Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-10-21

  1. Ash Wednesday – Love by numbers
  2. Barclay James Harvest – Negative Earth
  3. The Beatles – We can work it out
  4. John Berberian & The Rock East Ensemble – 3/8 + 5/8 = 8/8
  5. Boss Hog – Formula X
  6. Maxine Brown – One in a million
  7. Jimmy Buffett – Math sucks
  8. Kate Bush – Pi
  9. Billy Cobham – Quadrant 4
  10. Colosseum – Three score and ten amen
  11. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – 4+20
  12. Cybotron – Ride to Infinity
  13. Bobby Darin – Multiplication
  14. Thomas Dolby – May the cube be with you
  15. Double Exposure – Ten Per Cent
  16. Dr John – Me – You = Loneliness
  17. Kathleen Edwards – Simple math
  18. Eric B & Rakim – Chinese Arithmetic
  19. Elektrotwist – Zero trick
  20. Flamin’ Groovies – Yesterday’s numbers
  21. Genesis – Counting out time
  22. Grass Roots – Two divided by love
  23. Guess Who – One divided
  24. Haircut 100 – Love plus one
  25. Wynonie Harris – Grandma plays the numbers
  26. Hawkwind – Seven by seven
  27. Jimi Hendrix Experience – If 6 was 9
  28. IF – Fibonacci’s number
  29. Jean-Michel Jarre – Geometry of Love (Part 1)
  30. Jefferson Airplane – 3/5ths of a mile in 10 seconds
  31. Elvira Johnson – Numbers on the brain
  32. The Judybats – Counting sheep
  33. Kraftwerk – Pocket calculator
  34. Tom Lehrer – New Math
  35. Tom Lehrer – That’s Mathematics
  36. Love – 7 & 7 is
  37. The Majority – One Third
  38. Medicine Head – One and One is One
  39. Mile Marker Zero – Digital warrior
  40. Steve Miller Band – Kow Kow Calculator
  41. Mint – Luv (aka Love by numbers)
  42. Montreal – Infinity
  43. The Motels – Counting
  44. New Musik – Living by numbers (album version)
  45. Linda Perhacs – Parallelograms
  46. Wilson Pickett – 99 & a 1/2 won’t do
  47. The Police – Murder by numbers
  48. Hans Poulsen – Getting back to nothing
  49. Otis Rush – Double trouble
  50. Paul Simon – When numbers get serious
  51. Slim and Slam – A Tip on the Numbers
  52. Smith – Minus/Plus
  53. Gabor Szabo – Divided City
  54. The Teardrop Explodes – Count to ten and run for cover
  55. Earl Van Dyke – 6 x 6
  56. The White Stripes – Black math
  57. Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
  58. Sonny Boy Williamson – Nine below Zero
  59. Zoot – 1x2x3x4
