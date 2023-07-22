Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-22

- Roger Miller – Old Toy Trains
- The Minders – Paper Plane
- Mi-Sex – Computer Games
- Van Morrison – Domino
- Mott The Hoople – Marionette
- M.P.D. Ltd – Paper Doll
- Nazareth – Rubik’s Romance
- Oboe – Tradin’ Stamps
- Old 97’s – Rollerskate Skinny
- Ozo – Kites
- Pajama Club – Go Kart
- Andy Partridge – Ra Ra For Red Rocking Horse
- The Penny Peeps – Model Village
- Perrey & Kingsley – Toy Balloons
- Jean-Jacques Perrey – 18th Century Puppet
- Rufus ‘Speckled Red’ Perryman – The Right String But The Wrong Yo-Yo
- Peter Pan & The Good Fairies – Kaleidoscope
- Philwit & Pegasus – YoYo Thoughts
- Pinkerton’s Assorted Colours – Magic Rocking Horse
- Pink Floyd – Paintbox
- Pink Floyd – Bike
- Player 1 – Space Invaders
- PM Dawn – Puppet Show
- Pointer Sisters – Pinball Number Count
- Procol Harum – Kaleidoscope
- Poison – Back To The Rocking Horse
- Brian Protheroe – Pinball
- James & Bobby Purify – I’m Your Puppet
- Radiohead – Jigsaw Falling Into Place
- Relient K – Skittles And Combos
- The Rimshots – 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (Blow Your Whistle)
- The Riot Squad – Toy Soldier
- Clodagh Rodgers – Jack In The Box
- Rolling Stones – Tumbling Dice
- Rolling Stones – Jigsaw Puzzle
- Santa Barbara Machine Head – Rubber Monkey
- Carlos Santana & Buddy Miles – Marbles
- Screaming Blue Messiahs – Talking Doll
- The Seekers – Red Rubber Ball
- Sesame Street (Ernie) – Rubber Duckie
- Ed Sheeran – Lego House
- Shonen Knife – Twist Barbie
- Silver Convention – Play Me Like A Yo-Yo
- Bob Skyles & His Sky Rockets – Rubber Dolly
- Small Faces – Tin Soldier
- Todd Snider – Barbie Doll
- The Sounds Of Silence – Mary’s Got A Daisy (Pushbike)
- The Spinners – Rubberband Man
- Spirit – Model Shop II (Clear)
- Dusty Springfield – My Colouring Book
- Squeeze – Electric Trains
- Status Quo – Paper Plane
- Sufjan Stevens – Video Game
- Suede – Metal Mickey
- Donna Summer feat. Ziggy Marley – Crayons
- Tom Tall & Ginny Wright – Boom Boom Boomerang
- The Thunderbirds – Pink Dominoes
- Toy Dolls – Little Tin Soldier
- Unspoken Things – Puppets
- Bobby Vee – Rubber Ball
- Dionne Warwick – Papier Mache
- Wavves – Super Soaker
- The Who – Pinball Wizard
- XTC – Spinning Top
- Zita Swoon – Ragdoll Blues
Reader's opinions