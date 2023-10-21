Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-10-21

- Ash Wednesday – Love by numbers
- Barclay James Harvest – Negative Earth
- The Beatles – We can work it out
- John Berberian & The Rock East Ensemble – 3/8 + 5/8 = 8/8
- Boss Hog – Formula X
- Maxine Brown – One in a million
- Jimmy Buffett – Math sucks
- Kate Bush – Pi
- Billy Cobham – Quadrant 4
- Colosseum – Three score and ten amen
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – 4+20
- Cybotron – Ride to Infinity
- Bobby Darin – Multiplication
- Thomas Dolby – May the cube be with you
- Double Exposure – Ten Per Cent
- Dr John – Me – You = Loneliness
- Kathleen Edwards – Simple math
- Eric B & Rakim – Chinese Arithmetic
- Elektrotwist – Zero trick
- Flamin’ Groovies – Yesterday’s numbers
- Genesis – Counting out time
- Grass Roots – Two divided by love
- Guess Who – One divided
- Haircut 100 – Love plus one
- Wynonie Harris – Grandma plays the numbers
- Hawkwind – Seven by seven
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – If 6 was 9
- IF – Fibonacci’s number
- Jean-Michel Jarre – Geometry of Love (Part 1)
- Jefferson Airplane – 3/5ths of a mile in 10 seconds
- Elvira Johnson – Numbers on the brain
- The Judybats – Counting sheep
- Kraftwerk – Pocket calculator
- Tom Lehrer – New Math
- Tom Lehrer – That’s Mathematics
- Love – 7 & 7 is
- The Majority – One Third
- Medicine Head – One and One is One
- Mile Marker Zero – Digital warrior
- Steve Miller Band – Kow Kow Calculator
- Mint – Luv (aka Love by numbers)
- Montreal – Infinity
- The Motels – Counting
- New Musik – Living by numbers (album version)
- Linda Perhacs – Parallelograms
- Wilson Pickett – 99 & a 1/2 won’t do
- The Police – Murder by numbers
- Hans Poulsen – Getting back to nothing
- Otis Rush – Double trouble
- Paul Simon – When numbers get serious
- Slim and Slam – A Tip on the Numbers
- Smith – Minus/Plus
- Gabor Szabo – Divided City
- The Teardrop Explodes – Count to ten and run for cover
- Earl Van Dyke – 6 x 6
- The White Stripes – Black math
- Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
- Sonny Boy Williamson – Nine below Zero
- Zoot – 1x2x3x4
