Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-10-07

- The Aliens – The Hyding Of Dr Jeckyl
- The Amity Affliction – Pittsburgh
- An Horse – Horizons
- Christine Anu – Monkey & The Turtle
- The Apartments – All You Wanted
- The Apartments – September Skies
- Art Of Sleeping – Like A Thief
- Chris Bailey – Do They Come From You?
- Ball Park Music – Sad Rude Future Dude
- Bay City Union – Mary, Mary
- Bee Gees – I Am The World
- Sharon Black – Little Church Around The Corner
- The Belligerents – Praise You
- Jon Blanchfield – Upstairs, Downstairs
- The Boat People – Arms Length
- Burke & Wills – Thank You
- Busby Marou – Get You Out Of Here
- Butterfingers – I Love Work
- The Cairos – Seasons Of Snow
- Caligula’s Horse – Turntail
- Coloured Balls – Human Being
- Custard – (I Feel Like) Ringo
- Dead Letter Circus – Big
- Drawn From Bees – Long Tooth Setting Sun
- 1863 Establishment – Picture Of A Girl
- The Escorts – House On Soul Hill
- Bernard Fanning – Somewhere Along The Way
- The Feelgoods – Le Soleil (The Sun)
- The Five – There’s Time
- Robert Forster – When I Was A Young Man
- Full Fathom Five & Topology – John Brown
- Mike Furber & The Bowery Boys – Just A Poor Boy
- Tim Gaze & Rob Grosser – Voodoo Chile (Long Version)
- george – Breathe In Now
- The Go-Betweens – Clouds
- Grandma’s Tonic – Lost Girl
- The Grates – Two Kinds Of Right
- Happyland – Don’t You Know Who I Am?
- The Headstones – When You’re Down
- Hungry Kids Of Hungary – China Will Wait
- The John Steel Singers – Overpass
- Kevin Johnson – Bonnie, Please Don’t Go
- Kerri-Anne Kennerley – My Guy
- Ed Kuepper – Electrical Storm
- Last Dinosaurs – Zoom
- The Laughing Clowns – Ghost Beat
- Carol Lloyd Band – All The Good Things
- Carol Lloyd – Naked City
- Lobby Loyde & Ball Power – Heartbreak Hotel (Live)
- Mandu – Gimme Shelter
- Toni McCann – Saturday Date
- David McCormack & The Polaroids – Never Say Never
- Grant McLennan – Easy Come Easy Go
- The Middle East – Jesus Came To My Birthday Party
- Kate Miller-Heidke – Nightflight
- Chad Morgan – I’ll Just Get Stoned This Afternoon
- Moscos & Stone – Captain Captain (Empty Horses)
- New World – Tom Tom Turnaround
- Not From There – Juanita’s Cocktail Party
- Operator Please – Just A Song About Ping Pong
