Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-07-08

  1. Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers – Look Who’s Dancing
  2. John Martyn – Dancing
  3. The Masters Apprentices – Dancing Girl
  4. Ian Matthews – Don’t Hang Up Your Dancing Shoes
  5. Parker McGee – Angel Dancing
  6. The Men They Couldn’t Hang – Dancing On The Pier
  7. Stephan Micus – Dancing Clouds
  8. Joni Mitchell – Dancin’ Clown
  9. Motorhead – Dancing On Your Grave
  10. The Motors – Dancing The Night Away
  11. Original Mirrors – Dancing With The Rebels
  12. New York Dolls – Dance Like A Monkey
  13. New York Dolls – Dancing On The Lip Of A Volcano
  14. Orchestral Manouevres In The Dark – Dancing
  15. The Others – Dancing Girl
  16. The Parlotones – We Call This Dancing
  17. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – The Ecstasy Of Dancing Fleas
  18. Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing
  19. Pompeii – I Hate Dancin’
  20. Brian Protheroe – Dancing On Black Ice
  21. The Raincoats – Dancing In My Head
  22. Hossam Ramzy – Billy Dancing
  23. Randy Pie – Dancing Shoes
  24. Chris Rea – Keep On Dancing
  25. The Reels – (Yet I) Feel Like Dancing
  26. Buddy Rich – Dancing Men
  27. Jonathan Richman – I Was Dancing In The Lesbian Bar
  28. Johnny Rivers – Swayin’ To The Music (Slow Dancing)
  29. Archie Roach – Dancing (With My Spirit)
  30. The Roches – Cloud Dancing
  31. The Rolling Stones – Dancing With Mr. D
  32. Mike Rudd & Bill Putt – Dancing At Midnight
  33. The Ruts – Demolition Dancing
  34. Vincent Sadovsky – Shadow Dancing
  35. Simple Minds – Ghost Dancing
  36. Patti Smith Group – Dancing Barefoot
  37. Sopwith Camel – Dancin’ Wizard
  38. Sparks – We Go Dancing
  39. Chris Spedding – Pogo Dancing
  40. Joe Tex – Be Cool (Willie Is Dancing With A Sissy)
  41. Bruce Springsteen – Dancing In The Dark
  42. Thin Lizzy – Dancing In The Moonlight (It’s Got Me In Its Spotlight)
  43. Third World – Dancing On The Floor (Hooked On Love)
  44. Throwing Muses – Him Dancing
  45. Peter Tilbrook – Little Dancing Girl
  46. Dwight Twilley – 10,000 American Scuba Divers Dancin’
  47. Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
  48. Roy Wood’s Wizzo Band – Dancin’ At The Rainbow’s End
  49. Johnny Warman – Dancing Dolls
  50. Stevie Wright – Dancing In The Limelight
  51. X – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
  52. XTC – Meccanik Dancing (Oh We Go)
  53. The Yearlings – Highway Dancing
  54. Frank Zappa – Dancin’ Fool
  55. Warren Zevon – Bad Luck Streak In Dancing School
