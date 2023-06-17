Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-17

- Art Adams & The Rhythm Knights – Dancing Doll
- Cannonball Adderley – Dancing In The Dark
- Antony & The Johnsons – Epilepsy Is Dancing
- Arctic Monkeys – Dancing Shoes
- Ariel – Keep On Dancing
- Joan Armatrading – Let’s Go Dancing
- The Bats – Dancing As The Boat Goes Down
- Bay City Rollers – Keep On Dancing
- Be Bop Deluxe – Dancing In The Moonlight (All Alone)
- Beck, Jeff – Come Dancing
- Adrian Belew – Beach Creatures Dancing Like Cranes
- Archie Bell & The Drells – I Can’t Stop Dancing
- Kerrie Biddell – Who Will Dance With The Blind Dancing Bear?
- The Bongos – Apache Dancing
- David Bowie – Dancing Out In Space
- Carla Bruni – Those Dancing Days Are Gone
- Bubonic Babe – Dancin’ In The Bomb Blasts
- Kate Bush – Heads We’re Dancing
- Cairo – Dancing The Gossamer Thread
- John Cale – Dancing Undercover
- Captain Beyond – Dancing Madly Backwards
- Michael Chapman – While Dancing The Pride Of Erin
- Coloured Stone – Dancing In The Moonlight
- Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds – Makes Me Feel Like Dancing
- Kid Creole & The Coconuts – Dancin’ At The Bains-Douches
- Cuddly Toys – Dancing Glass
- D.D. Dennis – I’m In A Dancing Mood
- Jackie DeShannon – Are We Dancing
- The Dream Syndicate – Dancing Blind
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
- Everything But The Girl – No-One Knows We’re Dancing
- Fatback Band – No More Room For Dancing
- Giora Feidman – Dancing With The Rabbi
- Fingerprintz – Dancing With Myself
- Dan Fogelberg – Dancing Shoes
- John Foxx – Dancing Like A Gun
- Fred Frith – Dancing In Rockville Maryland
- Bob Gallion – My Square Dancin’ Mama, She Done Learned To Rock And Roll
- Genesis – Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
- The Gentrys – Keep On Dancing
- Guess Who – Dancin’ Fool
- Steve Harley – Dancing On The Telephone
- Richie Havens – Shouldn’t All The World Be Dancing
- John Hiatt – The Negroes Were Dancing
- The Hoochie Coochie Men – Danger White Men Dancing
- Alan Hull – Dancin’ (On The Judgement Day)
- Indian Creek Delta Boys – 4 And 20 Blackbirds Dancing On A Fawnskin
- INXS – Dancing On The Jetty
- Chris Isaak – Dancin’
- Jobriath – Dancing In Eternity
- Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons – (I’m In A) Dancing Mood
- Marc Jordan – Dancing On The Boardwalk
- Chris Joss – Discoteque Dancing
- King Crimson – Lady Of The Dancing Water
- The Kinks – Come Dancing
- Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge – Dakota (The Dancing Bear)
- Ottmar Leibert & Luna Negra – Dancing Under The Moon
- Richard Lloyd – Keep On Dancin’
- Kirsty MacColl – Dancing In Limbo
- The Magnetic Fields – Nothing Matters When We’re Dancing
Reader's opinions