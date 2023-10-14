Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-10-14

October 14, 2023

  1. The Pacifics – Barracuda
  2. The Pleazers – That Lonely Feeling
  3. The Pleazers – Is It Over Baby
  4. Powderfinger – These Days
  5. Powderfinger – Process This
  6. The Probe – I Can Never Win
  7. The Probe – Don’t Act Blind
  8. The Purple Hearts – You Can’t Sit Down
  9. The Purple Hearts – Tiger In Your Tank
  10. Railroad Gin – You Told The World
  11. The Red Paintings – Destroy The Robots
  12. Regurgitator – Polyester Girl
  13. Regurgitator – I Love Tommy Mottola
  14. Rhubarb – Kamikaze
  15. The Riptides – Only Time
  16. The Riptides – Here Comes The Sun
  17. The Saints – Always
  18. The Saints – Grain Of Sand
  19. Jonne Sands – Change Of Mind
  20. Screamfeeder – Boys Keep Swinging
  21. Screaming Tribesmen – Igloo
  22. Screaming Tribesmen – Date With A Vampyre
  23. Seaman Dan & Chorus – Sailing The South East Wind
  24. The Sect – Lonely Road
  25. The Sect – St John’s Wood
  26. Soulframe – Be
  27. Speedstar – Unbreakable
  28. Star Spangled Banger – Fear Of The Night
  29. Steve & The Board – Lonely Winter
  30. Steve & The Board – So Why Pretend
  31. The Studs – Doctor Bop
  32. The Survivors – Baby Come Back
  33. The Survivors – Mr. Record Man
  34. Matt Taylor – Rearranged
  35. Matt Taylor – The Beast
  36. Billy Thorpe & The Aztecs – Slowly Learning How
  37. Billy Thorpe – Marrakesh
  38. Tin Tin – She Said Ride
  39. Tin Tin – Astral Taxi
  40. The Trouble With Templeton – You Are New
  41. Michael Turner In Session – Southbound Train
  42. Michael Turner In Session – Patterns Of My Life
  43. The Ups & Downs – The Living Kind
  44. The Ups & Downs – Moments Away
  45. The Veronicas – Born Bob Dylan
  46. Washington – Rich Kids
  47. We All Want To – Streets Of Your Town
  48. The Wild Cherries – That’s Life
  49. The Wild Cherries – I Am The Sea
  50. Women In Docs – Crown Street
  51. Tony Worsley & The Bluejays – i Sure Know A Lot About Love
  52. Tony Worsley & The Bluejays – Tell Me Why
  53. Ross D. Wyllie – Short Skirts
  54. Ross D. Wyllie – The Star
