Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-09-09

Written by on September 9, 2023

  1. AC/DC – Who Made Who
  2. Atkinson, Meera – Clean Your Eyes
  3. Balaam & The Angel – Burn Me Down
  4. The Beat Farmers – Powderfinger
  5. The B-52’s – Theme For A Nude Beach
  6. Big Audio Dynamite – Sightsee M.C.1
  7. Philip Boa & The Voodoo Club – For What Bastards
  8. Bowie, David – When The Wind Blows
  9. Boys Of The Lough – Cape Breton Wedding Reels Nos. 1, 2 & 3
  10. Bragg, Billy – Levi Stubbs’ Tears
  11. Bronski Beat – TruthDare DoubleDare
  12. Roy Buchanan – Drowning On Dry Land
  13. Camper Van Beethoven – ZZ Top Goes To Egypt
  14. Larry Carlton – Smiles And Smiles To Go
  15. Clarence Carter – Let’s Funk
  16. Peter Case – Walk In The Woods
  17. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Hammer Song
  18. Chad’s Tree – Entangled Vines
  19. The Chameleons – Childhood
  20. Cocteau Twins – Oomingmak
  21. Albert Collins – Snatchin’ It Back
  22. Concrete Blonde – Dance Along The Edge
  23. Elvis Costello & The Attractions – I Want You
  24. The Costello Show – Sleep Of The Just
  25. The Cramps – Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?
  26. Robert Cray – Right Next Door (Because Of Me)
  27. Crowded Houise – Love You Till The Day I Die
  28. Stephen Cummings – In Siege Of Robert Mitchum
  29. The Damned – Alone Again Or
  30. Miles Davis – Full Nelson
  31. The dB’s – Amplifier
  32. Deep Purple – Strangeways
  33. Depeche Mode – Stripped
  34. Dream Syndicate – Boston
  35. Dumptruck – Back Where I Belong
  36. Steve Earle – Fearless Heart
  37. Easterhouse – Whistling In The Dark
  38. Elan – Detektivka
  39. Emerson Lake & Powell – Touch And Go
  40. Roky Erickson – Burn The Flames
  41. Eurythmics – Missionary Man
  42. Everything But The Girl – Sugar Finney
  43. Fishbone – Give It Up
  44. Floy Joy – Weak In The Presence Of Beauty
  45. Four Big Guitars From Texas – The Absorber
  46. Peter Gabriel – Big Time
  47. Giant Sand – You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
  48. Genesis – Land Of Confusion
  49. Georgia Satellites – Railroad Steel
  50. Philip Glass – Freezing
  51. Goanna – Children Of The Southern Land
  52. The Go-Betweens – Bow Down
  53. The Golden Palominos – Work Was New
  54. Guadalcanal Diary – Jamboree
