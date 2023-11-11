Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-11-11

Written by on November 11, 2023

  1. Winnie The Pooh – Everything Is Honey
  2. The Adult Net – Honey Tangle
  3. AC/DC – The Honey Roll
  4. After Tea – Lemon Coloured Honey Tree
  5. Tori Amos – Honey
  6. Fiona Apple – Slow Like Honey
  7. Argent – Like Honey
  8. Doug Ashdown – Tell Me Honey, Honey
  9. Augie March – The Honey Month
  10. The Avant-Garde – Honey And Gall
  11. Roy Ayers – Land Of Fruit And Honey
  12. Bad Company – Honey Child
  13. The Beach Boys – Wild Honey
  14. The Bears – Honey Bee
  15. The Beatles – Honey Pie
  16. The Beat Poets – Killer Bee Honey
  17. Elvin Bishop – Honey Babe
  18. The Blasters – Little Honey
  19. Blondie – I Love You Honey (Give Me A Beer) (Go Through It)
  20. The Blue Aeroplanes – Honey I
  21. Bluebottle Kiss – Smother It In Honey
  22. Billy Bragg – Honey, I’m A Big Boy Now
  23. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Nailing Honey To The Bee
  24. Tim Buckley – Honey Man
  25. Budgie – Honey
  26. Buffalo – Honey Babe
  27. Johnny Burnette & The Rock And Roll Trio – Honey Hush
  28. Butcher The Bar – Bee To Honey
  29. The Cambodian Space Project – Love Like Honey
  30. Camera Obscura – Honey In The Sun
  31. Jim Capaldi – Sugar Honey
  32. Cocorosie – Honey Or Tar
  33. Cold Blood – All My Honey
  34. Jerry Cole & The Stingers – Milk And Honey
  35. Daddy Cool – Hi Honey Ho
  36. Miles Davis – Here Comes De Honey Man
  37. Jackie DeShannon – Bitter Honey
  38. The Dirty Knobs – Aw Honey
  39. Dr.Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band – Sour And Sweet / Lemon In The
  40. The Drifters – Honey Love
  41. Duffy – Syrup & Honey
  42. Elbow – Honey Sun
  43. The Equals – Honey Gum
  44. Jason Falkner – Honey
  45. Brian Fallon – Honey Magnolia
  46. Fanny Adams – They’re All Losers, Honey
  47. Blind Mamie Forehand – Honey In The Rock
  48. The Four Tops – I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)
  49. Jackson C. Frank – Milk & Honey
  50. Friends Again – Honey At The Core
  51. Fuel – Honey Comes Softly
  52. Goldfrapp – Deep Honey
  53. John Grant – TC & Honeybear
  54. Grinderman – Honey Bee (Let’s Fly To Mars)
  55. Henry Hall & The BBC Dance Orchestra – Honey Coloured Moon
  56. John Hammond – Money Honey
  57. Hey! Elastica – Suck A Little Honey
  58. The Hollies – Honey And Wine
  59. Honeycut – Exodus Honey
  60. Honeyroot – Sweet As Honey
  61. John Lee Hooker – I Love You Honey
  62. Hunters & Collectors – Honey In The Jar
