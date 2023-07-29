Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-29

- The A’s – A Woman’s Got The Power
- ABC – The Power Of Persuasion
- AC/DC – Rising Power
- Acetone – Shore Power
- Barry Adamson – The Power Of Suggestion
- Tori Amos – The Power Of Orange Knickers
- Any Trouble – Power Cut
- Jello Biafra & D.O.A. – Power Is Boring
- Peter Blegvad – Powers In The Air
- Bongwater with Fred Schneider – The Power Of Pussy
- Billy Bragg – There Is Power In A Union
- Edgar Broughton Band – We’ve Got The Power
- James Brown – Soul Power
- Burning Spear – World Power
- Jim Capaldi – Tales Of Power
- Carson – Banana Power
- The Cassandra Complex – Power
- The Chi-Lites – (For God’s Sake) Give More Power To The People
- Clarence Clemons & The Red Bank Rockers – A Woman’s Got The Power
- Stanley Clarke – Power
- Clinton – People Power In The Disco Hour (Romanthony’s Peak Hour Mix)
- Andy Clockwise – Money, Power, Sex & Fame
- Roger James Cooke & Eve Graham – Is It You That Has The Power?
- Bob Dylan – Senor (Tales Of Yankee Power)
- Earth Quake – Power Glide Slide
- Eddie & The Hot Rods – The Power & The Glory
- The Esquires – You’ve Got The Power
- The Exciters – He’s Got The Power
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Powerful Stuff
- The Fauves – I Wrote You A Power Ballad
- FFS – The Power Couple
- Flotsam Jetsam – Power
- Dan Fogelberg & Tim Weisberg – The Power Of Gold
- Foxygen – Star Power II: Star Power Nite
- Godley & Creme – The Power Behind The Throne
- Grail – Power
- The Guess Who – Power In The Music
- The Bobby Hammack Combo – Power House
- Harts – Power
- Hat Fitz & Cara – Power
- Hawklords – Psi Power
- Jimi Hendrix – Power To Love
- Hour Glass – Power Of Love
- Iron Butterfly – Unconscious Power
- The Isley Brothers – Fight The Power (Pts. 1 & 2)
- Jackson Southernaires – Power
- Kindred – Power Of Love
- Albert King – Blues Power (Live)
- King Crimson – The Power To Believe: Part III & Part IV Coda
Reader's opinions