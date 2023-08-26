Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-08-26

- Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Baby will you please help me
- Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Cha cha the blues
- Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Help me
- Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band – Strange land
- Harvey Mandel – Nashville 1am
- Harvey Mandel – Cristo redentor
- Harvey Mandel – Bradley’s barn
- Harvey Mandel – Before six
- Harvey Mandel – Jive samba
- Barry Goldberg…and – A Lighter Blue
- Harvey Mandel – Boo-bee-doo
- Harvey Mandel – Campus Blues
- Canned Heat – So sad (the World’s in a tangle)
- Harvey Mandel – Ridin’ high
- Canned Heat – Let’s work together
- Harvey Mandel – I don’t need no doctor
- Canned Heat – Future Blues
- Harvey Mandel – Baby batter
- Canned Heat – Back out on the road
- Harvey Mandel – One way street
- John Mayall – Where did my legs go
- Harvey Mandel – Peruvian flake
- John Mayall – Took the car
- Harvey Mandel – Uno Ino
- John Mayall – Deep blue sea
- Harvey Mandel – Pegasus
- Pure Food and Drug Act – My soul’s on fire
- Don Sugarcane Harris – The Pig’s Eye
- Harvey Mandel – Sugarloaf
- Rolling Stones – Hot stuff
- Harvey Mandel – Rankachank Blues
- Tamam Shud – A Plague
- Company Caine – Go see the gypsy
- Pirana – Here it comes again
- Kahvas Jute – Parade of Fools
- Melissa – Mattala
- Melissa – Young lovers do
- McPhee – Indian Rope Man
- McPhee – Out to lunch
- Flake – Story
- Blackfeather – Seasons of Change Part 1
- Black feather – Mangos Theme Part 2
- Mississippi – Save the land
- Mississippi – Kings of the World
- Masters Apprentices – Fresh air by the ton
- Masters Apprentices – Future of our nation
- Tully – Follow me
- Tully – Thank you
- Pirana – Then came the light
- MacKenzie Theory – O
- Madder Lake – 12lb Toothbrush
- Flake – Breadalbane
