Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-29

Written by on July 29, 2023

  1. The A’s – A Woman’s Got The Power
  2. ABC – The Power Of Persuasion
  3. AC/DC – Rising Power
  4. Acetone – Shore Power
  5. Barry Adamson – The Power Of Suggestion
  6. Tori Amos – The Power Of Orange Knickers
  7. Any Trouble – Power Cut
  8. Jello Biafra & D.O.A. – Power Is Boring
  9. Peter Blegvad – Powers In The Air
  10. Bongwater with Fred Schneider – The Power Of Pussy
  11. Billy Bragg – There Is Power In A Union
  12. Edgar Broughton Band – We’ve Got The Power
  13. James Brown – Soul Power
  14. Burning Spear – World Power
  15. Jim Capaldi – Tales Of Power
  16. Carson – Banana Power
  17. The Cassandra Complex – Power
  18. The Chi-Lites – (For God’s Sake) Give More Power To The People
  19. Clarence Clemons & The Red Bank Rockers – A Woman’s Got The Power
  20. Stanley Clarke – Power
  21. Clinton – People Power In The Disco Hour (Romanthony’s Peak Hour Mix)
  22. Andy Clockwise – Money, Power, Sex & Fame
  23. Roger James Cooke & Eve Graham – Is It You That Has The Power?
  24. Bob Dylan – Senor (Tales Of Yankee Power)
  25. Earth Quake – Power Glide Slide
  26. Eddie & The Hot Rods – The Power & The Glory
  27. The Esquires – You’ve Got The Power
  28. The Exciters – He’s Got The Power
  29. The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Powerful Stuff
  30. The Fauves – I Wrote You A Power Ballad
  31. FFS – The Power Couple
  32. Flotsam Jetsam – Power
  33. Dan Fogelberg & Tim Weisberg – The Power Of Gold
  34. Foxygen – Star Power II: Star Power Nite
  35. Godley & Creme – The Power Behind The Throne
  36. Grail – Power
  37. The Guess Who – Power In The Music
  38. The Bobby Hammack Combo – Power House
  39. Harts – Power
  40. Hat Fitz & Cara – Power
  41. Hawklords – Psi Power
  42. Jimi Hendrix – Power To Love
  43. Hour Glass – Power Of Love
  44. Iron Butterfly – Unconscious Power
  45. The Isley Brothers – Fight The Power (Pts. 1 & 2)
  46. Jackson Southernaires – Power
  47. Kindred – Power Of Love
  48. Albert King – Blues Power (Live)
  49. King Crimson – The Power To Believe: Part III & Part IV Coda
