Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-11-04

  1. Icehouse – Nothing Too Serious
  2. Isley Brothers – Nothing To Do But Today
  3. Tommy James & The Shondells – Nothing To Hide
  4. Jebo – Nothing Ever Works That Way
  5. Jethro Tull – Nothing To Say
  6. Elton John – Sitting Doing Nothing
  7. Juan & Junior – Nothing
  8. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan – Nothing Without You
  9. The Kinks – Nothing To Say
  10. Major Lance – Think Nothing About It
  11. Ronnie Lane & Slim Chance – Give Me A Penny
  12. Ronnie Lane & Slim Chance – A Little Bit Of Nothing
  13. Little Richard – A Little Bit Of Something (Beats A Whole Lot Of Nothing)
  14. Deke Leonard – Nothing Is Happening
  15. Los De Abajo – Nada (Nothing)
  16. Mad Turks – Nothing Will Have Changed
  17. Magic Mushroom Band – Nothing Sacred
  18. Percy Mayfield – Nothing Stays The Same Forever
  19. Cecil McNabb Jr. – Nothing Like This
  20. Clyde McPhatter – Without Love (There Is Nothing)
  21. Meat Puppets – Nothing
  22. Memphis Minnie – Nothing In Ramblin’
  23. Tracy Nelson – Nothing I Can’t Handle
  24. Oingo Boingo – Nothing To Fear (But Fear Itself)
  25. Parliament – There Is Nothing Before Me But Thang
  26. Placebo – Without You I’m Nothing
  27. The Police – Nothing Achieving
  28. Hans Poulsen – Getting Back To Nothing
  29. Billy Preston – Nothing From Nothing
  30. The Pretenders – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
  31. Procol Harum – Nothing But The Truth
  32. Wayne Raney – I Ain’t Nothin’ But A Tom Cat’s Kitten
  33. David Reilly – Nothing Else To Say
  34. The Rubinoos – Nothing A Little Love Won’t Cure
  35. The Rumour – Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me
  36. Sacred Cowboys – Nothing Grows In Texas
  37. Seals & Crofts – King Of Nothing
  38. The Seclusions – We Ain’t Got Nothin’ Yet
  39. Ron Sexsmith – Nothing Feels The Same Anymore
  40. Sandie Shaw – Nothing Less Than Brilliant
  41. Sin Fang Bous – I Think I’d Thought I’d Nothing Else To Think About
  42. Small Faces – All Or Nothing
  43. Elliott Smith – Ballad Of Big Nothing
  44. The Sinceros – Nothing Changes
  45. The Smiths – William, It Was Really Nothing
  46. Elza Soares – Mas Que Nada (Better Than Nothing)
  47. Sparks – Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is
  48. The Specials – Do Nothing
  49. Dusty Springfield – Nothing Is Forever
  50. Stranger Things Have Happened – Something / Nothing
  51. The Stranglers – Just Like Nothing On Earth
  52. Television – Ain’t That Nothin’
  53. The Triffids – Nothing Can Take Your Place
  54. Tyrnaround – Nothing
  55. The Ugly Ducklings – Nothin’
  56. Uriah Heep – Something Or Nothing
  57. Townes Van Zandt – Nothin’
  58. Sarah Vaughan – Nothing Will Be As It Was
  59. Dave Warner’s From The Suburbs – (We Got) Nothing To Lose
  60. Wet Taxis – Rich With Nothing
