Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2023

  1. Big Sugar – O Canada
  2. Lee Aaron – Metal Queen
  3. Chad Allan & The Expressions – I’d Rather Be Alone
  4. Bill / Barbra Amesbury – Saturday Night (I’ll Be Waiting)
  5. Paul Anka – The Love Cats
  6. Anvil – This Is Thirteen
  7. April Wine – Sign Of The Gypsy Queen
  8. Arcade Fire – Reflektor
  9. Jann Arden – Could I Be Your Girl
  10. Melissa Auf Der Maur – Followed The Waves
  11. Austra – Spellwork
  12. Bachman – Prairie Town
  13. Bachman Turner Overdrive – Blue Collar
  14. Bahamas – Caught Me Thinkin’
  15. The Band – Thinking Out Loud
  16. Matthew Barber – Where The River Bends
  17. Barenaked Ladies – Falling For The First Time
  18. The Be-Good Tanyas – The Littlest Birds
  19. The Beau-Marks – Clap Your Hands
  20. The Besnard Lakes – Disaster
  21. The Birthday Massacre – Over
  22. Black Mountain – Rollercoaster
  23. Jully Black – Seven Day Fool
  24. Blue Rodeo – Cinema Song
  25. Oscar Brand – A-Dodgin’ (The Dodger)
  26. Paul Brandt – My Heart Has A History
  27. Brave Belt – Dunrobin’s Gone
  28. Buck 65 – Blood Of A Young Wolf
  29. Buffalo Springfield – Flying On The Ground Is Wrong
  30. Canada Goose – Answer Man
  31. Wilf Carter – The Calgary Stampede
  32. Neko Case – Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth
  33. Robert Charlebois – Entre Durval Et Mirabel
  34. Chilliwack – My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)
  35. Chimo! – Elephant Bath
  36. Chor Leoni Men’s Choir – In The Early Morning Rain
  37. City And Colour – The Hurry And The Harm
  38. David Clayton-Thomas – We’re All Meat Off The Same Bone
  39. The Clumsy Lovers – Mercy
  40. Tom Cochrane – Emotional Truth
  41. Bruce Cockburn – How I Spent My Fall Vacation
  42. CocoRosie – Werewolf
  43. Leonard Cohen – Dance Me To The End Of Love (Live)
  44. The Collectors – Sheep On The Hillside
  45. Corn Sisters – Fist City
  46. Cowboy Junkies – Black Eyed Man
  47. The Crew-Cuts – Chop Chop Boom
  48. Crowbar – Where Were You
  49. Crystal Castles – Celestica
  50. Burton Cummings – Charlemagne
  51. Bobby Curtola – Fortune Teller
  52. Dalbello – Gonna Get Close To You
  53. Danko Jones – The Finger
  54. The DeFranco Family – Gorilla
  55. Delerium (with Sarah McLachlan) – Silence
