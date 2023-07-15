Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-15

July 15, 2023

  1. ABBA – I’m A Marionette
  2. Aerosmith – Rag Doll
  3. Willie Alexander & The Confessions – Video Games
  4. Aquabats! – Playdough!
  5. Louis Armstrong – Potato Head Blues
  6. The Art Ensemble Of Chicago – Theme De Yo Yo
  7. The Bangles – Tear Your Own Head Off (It’s A Doll Revolution)
  8. Barbecue Bob – Yo Yo Blues
  9. Barron Knights – Space Invaders
  10. The Birthday Party – Kewpie Doll
  11. Bongwater – Nick Cave Dolls
  12. Kevin Borich – Slinky
  13. Brooklyn Bridge – Your Kite, My Kite
  14. T-Bone Burnett – Pressure
  15. Kate Bush – Kite
  16. Calexico – Music Box
  17. T-Bone Burnett – Hula Hoop
  18. Henson Cargill – Skip-A-Rope
  19. Changin’ Times – Blue Music Box
  20. Cold Chisel – Painted Doll
  21. Chocolate USA – Another Lego In The Cross
  22. Ray Columbus – Yo Yo
  23. Julian Cope – China Doll
  24. Elvis Costello – Rocking Horse Road
  25. The Cyrkle – Red Rubber Ball
  26. Rick Derringer – Slide On Over Slinky
  27. Disposable Heroes Of Hiphopcrisy – Water Pistol Man
  28. Donovan – Tangerine Puppet
  29. Peter Doyle – Plastic Dreams & Toy Balloons
  30. Simon Dupree & The Big Sound – Kites
  31. John Entwistle – Roller Skate Kate
  32. Painters & Dockers – In My Mind
  33. Factree – Kaleidoscope
  34. Fear Of Pop – Rubber Sled
  35. Craig Finn – Magic Marker
  36. Fleetwood Mac – Jigsaw Puzzle Blues
  37. The Four Seasons – Rag Doll
  38. The Free Design – Kites Are Fun
  39. Slim Gaillard – Yo Yo Yo
  40. Lisa Germano – Paper Doll
  41. Mark Gillespie – I’m A Kite (Won’t You Be My Hurricane?)
  42. Patty Griffin – Kite Song
  43. Henry Hall & His Orchestra – The Teddy Bear’s Picnic
  44. Sir Robert Helpmann – Surfer Doll
  45. Jimmy Hannan – Beach Ball
  46. Kelly Hogan – Rubber Duckie
  47. Husker Du – Hate Paper Doll
  48. Incredible String Band – Painting Box
  49. The Jackpots – Jack In The Box
  50. Jeannie – The Gonk Beat
  51. Tom Jones – Puppet Man
  52. Krokus – Bad Boys Rag Dolls
  53. The Kinks – Tin Soldier Man
  54. Lambchop – Action Figure
  55. Ben Lee – Boy With A Barbie
  56. Lancelot Link & The Evolution Revolution – Kissin’ Doll
  57. Lobo – A Big Red Kite
  58. Lorde – Dominoes
  59. The Magnetic Fields – When She Plays Her Toy Piano
  60. The Marmalade – Kaleidoscope
  61. Martika – Toy Soldiers
  62. McKenna Mendelson Mainline – Think I’m Losing My Marbles
  63. Don McLean – Dreidel
  64. Melanie – Brand New Key
  65. Roger Miller – You Can’t Roller Skate In A Buffalo Herd
