – Gemini Suite – vocal
  41. John Mayall – Sweet Scorpio
  42. Curtis Mayfield – Readings in Astrology (demo)
  43. Models – Tropic of Cancer
  44. Van Morrison – Virgo Clowns
  45. Mike Oldfield – Taurus II
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-11-25

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-11-24

Current track

Title

Artist