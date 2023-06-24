Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-24

- Rosemary Clooney – This Ole House
- Eartha Kitt – Hurdy Gurdy Man
- Debbie Harry – Summertime Blues
- Kiki Dee – I Second That Emotion
- Bobbie Gentry – Eleanor Rigby
- Nina Simone – I Can’t See Nobody
- Nancy Sinatra – Light My Fire
- Joan Jett – Love Me Two Times
- Ann Wilson – Darkness, Darkness
- Yvonne Elliman – I Can’t Explain
- Pussy Riot – Won’t Get Fooled Again
- P.P. Arnold – You Can’t Always Get What You Want
- Ellen Foley – Stupid Girl
- Cat Power – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
- Merry Clayton – Gimme Shelter
- Sandie Shaw – Sympathy For The Devil
- The Rebelles – Stay With Me
- The Pretenders – Stop Your Sobbing
- Kirsty MacColl – Days
- Suzi Quatro – I Wanna Be Your Man
- Nena – Metal Guru
- Martha Wainwright – See Emily Play
- Bettye LaVette – Wish You Were Here
- Marlena Shaw – California Soul
- Margie Joseph – Let’s Stay Together
- Sheryl Crow – D’Yer Mak’er
- Max Jury – Down By The Seaside
- The Lovemongers – Battle Of Evermore (Live)
- Tori Amos – Thank You
- Beth Hart – Black Dog
- Dolly Parton – Stairway To Heaven
- Girlschool – Race With The Devil
- The Cardigans – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- Fanny – Badge
- Fabienne Delsol – When My Mind Is Not Live
- The Bangles – 7 And 7 Is (Live)
- Bonnie Raitt – Burning Down The House (Live)
- Patti Smith – The Boy In The Bubble
- Linda Ronstadt – Alison
- Grace Jones – Love Is The Drug
- 10,000 Maniacs – More Than This
- Emilie Simon – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- Smith – Tell Him No
- Dana Gillespie – Andy Warhol
- Q – I’m Afraid Of Americans
- Carla Bruni – Absolute Beginners
- Lulu – Watch That Man
- Ann Magnuson – I’maman
- Neko Case – Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
- Cherie Currie & Brie Darling – Higher Ground
- Shonen Knife – The KKK (Took My Baby Away)
- Joan As Policewoman – She Watch Channel Zero
- Renee Geyer – Thieves In The Temple
- Tracey Thorn – Sister Winter
- Kim Wilde – White Winter Hymnal
- Trespassers William – Vapour Trail
- Watson Twins – Just Like Heaven
- Kelly Hogan & The Pine Valley Cosmonauts – Papa Was A Rodeo
- Nanci Griffith – Tecumseh Valley
- Julie Covington – Only Women Bleed
- Pointer Sisters – Fire
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire
- Indigo Girls – Romeo & Juliet
- Nico – These Days
- Rumer – P.F. Sloan
- Sierra Ferrell – Years
- Karen Dalton – In A Station
- Ivy – Diggin’ My Scene
