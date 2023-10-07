Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-10-07

Written by on October 7, 2023

  1. The Aliens – The Hyding Of Dr Jeckyl
  2. The Amity Affliction – Pittsburgh
  3. An Horse – Horizons
  4. Christine Anu – Monkey & The Turtle
  5. The Apartments – All You Wanted
  6. The Apartments – September Skies
  7. Art Of Sleeping – Like A Thief
  8. Chris Bailey – Do They Come From You?
  9. Ball Park Music – Sad Rude Future Dude
  10. Bay City Union – Mary, Mary
  11. Bee Gees – I Am The World
  12. Sharon Black – Little Church Around The Corner
  13. The Belligerents – Praise You
  14. Jon Blanchfield – Upstairs, Downstairs
  15. The Boat People – Arms Length
  16. Burke & Wills – Thank You
  17. Busby Marou – Get You Out Of Here
  18. Butterfingers – I Love Work
  19. The Cairos – Seasons Of Snow
  20. Caligula’s Horse – Turntail
  21. Coloured Balls – Human Being
  22. Custard – (I Feel Like) Ringo
  23. Dead Letter Circus – Big
  24. Drawn From Bees – Long Tooth Setting Sun
  25. 1863 Establishment – Picture Of A Girl
  26. The Escorts – House On Soul Hill
  27. Bernard Fanning – Somewhere Along The Way
  28. The Feelgoods – Le Soleil (The Sun)
  29. The Five – There’s Time
  30. Robert Forster – When I Was A Young Man
  31. Full Fathom Five & Topology – John Brown
  32. Mike Furber & The Bowery Boys – Just A Poor Boy
  33. Tim Gaze & Rob Grosser – Voodoo Chile (Long Version)
  34. george – Breathe In Now
  35. The Go-Betweens – Clouds
  36. Grandma’s Tonic – Lost Girl
  37. The Grates – Two Kinds Of Right
  38. Happyland – Don’t You Know Who I Am?
  39. The Headstones – When You’re Down
  40. Hungry Kids Of Hungary – China Will Wait
  41. The John Steel Singers – Overpass
  42. Kevin Johnson – Bonnie, Please Don’t Go
  43. Kerri-Anne Kennerley – My Guy
  44. Ed Kuepper – Electrical Storm
  45. Last Dinosaurs – Zoom
  46. The Laughing Clowns – Ghost Beat
  47. Carol Lloyd Band – All The Good Things
  48. Carol Lloyd – Naked City
  49. Lobby Loyde & Ball Power – Heartbreak Hotel (Live)
  50. Mandu – Gimme Shelter
  51. Toni McCann – Saturday Date
  52. David McCormack & The Polaroids – Never Say Never
  53. Grant McLennan – Easy Come Easy Go
  54. The Middle East – Jesus Came To My Birthday Party
  55. Kate Miller-Heidke – Nightflight
  56. Chad Morgan – I’ll Just Get Stoned This Afternoon
  57. Moscos & Stone – Captain Captain (Empty Horses)
  58. New World – Tom Tom Turnaround
  59. Not From There – Juanita’s Cocktail Party
  60. Operator Please – Just A Song About Ping Pong
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-10-07

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-06

Current track

Title

Artist