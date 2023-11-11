Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-11-11

- Winnie The Pooh – Everything Is Honey
- The Adult Net – Honey Tangle
- AC/DC – The Honey Roll
- After Tea – Lemon Coloured Honey Tree
- Tori Amos – Honey
- Fiona Apple – Slow Like Honey
- Argent – Like Honey
- Doug Ashdown – Tell Me Honey, Honey
- Augie March – The Honey Month
- The Avant-Garde – Honey And Gall
- Roy Ayers – Land Of Fruit And Honey
- Bad Company – Honey Child
- The Beach Boys – Wild Honey
- The Bears – Honey Bee
- The Beatles – Honey Pie
- The Beat Poets – Killer Bee Honey
- Elvin Bishop – Honey Babe
- The Blasters – Little Honey
- Blondie – I Love You Honey (Give Me A Beer) (Go Through It)
- The Blue Aeroplanes – Honey I
- Bluebottle Kiss – Smother It In Honey
- Billy Bragg – Honey, I’m A Big Boy Now
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Nailing Honey To The Bee
- Tim Buckley – Honey Man
- Budgie – Honey
- Buffalo – Honey Babe
- Johnny Burnette & The Rock And Roll Trio – Honey Hush
- Butcher The Bar – Bee To Honey
- The Cambodian Space Project – Love Like Honey
- Camera Obscura – Honey In The Sun
- Jim Capaldi – Sugar Honey
- Cocorosie – Honey Or Tar
- Cold Blood – All My Honey
- Jerry Cole & The Stingers – Milk And Honey
- Daddy Cool – Hi Honey Ho
- Miles Davis – Here Comes De Honey Man
- Jackie DeShannon – Bitter Honey
- The Dirty Knobs – Aw Honey
- Dr.Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band – Sour And Sweet / Lemon In The
- The Drifters – Honey Love
- Duffy – Syrup & Honey
- Elbow – Honey Sun
- The Equals – Honey Gum
- Jason Falkner – Honey
- Brian Fallon – Honey Magnolia
- Fanny Adams – They’re All Losers, Honey
- Blind Mamie Forehand – Honey In The Rock
- The Four Tops – I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)
- Jackson C. Frank – Milk & Honey
- Friends Again – Honey At The Core
- Fuel – Honey Comes Softly
- Goldfrapp – Deep Honey
- John Grant – TC & Honeybear
- Grinderman – Honey Bee (Let’s Fly To Mars)
- Henry Hall & The BBC Dance Orchestra – Honey Coloured Moon
- John Hammond – Money Honey
- Hey! Elastica – Suck A Little Honey
- The Hollies – Honey And Wine
- Honeycut – Exodus Honey
- Honeyroot – Sweet As Honey
- John Lee Hooker – I Love You Honey
- Hunters & Collectors – Honey In The Jar
Reader's opinions