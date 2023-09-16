Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-09-16

  1. Ted Hawkins – Happy Hour
  2. Hollywood Beyond – What’s The Colour Of Money?
  3. Bruce Hornsby & The Range – Every Little Kiss
  4. The Housemartins – Flag Day
  5. Hunters & Collectors – Say Goodbye
  6. Husker Du – Sorry Somehow
  7. Huxton Creepers – My Cherie Amour
  8. Icehouse – Mr Big
  9. Billy Idol – Sweet Sixteen
  10. I’m Talking – Disaster
  11. Bob James – Gone Hollywood
  12. Jean-Michel Jarre – Last Rendezvous – Ron’s Piece
  13. The Jazz Butcher Conspiracy – Domestic Animal
  14. Marc Johnson – Bass Desires
  15. Vince Jones – Too Much Too Soon
  16. Howard Jones – You Know I Love You Don’t You
  17. Paul Kelly & The Coloured Girls – Look So Fine, Feel So Low
  18. Kraftwerk – Sex Object
  19. Ed Kuepper – Without Your Mirror
  20. Julian Lennon – This Is My Day
  21. Let’s Active – In Little Ways
  22. Lone Justice – Shelter
  23. Love Tractor – Beatle Boots
  24. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band – Do Anything You Wanna Do
  25. Paul McCartney – Press
  26. Metallica – Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
  27. The Mission – Severina
  28. The Moffs – I Once Knew
  29. The Moody Blues – The Spirit
  30. Neu! – Wave Mother
  31. New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
  32. Matt Piucci & Tim Lee – Take A Left
  33. Martin Plaza – Chalk And Cheese
  34. Racer X – Moonage Daydream
  35. The Ramones – Somebody Put Something In My Drink
  36. R.E.M. – Superman
  37. Stan Ridgway – Camouflage
  38. Sandii & The Sunsetz – This Is Not Enough
  39. The Saints – Just Like Fire Would
  40. Joe Satriani – The Snake
  41. Scruffy The Cat – Land Of 1000 Girls
  42. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band – It’s You
  43. Brian Setzer – Radiation Ranch
  44. Shriekback – Running On The Rocks
  45. Siouxsie & The Banshees – Cities In Dust
  46. The Smithereens – Blood And Roses
  47. The Smiths – I Know It’s Over
  48. Soul Asylum – No Man’s Land
  49. The Stranglers – Shakin’ Like A Leaf
  50. The Triffids – The Seabirds
  51. David Sylvian – Taking The Veil
