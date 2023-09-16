Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-09-16

- Ted Hawkins – Happy Hour
- Hollywood Beyond – What’s The Colour Of Money?
- Bruce Hornsby & The Range – Every Little Kiss
- The Housemartins – Flag Day
- Hunters & Collectors – Say Goodbye
- Husker Du – Sorry Somehow
- Huxton Creepers – My Cherie Amour
- Icehouse – Mr Big
- Billy Idol – Sweet Sixteen
- I’m Talking – Disaster
- Bob James – Gone Hollywood
- Jean-Michel Jarre – Last Rendezvous – Ron’s Piece
- The Jazz Butcher Conspiracy – Domestic Animal
- Marc Johnson – Bass Desires
- Vince Jones – Too Much Too Soon
- Howard Jones – You Know I Love You Don’t You
- Paul Kelly & The Coloured Girls – Look So Fine, Feel So Low
- Kraftwerk – Sex Object
- Ed Kuepper – Without Your Mirror
- Julian Lennon – This Is My Day
- Let’s Active – In Little Ways
- Lone Justice – Shelter
- Love Tractor – Beatle Boots
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Do Anything You Wanna Do
- Paul McCartney – Press
- Metallica – Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- The Mission – Severina
- The Moffs – I Once Knew
- The Moody Blues – The Spirit
- Neu! – Wave Mother
- New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
- Matt Piucci & Tim Lee – Take A Left
- Martin Plaza – Chalk And Cheese
- Racer X – Moonage Daydream
- The Ramones – Somebody Put Something In My Drink
- R.E.M. – Superman
- Stan Ridgway – Camouflage
- Sandii & The Sunsetz – This Is Not Enough
- The Saints – Just Like Fire Would
- Joe Satriani – The Snake
- Scruffy The Cat – Land Of 1000 Girls
- Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band – It’s You
- Brian Setzer – Radiation Ranch
- Shriekback – Running On The Rocks
- Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cities In Dust
- The Smithereens – Blood And Roses
- The Smiths – I Know It’s Over
- Soul Asylum – No Man’s Land
- The Stranglers – Shakin’ Like A Leaf
- The Triffids – The Seabirds
- David Sylvian – Taking The Veil
