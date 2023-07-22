Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-22

  1. Roger Miller – Old Toy Trains
  2. The Minders – Paper Plane
  3. Mi-Sex – Computer Games
  4. Van Morrison – Domino
  5. Mott The Hoople – Marionette
  6. M.P.D. Ltd – Paper Doll
  7. Nazareth – Rubik’s Romance
  8. Oboe – Tradin’ Stamps
  9. Old 97’s – Rollerskate Skinny
  10. Ozo – Kites
  11. Pajama Club – Go Kart
  12. Andy Partridge – Ra Ra For Red Rocking Horse
  13. The Penny Peeps – Model Village
  14. Perrey & Kingsley – Toy Balloons
  15. Jean-Jacques Perrey – 18th Century Puppet
  16. Rufus ‘Speckled Red’ Perryman – The Right String But The Wrong Yo-Yo
  17. Peter Pan & The Good Fairies – Kaleidoscope
  18. Philwit & Pegasus – YoYo Thoughts
  19. Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours – Magic Rocking Horse
  20. Pink Floyd – Paintbox
  21. Pink Floyd – Bike
  22. Player 1 – Space Invaders
  23. PM Dawn – Puppet Show
  24. Pointer Sisters – Pinball Number Count
  25. Procol Harum – Kaleidoscope
  26. Poison – Back To The Rocking Horse
  27. Brian Protheroe – Pinball
  28. James & Bobby Purify – I’m Your Puppet
  29. Radiohead – Jigsaw Falling Into Place
  30. Relient K – Skittles And Combos
  31. The Rimshots – 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (Blow Your Whistle)
  32. The Riot Squad – Toy Soldier
  33. Clodagh Rodgers – Jack In The Box
  34. Rolling Stones – Tumbling Dice
  35. Rolling Stones – Jigsaw Puzzle
  36. Santa Barbara Machine Head – Rubber Monkey
  37. Carlos Santana & Buddy Miles – Marbles
  38. Screaming Blue Messiahs – Talking Doll
  39. The Seekers – Red Rubber Ball
  40. Sesame Street (Ernie) – Rubber Duckie
  41. Ed Sheeran – Lego House
  42. Shonen Knife – Twist Barbie
  43. Silver Convention – Play Me Like A Yo-Yo
  44. Bob Skyles & His Sky Rockets – Rubber Dolly
  45. Small Faces – Tin Soldier
  46. Todd Snider – Barbie Doll
  47. The Sounds Of Silence – Mary’s Got A Daisy (Pushbike)
  48. The Spinners – Rubberband Man
  49. Spirit – Model Shop II (Clear)
  50. Dusty Springfield – My Colouring Book
  51. Squeeze – Electric Trains
  52. Status Quo – Paper Plane
  53. Sufjan Stevens – Video Game
  54. Suede – Metal Mickey
  55. Donna Summer feat. Ziggy Marley – Crayons
  56. Tom Tall & Ginny Wright – Boom Boom Boomerang
  57. The Thunderbirds – Pink Dominoes
  58. Toy Dolls – Little Tin Soldier
  59. Unspoken Things – Puppets
  60. Bobby Vee – Rubber Ball
  61. Dionne Warwick – Papier Mache
  62. Wavves – Super Soaker
  63. The Who – Pinball Wizard
  64. XTC – Spinning Top
  65. Zita Swoon – Ragdoll Blues
