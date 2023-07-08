Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-08

- Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – Look Who’s Dancing
- John Martyn – Dancing
- The Masters Apprentices – Dancing Girl
- Ian Matthews – Don’t Hang Up Your Dancing Shoes
- Parker McGee – Angel Dancing
- The Men They Couldn’t Hang – Dancing On The Pier
- Stephan Micus – Dancing Clouds
- Joni Mitchell – Dancin’ Clown
- Motorhead – Dancing On Your Grave
- The Motors – Dancing The Night Away
- Original Mirrors – Dancing With The Rebels
- New York Dolls – Dance Like A Monkey
- New York Dolls – Dancing On The Lip Of A Volcano
- Orchestral Manouevres In The Dark – Dancing
- The Others – Dancing Girl
- The Parlotones – We Call This Dancing
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – The Ecstasy Of Dancing Fleas
- Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing
- Pompeii – I Hate Dancin’
- Brian Protheroe – Dancing On Black Ice
- The Raincoats – Dancing In My Head
- Hossam Ramzy – Billy Dancing
- Randy Pie – Dancing Shoes
- Chris Rea – Keep On Dancing
- The Reels – (Yet I) Feel Like Dancing
- Buddy Rich – Dancing Men
- Jonathan Richman – I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar
- Johnny Rivers – Swayin’ To The Music (Slow Dancing)
- Archie Roach – Dancing (With My Spirit)
- The Roches – Cloud Dancing
- The Rolling Stones – Dancing With Mr. D
- Mike Rudd & Bill Putt – Dancing At Midnight
- The Ruts – Demolition Dancing
- Vincent Sadovsky – Shadow Dancing
- Simple Minds – Ghost Dancing
- Patti Smith Group – Dancing Barefoot
- Sopwith Camel – Dancin’ Wizard
- Sparks – We Go Dancing
- Chris Spedding – Pogo Dancing
- Joe Tex – Be Cool (Willie Is Dancing With A Sissy)
- Bruce Springsteen – Dancing In The Dark
- Thin Lizzy – Dancing In The Moonlight (It’s Got Me In Its Spotlight)
- Third World – Dancing On The Floor (Hooked On Love)
- Throwing Muses – Him Dancing
- Peter Tilbrook – Little Dancing Girl
- Dwight Twilley – 10,000 American Scuba Divers Dancin’
- Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
- Roy Wood’s Wizzo Band – Dancin’ At The Rainbow’s End
- Johnny Warman – Dancing Dolls
- Stevie Wright – Dancing In The Limelight
- X – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
- XTC – Meccanik Dancing (Oh We Go)
- The Yearlings – Highway Dancing
- Frank Zappa – Dancin’ Fool
- Warren Zevon – Bad Luck Streak In Dancing School
