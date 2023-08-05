Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-08-05

  1. Kings Of Convenience – Power Of Not Knowing
  2. The Kinks – Last Of The Steam Powered Steam Trains
  3. The Kinks – Powerman
  4. John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band – Power To The People
  5. Little Richard – Green Power
  6. The Louvin Brothers – There’s A Higher Power
  7. The Louvin Brothers – That Great Atomic Power
  8. Maceo & The Macks – Soul Power 74 Pt. 2
  9. Mahavishnu Orchestra – Power Of Love
  10. Keith Mansfield – Powerhouse Pop
  11. Marina & The Diamonds – Power & Control
  12. Derek Martin – Soul Power
  13. Midnight Oil – The Power & The Passion
  14. Spike Milligan – Word Power
  15. Mink Deville – Help Me To Make It (Power Of A Woman’s Love)
  16. Mint Juleps – Girl To The Power Of 6
  17. Hugo Montenegro – Moog Power
  18. Gary Moore – Power Of The Blues
  19. Mother’s Finest – Power
  20. Idris Muhammad – Power Of Soul
  21. Roisin Murphy – Overpowered
  22. Sharon O’Neill – Power
  23. Yoko Ono – Woman Power
  24. The Paley Brothers – Magic Power
  25. Andy Partridge – Fifth Power (Transmission)
  26. Ann Peebles – Doctor Love Power
  27. Andrew Pendlebury – Blues Power
  28. Iggy Pop & The Stooges – Raw Power
  29. Iggy Pop – Power & Freedom
  30. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Power Drunk
  31. Powered By Love – Powered By Love
  32. Prince & The Revolution – Power Fantastic
  33. Procol Harum – Power Failure
  34. Public Enemy – Fight The Power
  35. Gary Puckett & The Union Gap – Lady Willpower
  36. Lou Reed – The Power Of Positive Drinking
  37. The Riptides – The Power Of Love
  38. Tom Robinson Band – Power In The Darkness
  39. Lee Rodgers – Sock Some Love Power To Me
  40. Omar Rodriguez-Lopez – The Power Of Myth
  41. Ronno – Power Of Darkness
  42. Saxon – Power And The Glory
  43. Philip Sayce – Powerful Thing
  44. Boz Scaggs – Full-Lock Power Slide
  45. John Scofield – Flower Power
  46. The Selecter – Pass The Power
  47. Shampoo – Girl Power
  48. Shriekback – Health & Knowledge & Wealth & Power
  49. Mary Silvers – The Power Of Love
  50. Patti Smith – People Have The Power
  51. Sound Expedition – Ultimate Power
  52. Spooky Tooth – Ocean Of Power
  53. Dusty Springfield – Love Power
  54. Bruce Springsteen – The Power Of Prayer
  55. Status Quo – The Power Of Rock
  56. The Stems – Power Of Love
  57. Steppenwolf – Power Play
Four Course Breakfast: 2023-08-05

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-08-04

