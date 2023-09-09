Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-09-09

- AC/DC – Who Made Who
- Atkinson, Meera – Clean Your Eyes
- Balaam & The Angel – Burn Me Down
- The Beat Farmers – Powderfinger
- The B-52’s – Theme For A Nude Beach
- Big Audio Dynamite – Sightsee M.C.1
- Philip Boa & The Voodoo Club – For What Bastards
- Bowie, David – When The Wind Blows
- Boys Of The Lough – Cape Breton Wedding Reels Nos. 1, 2 & 3
- Bragg, Billy – Levi Stubbs’ Tears
- Bronski Beat – TruthDare DoubleDare
- Roy Buchanan – Drowning On Dry Land
- Camper Van Beethoven – ZZ Top Goes To Egypt
- Larry Carlton – Smiles And Smiles To Go
- Clarence Carter – Let’s Funk
- Peter Case – Walk In The Woods
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Hammer Song
- Chad’s Tree – Entangled Vines
- The Chameleons – Childhood
- Cocteau Twins – Oomingmak
- Albert Collins – Snatchin’ It Back
- Concrete Blonde – Dance Along The Edge
- Elvis Costello & The Attractions – I Want You
- The Costello Show – Sleep Of The Just
- The Cramps – Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?
- Robert Cray – Right Next Door (Because Of Me)
- Crowded Houise – Love You Till The Day I Die
- Stephen Cummings – In Siege Of Robert Mitchum
- The Damned – Alone Again Or
- Miles Davis – Full Nelson
- The dB’s – Amplifier
- Deep Purple – Strangeways
- Depeche Mode – Stripped
- Dream Syndicate – Boston
- Dumptruck – Back Where I Belong
- Steve Earle – Fearless Heart
- Easterhouse – Whistling In The Dark
- Elan – Detektivka
- Emerson Lake & Powell – Touch And Go
- Roky Erickson – Burn The Flames
- Eurythmics – Missionary Man
- Everything But The Girl – Sugar Finney
- Fishbone – Give It Up
- Floy Joy – Weak In The Presence Of Beauty
- Four Big Guitars From Texas – The Absorber
- Peter Gabriel – Big Time
- Giant Sand – You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
- Genesis – Land Of Confusion
- Georgia Satellites – Railroad Steel
- Philip Glass – Freezing
- Goanna – Children Of The Southern Land
- The Go-Betweens – Bow Down
- The Golden Palominos – Work Was New
- Guadalcanal Diary – Jamboree
