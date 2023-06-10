Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-10

June 10, 2023

  1. Kris Demeanour – Voyage Of Discovery
  2. Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming In Blood
  3. The Diamonds – Passion Flower
  4. The Diodes – Tired Of Waking Up Tired
  5. D.O.A. – War
  6. Doc Walker – Shake It Like It’s Saturday Night
  7. Do Make Say Think – Herstory Of Glory
  8. Fred Eaglesmith – Alcohol & Pills
  9. The East Pointers – The Stubborn Mule
  10. Edward Bear – Last Song
  11. Kathleen Edwards – In State
  12. Elk Run And Riot – Think About It Now
  13. Elephant Stone – Love The Sinner, Hate The Sin
  14. Emerald City – Opening
  15. Gil Evans – St. Louis Blues
  16. Expedition – Wade In The Water (Live)
  17. Expedition To Earth – Expedition To Earth
  18. Feist – My Moon, My Man
  19. Percy Faith & His Orchestra – The ‘In’ Crowd
  20. Maynard Ferguson – Chameleon
  21. Finger Eleven – Paralyzer
  22. Jeremy Fisher – Scar That Never Heals
  23. Five Man Electrical Band – I’m A Stranger Here
  24. Fludd – Turned 21
  25. The Flying Circus – Old Enough (To Break My Heart)
  26. Forgotten Tales – Sanctuary
  27. 49th Parallel – I Need You
  28. The Four Lads – I’m Sticking With You
  29. The Fringe – Token For My Mind
  30. Lewis Furey – Last Night
  31. Garolou / Lougarou – La Partance
  32. Gary And Dave – Could You Ever Love Me Again
  33. Arthur Gee – Plain Talk
  34. The Glorious Sons – Panic Attack
  35. Matthew Good Band – Hello Time Bomb
  36. Robert Goulet – New York’s My Home
  37. The Grapes Of Wrath – See Emily Play
  38. Great Big Sea – Run Runaway
  39. Great Lake Swimmers – New Wild Everywhere
  40. The Guess Who – Hand Me Down World
  41. Guillotine – Hands Of Children
