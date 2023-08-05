Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-08-05

- Kings Of Convenience – Power Of Not Knowing
- The Kinks – Last Of The Steam Powered Steam Trains
- The Kinks – Powerman
- John Lennon & The Plastic Ono Band – Power To The People
- Little Richard – Green Power
- The Louvin Brothers – There’s A Higher Power
- The Louvin Brothers – That Great Atomic Power
- Maceo & The Macks – Soul Power 74 Pt. 2
- Mahavishnu Orchestra – Power Of Love
- Keith Mansfield – Powerhouse Pop
- Marina & The Diamonds – Power & Control
- Derek Martin – Soul Power
- Midnight Oil – The Power & The Passion
- Spike Milligan – Word Power
- Mink Deville – Help Me To Make It (Power Of A Woman’s Love)
- Mint Juleps – Girl To The Power Of 6
- Hugo Montenegro – Moog Power
- Gary Moore – Power Of The Blues
- Mother’s Finest – Power
- Idris Muhammad – Power Of Soul
- Roisin Murphy – Overpowered
- Sharon O’Neill – Power
- Yoko Ono – Woman Power
- The Paley Brothers – Magic Power
- Andy Partridge – Fifth Power (Transmission)
- Ann Peebles – Doctor Love Power
- Andrew Pendlebury – Blues Power
- Iggy Pop & The Stooges – Raw Power
- Iggy Pop – Power & Freedom
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Power Drunk
- Powered By Love – Powered By Love
- Prince & The Revolution – Power Fantastic
- Procol Harum – Power Failure
- Public Enemy – Fight The Power
- Gary Puckett & The Union Gap – Lady Willpower
- Lou Reed – The Power Of Positive Drinking
- The Riptides – The Power Of Love
- Tom Robinson Band – Power In The Darkness
- Lee Rodgers – Sock Some Love Power To Me
- Omar Rodriguez-Lopez – The Power Of Myth
- Ronno – Power Of Darkness
- Saxon – Power And The Glory
- Philip Sayce – Powerful Thing
- Boz Scaggs – Full-Lock Power Slide
- John Scofield – Flower Power
- The Selecter – Pass The Power
- Shampoo – Girl Power
- Shriekback – Health & Knowledge & Wealth & Power
- Mary Silvers – The Power Of Love
- Patti Smith – People Have The Power
- Sound Expedition – Ultimate Power
- Spooky Tooth – Ocean Of Power
- Dusty Springfield – Love Power
- Bruce Springsteen – The Power Of Prayer
- Status Quo – The Power Of Rock
- The Stems – Power Of Love
- Steppenwolf – Power Play
