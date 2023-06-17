Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-17

June 17, 2023

  1. Art Adams & The Rhythm Knights – Dancing Doll
  2. Cannonball Adderley – Dancing In The Dark
  3. Antony & The Johnsons – Epilepsy Is Dancing
  4. Arctic Monkeys – Dancing Shoes
  5. Ariel – Keep On Dancing
  6. Joan Armatrading – Let’s Go Dancing
  7. The Bats – Dancing As The Boat Goes Down
  8. Bay City Rollers – Keep On Dancing
  9. Be Bop Deluxe – Dancing In The Moonlight (All Alone)
  10. Beck, Jeff – Come Dancing
  11. Adrian Belew – Beach Creatures Dancing Like Cranes
  12. Archie Bell & The Drells – I Can’t Stop Dancing
  13. Kerrie Biddell – Who Will Dance With The Blind Dancing Bear?
  14. The Bongos – Apache Dancing
  15. David Bowie – Dancing Out In Space
  16. Carla Bruni – Those Dancing Days Are Gone
  17. Bubonic Babe – Dancin’ In The Bomb Blasts
  18. Kate Bush – Heads We’re Dancing
  19. Cairo – Dancing The Gossamer Thread
  20. John Cale – Dancing Undercover
  21. Captain Beyond – Dancing Madly Backwards
  22. Michael Chapman – While Dancing The Pride Of Erin
  23. Coloured Stone – Dancing In The Moonlight
  24. Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds – Makes Me Feel Like Dancing
  25. Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Dancin’ At The Bains-Douches
  26. Cuddly Toys – Dancing Glass
  27. D.D. Dennis – I’m In A Dancing Mood
  28. Jackie DeShannon – Are We Dancing
  29. The Dream Syndicate – Dancing Blind
  30. Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
  31. Everything But The Girl – No-One Knows We’re Dancing
  32. Fatback Band – No More Room For Dancing
  33. Giora Feidman – Dancing With The Rabbi
  34. Fingerprintz – Dancing With Myself
  35. Dan Fogelberg – Dancing Shoes
  36. John Foxx – Dancing Like A Gun
  37. Fred Frith – Dancing In Rockville Maryland
  38. Bob Gallion – My Square Dancin’ Mama, She Done Learned To Rock And Roll
  39. Genesis – Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
  40. The Gentrys – Keep On Dancing
  41. Guess Who – Dancin’ Fool
  42. Steve Harley – Dancing On The Telephone
  43. Richie Havens – Shouldn’t All The World Be Dancing
  44. John Hiatt – The Negroes Were Dancing
  45. The Hoochie Coochie Men – Danger White Men Dancing
  46. Alan Hull – Dancin’ (On The Judgement Day)
  47. Indian Creek Delta Boys – 4 And 20 Blackbirds Dancing On A Fawnskin
  48. INXS – Dancing On The Jetty
  49. Chris Isaak – Dancin’
  50. Jobriath – Dancing In Eternity
  51. Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – (I’m In A) Dancing Mood
  52. Marc Jordan – Dancing On The Boardwalk
  53. Chris Joss – Discoteque Dancing
  54. King Crimson – Lady Of The Dancing Water
  55. The Kinks – Come Dancing
  56. Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge – Dakota (The Dancing Bear)
  57. Ottmar Leibert & Luna Negra – Dancing Under The Moon
  58. Richard Lloyd – Keep On Dancin’
  59. Kirsty MacColl – Dancing In Limbo
  60. The Magnetic Fields – Nothing Matters When We’re Dancing
