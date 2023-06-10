Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-10

- Kris Demeanour – Voyage Of Discovery
- Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming In Blood
- The Diamonds – Passion Flower
- The Diodes – Tired Of Waking Up Tired
- D.O.A. – War
- Doc Walker – Shake It Like It’s Saturday Night
- Do Make Say Think – Herstory Of Glory
- Fred Eaglesmith – Alcohol & Pills
- The East Pointers – The Stubborn Mule
- Edward Bear – Last Song
- Kathleen Edwards – In State
- Elk Run And Riot – Think About It Now
- Elephant Stone – Love The Sinner, Hate The Sin
- Emerald City – Opening
- Gil Evans – St. Louis Blues
- Expedition – Wade In The Water (Live)
- Expedition To Earth – Expedition To Earth
- Feist – My Moon, My Man
- Percy Faith & His Orchestra – The ‘In’ Crowd
- Maynard Ferguson – Chameleon
- Finger Eleven – Paralyzer
- Jeremy Fisher – Scar That Never Heals
- Five Man Electrical Band – I’m A Stranger Here
- Fludd – Turned 21
- The Flying Circus – Old Enough (To Break My Heart)
- Forgotten Tales – Sanctuary
- 49th Parallel – I Need You
- The Four Lads – I’m Sticking With You
- The Fringe – Token For My Mind
- Lewis Furey – Last Night
- Garolou / Lougarou – La Partance
- Gary And Dave – Could You Ever Love Me Again
- Arthur Gee – Plain Talk
- The Glorious Sons – Panic Attack
- Matthew Good Band – Hello Time Bomb
- Robert Goulet – New York’s My Home
- The Grapes Of Wrath – See Emily Play
- Great Big Sea – Run Runaway
- Great Lake Swimmers – New Wild Everywhere
- The Guess Who – Hand Me Down World
- Guillotine – Hands Of Children
Reader's opinions