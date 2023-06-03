Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-03

- Big Sugar – O Canada
- Lee Aaron – Metal Queen
- Chad Allan & The Expressions – I’d Rather Be Alone
- Bill / Barbra Amesbury – Saturday Night (I’ll Be Waiting)
- Paul Anka – The Love Cats
- Anvil – This Is Thirteen
- April Wine – Sign Of The Gypsy Queen
- Arcade Fire – Reflektor
- Jann Arden – Could I Be Your Girl
- Melissa Auf Der Maur – Followed The Waves
- Austra – Spellwork
- Bachman – Prairie Town
- Bachman Turner Overdrive – Blue Collar
- Bahamas – Caught Me Thinkin’
- The Band – Thinking Out Loud
- Matthew Barber – Where The River Bends
- Barenaked Ladies – Falling For The First Time
- The Be-Good Tanyas – The Littlest Birds
- The Beau-Marks – Clap Your Hands
- The Besnard Lakes – Disaster
- The Birthday Massacre – Over
- Black Mountain – Rollercoaster
- Jully Black – Seven Day Fool
- Blue Rodeo – Cinema Song
- Oscar Brand – A-Dodgin’ (The Dodger)
- Paul Brandt – My Heart Has A History
- Brave Belt – Dunrobin’s Gone
- Buck 65 – Blood Of A Young Wolf
- Buffalo Springfield – Flying On The Ground Is Wrong
- Canada Goose – Answer Man
- Wilf Carter – The Calgary Stampede
- Neko Case – Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
- Robert Charlebois – Entre Durval Et Mirabel
- Chilliwack – My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)
- Chimo! – Elephant Bath
- Chor Leoni Men’s Choir – In The Early Morning Rain
- City And Colour – The Hurry And The Harm
- David Clayton-Thomas – We’re All Meat Off The Same Bone
- The Clumsy Lovers – Mercy
- Tom Cochrane – Emotional Truth
- Bruce Cockburn – How I Spent My Fall Vacation
- CocoRosie – Werewolf
- Leonard Cohen – Dance Me To The End Of Love (Live)
- The Collectors – Sheep On The Hillside
- Corn Sisters – Fist City
- Cowboy Junkies – Black Eyed Man
- The Crew-Cuts – Chop Chop Boom
- Crowbar – Where Were You
- Crystal Castles – Celestica
- Burton Cummings – Charlemagne
- Bobby Curtola – Fortune Teller
- Dalbello – Gonna Get Close To You
- Danko Jones – The Finger
- The DeFranco Family – Gorilla
- Delerium (with Sarah McLachlan) – Silence
