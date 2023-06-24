Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-24

June 24, 2023

  1. Rosemary Clooney – This Ole House
  2. Eartha Kitt – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  3. Debbie Harry – Summertime Blues
  4. Kiki Dee – I Second That Emotion
  5. Bobbie Gentry – Eleanor Rigby
  6. Nina Simone – I Can’t See Nobody
  7. Nancy Sinatra – Light My Fire
  8. Joan Jett – Love Me Two Times
  9. Ann Wilson – Darkness, Darkness
  10. Yvonne Elliman – I Can’t Explain
  11. Pussy Riot – Won’t Get Fooled Again
  12. P.P. Arnold – You Can’t Always Get What You Want
  13. Ellen Foley – Stupid Girl
  14. Cat Power – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
  15. Merry Clayton – Gimme Shelter
  16. Sandie Shaw – Sympathy For The Devil
  17. The Rebelles – Stay With Me
  18. The Pretenders – Stop Your Sobbing
  19. Kirsty MacColl – Days
  20. Suzi Quatro – I Wanna Be Your Man
  21. Nena – Metal Guru
  22. Martha Wainwright – See Emily Play
  23. Bettye LaVette – Wish You Were Here
  24. Marlena Shaw – California Soul
  25. Margie Joseph – Let’s Stay Together
  26. Sheryl Crow – D’Yer Mak’er
  27. Max Jury – Down By The Seaside
  28. The Lovemongers – Battle Of Evermore (Live)
  29. Tori Amos – Thank You
  30. Beth Hart – Black Dog
  31. Dolly Parton – Stairway To Heaven
  32. Girlschool – Race With The Devil
  33. The Cardigans – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
  34. Fanny – Badge
  35. Fabienne Delsol – When My Mind Is Not Live
  36. The Bangles – 7 And 7 Is (Live)
  37. Bonnie Raitt – Burning Down The House (Live)
  38. Patti Smith – The Boy In The Bubble
  39. Linda Ronstadt – Alison
  40. Grace Jones – Love Is The Drug
  41. 10,000 Maniacs – More Than This
  42. Emilie Simon – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  43. Smith – Tell Him No
  44. Dana Gillespie – Andy Warhol
  45. Q – I’m Afraid Of Americans
  46. Carla Bruni – Absolute Beginners
  47. Lulu – Watch That Man
  48. Ann Magnuson – I’maman
  49. Neko Case – Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
  50. Cherie Currie & Brie Darling – Higher Ground
  51. Shonen Knife – The KKK (Took My Baby Away)
  52. Joan As Policewoman – She Watch Channel Zero
  53. Renee Geyer – Thieves In The Temple
  54. Tracey Thorn – Sister Winter
  55. Kim Wilde – White Winter Hymnal
  56. Trespassers William – Vapour Trail
  57. Watson Twins – Just Like Heaven
  58. Kelly Hogan & The Pine Valley Cosmonauts – Papa Was A Rodeo
  59. Nanci Griffith – Tecumseh Valley
  60. Julie Covington – Only Women Bleed
  61. Pointer Sisters – Fire
  62. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Fire
  63. Indigo Girls – Romeo & Juliet
  64. Nico – These Days
  65. Rumer – P.F. Sloan
  66. Sierra Ferrell – Years
  67. Karen Dalton – In A Station
  68. Ivy – Diggin’ My Scene
