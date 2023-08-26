Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-08-26

Written by on August 26, 2023

  1. Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Baby will you please help me
  2. Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Cha cha the blues
  3. Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Help me
  4. Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Strange land
  5. Harvey Mandel – Nashville 1am
  6. Harvey Mandel – Cristo redentor
  7. Harvey Mandel – Bradley’s barn
  8. Harvey Mandel – Before six
  9. Harvey Mandel – Jive samba
  10. Barry Goldberg…and – A Lighter Blue
  11. Harvey Mandel – Boo-bee-doo
  12. Harvey Mandel – Campus Blues
  13. Canned Heat – So sad (the World’s in a tangle)
  14. Harvey Mandel – Ridin’ high
  15. Canned Heat – Let’s work together
  16. Harvey Mandel – I don’t need no doctor
  17. Canned Heat – Future Blues
  18. Harvey Mandel – Baby batter
  19. Canned Heat – Back out on the road
  20. Harvey Mandel – One way street
  21. John Mayall – Where did my legs go
  22. Harvey Mandel – Peruvian flake
  23. John Mayall – Took the car
  24. Harvey Mandel – Uno Ino
  25. John Mayall – Deep blue sea
  26. Harvey Mandel – Pegasus
  27. Pure Food and Drug Act – My soul’s on fire
  28. Don Sugarcane Harris – The Pig’s Eye
  29. Harvey Mandel – Sugarloaf
  30. Rolling Stones – Hot stuff
  31. Harvey Mandel – Rankachank Blues
  32. Tamam Shud – A Plague
  33. Company Caine – Go see the gypsy
  34. Pirana – Here it comes again
  35. Kahvas Jute – Parade of Fools
  36. Melissa – Mattala
  37. Melissa – Young lovers do
  38. McPhee – Indian Rope Man
  39. McPhee – Out to lunch
  40. Flake – Story
  41. Blackfeather – Seasons of Change Part 1
  42. Black feather – Mangos Theme Part 2
  43. Mississippi – Save the land
  44. Mississippi – Kings of the World
  45. Masters Apprentices – Fresh air by the ton
  46. Masters Apprentices – Future of our nation
  47. Tully – Follow me
  48. Tully – Thank you
  49. Pirana – Then came the light
  50. MacKenzie Theory – O
  51. Madder Lake – 12lb Toothbrush
  52. Flake – Breadalbane
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Noon Tunes: 2023-08-26

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-25

Current track

Title

Artist