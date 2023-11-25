Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-11-25

- Mike Oldfield – Taurus 1
- Alabama Shakes – Gemini
- Tori Amos – Goodbye Pisces
- The Aquarians – Funky Aquarius
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity – It ain’t your sign, it’s your mind
- Band of Light – The Archer (A Sagittarian Rhapsody)
- Blues Etilicos – Canceriano Sem Lar
- Blue Oyster Cult – The Revenge of Vera Gemini
- Bonniwell Music Machine – Astyrologically incompatible (mono)
- Cactus – Song for Aries
- Richard Clapton – Capricorn dancer
- Billy Cobham – Anxiety/Taurian Matador
- Dennis Coffey – Scorpio
- Chick Corea – Gemioni
- Cream – Born under a bad sign
- Miles Davis – Capricorn
- Deep Purple – Maybe I’m a Leo
- Down to the Bone – The Zodiac
- Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger & The Trinity – Tropic of Capricorn
- Earth – From the Zodiacal light
- The 5th Dimension – Aquarius/Let the sunshine in
- Finch – Pisces
- The Flaming Lips – Gingerale afternoon (The Astrology of a Saturday)
- The Flaming Lips – Aquarius sabotage
- The Flaming Lips – Gemini syringes
- Edgar Froese – Tropic of Capricorn (alt. version)
- Goblin – Gemini
- Goldfrapp – Zodiac black
- Grandmaster Flash – Scorpio
- Gryphon – The Astrologer
- Harpo – Horoscope
- Heat Exchange – Scorpio Lady
- Hi-Revving Tongues – Tropic of Capricorn
- It’s All Meat – Astrology
- Jamiroquai – Black Capricorn Day
- Kashmere Stage Band – Scorpio
- Kris Kristofferson – Jesus was a Capricorn (Ode to John Prine)
- The Legendary Stardust Cowboy – I took a trip on a Gemini Spaceship
- David Lindup – Zodiac
- Jon Lord with the London Symphony Orchestra – Gemini Suite – vocal
- John Mayall – Sweet Scorpio
- Curtis Mayfield – Readings in Astrology (demo)
- Models – Tropic of Cancer
- Van Morrison – Virgo Clowns
- Mike Oldfield – Taurus II
Reader's opinions