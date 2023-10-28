Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-10-28

Written by on October 28, 2023

  1. Allan, Gary – Nothing On But The Radio
  2. Alphabeat – Nothing But My Baby
  3. Robyn Alvarez – Nothing
  4. John Anderson – You’re Nearly Nothing
  5. Pete Atkin – Between Us There Is Nothing
  6. Bachman Turner Overdrive – You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet
  7. Barnes & Barnes – Nothing Funny
  8. Matt Berninger – All For Nothing
  9. Black – No-One, None, Nothing
  10. Bobby Bland – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do
  11. Blues Magoos – (We Ain’t Got) Nothin’ Yet
  12. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Without Work, You Have Nothing
  13. David Bowie – Nothing To Be Desired
  14. Billy Bragg – No-One Knows Nothing Anymore
  15. Bright Eyes – Take It Easy (Love Nothing)
  16. Buzzcocks – Nothing Left
  17. The Byrds – Nothing Was Delivered
  18. Caravan – Nothing At All / It’s Coming Soon / Nothing At All
  19. Gene Chandler – Nothing Can Stop Me
  20. Cold Chisel – You Got Nothing I Want
  21. Del Fuegos – Backseat Nothing
  22. Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U
  23. Frankie Davidson & The Seekers – Nothing To Do (And All Day To Do It In)
  24. Depeche Mode – Nothing
  25. The Deviants – Nothing Man
  26. Dinosaur Jr. – Nothin’s Goin’ On
  27. Dodgy – Now Means Nothing
  28. Lou Doillon – Nothing Left
  29. Andrew Duffield – You Know What I Like About That Guy? (Nothing)
  30. Chris Farlowe – All Or Nothing
  31. Kim Ferron – Nothing But You
  32. Finch – Nothing To Hide
  33. The Finn Brothers – Nothing Wrong With You
  34. The Fireman – Nothing Too Much Just Out Of Sight
  35. Five Fingers Of Funk – Nothing Sacred
  36. Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway – I (Who Have Nothing)
  37. Lynne Fletcher – Nothing Lasts Forever
  38. The Flirtations – Nothing But A Heartache
  39. Eddie Fontaine – Nothin’ Shaking
  40. Fotheringay – Nothing More
  41. The Frightnrs – Nothing More To Say
  42. The Fugs – Nothing
  43. Gentle Giant – Nothing At All
  44. Al Green – Nothing Takes The Place Of You
  45. Gwen Guthrie – Ain’t Nothin’ Goin’ On But The Rent
  46. Hammell On Trial – Everything And Nothing
  47. Hillfolk Noir – Don’t Mean Nothing
  48. Hookfoot – And Nothing Changes
  49. Horror My Friend – Nothing
  50. Ian Hunter – The Truth, The Whole Truth, Nothing But The Truth
  51. Hush – Nothing Stays The Same Forever
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-28

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-27

Current track

Title

Artist