Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-15

- ABBA – I’m A Marionette
- Aerosmith – Rag Doll
- Willie Alexander & The Confessions – Video Games
- Aquabats! – Playdough!
- Louis Armstrong – Potato Head Blues
- The Art Ensemble Of Chicago – Theme De Yo Yo
- The Bangles – Tear Your Own Head Off (It’s A Doll Revolution)
- Barbecue Bob – Yo Yo Blues
- Barron Knights – Space Invaders
- The Birthday Party – Kewpie Doll
- Bongwater – Nick Cave Dolls
- Kevin Borich – Slinky
- Brooklyn Bridge – Your Kite, My Kite
- T-Bone Burnett – Pressure
- Kate Bush – Kite
- Calexico – Music Box
- T-Bone Burnett – Hula Hoop
- Henson Cargill – Skip-A-Rope
- Changin’ Times – Blue Music Box
- Cold Chisel – Painted Doll
- Chocolate USA – Another Lego In The Cross
- Ray Columbus – Yo Yo
- Julian Cope – China Doll
- Elvis Costello – Rocking Horse Road
- The Cyrkle – Red Rubber Ball
- Rick Derringer – Slide On Over Slinky
- Disposable Heroes Of Hiphopcrisy – Water Pistol Man
- Donovan – Tangerine Puppet
- Peter Doyle – Plastic Dreams & Toy Balloons
- Simon Dupree & The Big Sound – Kites
- John Entwistle – Roller Skate Kate
- Painters & Dockers – In My Mind
- Factree – Kaleidoscope
- Fear Of Pop – Rubber Sled
- Craig Finn – Magic Marker
- Fleetwood Mac – Jigsaw Puzzle Blues
- The Four Seasons – Rag Doll
- The Free Design – Kites Are Fun
- Slim Gaillard – Yo Yo Yo
- Lisa Germano – Paper Doll
- Mark Gillespie – I’m A Kite (Won’t You Be My Hurricane?)
- Patty Griffin – Kite Song
- Henry Hall & His Orchestra – The Teddy Bear’s Picnic
- Sir Robert Helpmann – Surfer Doll
- Jimmy Hannan – Beach Ball
- Kelly Hogan – Rubber Duckie
- Husker Du – Hate Paper Doll
- Incredible String Band – Painting Box
- The Jackpots – Jack In The Box
- Jeannie – The Gonk Beat
- Tom Jones – Puppet Man
- Krokus – Bad Boys Rag Dolls
- The Kinks – Tin Soldier Man
- Lambchop – Action Figure
- Ben Lee – Boy With A Barbie
- Lancelot Link & The Evolution Revolution – Kissin’ Doll
- Lobo – A Big Red Kite
- Lorde – Dominoes
- The Magnetic Fields – When She Plays Her Toy Piano
- The Marmalade – Kaleidoscope
- Martika – Toy Soldiers
- McKenna Mendelson Mainline – Think I’m Losing My Marbles
- Don McLean – Dreidel
- Melanie – Brand New Key
- Roger Miller – You Can’t Roller Skate In A Buffalo Herd
