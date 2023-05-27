Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-05-27

- Magic Bus – Ballad Of Lord Sogmore
- Manic Street Preachers – Ballad Of The Bangkok Hilton
- Mark-Almond – Ballad Of A Man
- The Marmalade – Ballad Of Cherry Flavar
- Marshmallow – The Ballad Of Wendi Deng
- John Martyn – Ballad Of An Elder Woman
- Matthews Southern Comfort – Ballad Of Obray Ramsey
- Mike Melvoin – The Ballad Of John & Yoko
- The Metronomes – The Ballad Of The Metronome
- Robert Mitchum – The Ballad Of Thunder Road
- Ennio Morricone – The Ballad Of Sacco & Vanzetti
- Mott The Hoople – Ballad Of Mott The Hoople (March 26th 1972 Zurich)
- Jeff Dahl – Ballad Of Mott Pt.2
- Mr Fox – The Ballad Of Neddy Dick
- Mr Hudson – Ballad Of Jay Dylan
- Myriad – Ballad Of The Station Hotel (Looking For Love)
- Nazareth – The Ballad Of Hollis Brown
- Leonard Nimoy – The Ballad Of Bilbo Baggins
- The 1975 – The Ballad Of Me And My Brain
- The Outsiders – Ballad Of John B
- Bob & Carol Pegg – Ballad Of The Five Continents
- Iggy Pop – The Ballad Of Cookie McBride
- Powderfinger – The Ballad Of A Dead Man
- Prince – The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker
- Willis Alan Ramsey – Ballad Of Spider John
- Paul Revere & The Raiders – Ballad Of A Useless Man
- Jeannie C. Riley – Ballad Of Louise
- Margret Roadknight – The Ballad Of Dancing Doreen
- Leon Rosselson with Billy Bragg & The Oyster Band – Ballad Of A Spycatcher
- Mick Ronson – Ballad Of Jack Daniels
- Leon Russell – The Ballad Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen
- Ross Ryan – The Ballad Of The Double Bay Batman
- The Sea Monsters – The Ballad Of Edie Sedgwick
- (Cookie Monster & The) Sesame Street Singers – Ballad Of Casey McPhee
- Mark Seymour – The Ballad Of The One Eyed Man
- Gary Shearston – The Ballad Of Blasted Creek
- Michelle Shocked – The Ballad Of Patch Eye & Meg
- Grace Slick, Paul Kantner & David Freiberg – Ballad Of The Chrome Nun
- Elliott Smith – Ballad Of Big Nothing
- Southern Comfort – The Dreadful Ballad Of Willie Hurricane
- Regina Spektor – Ballad Of A Politician
- Space – The Ballad Of Tom Jones
- The Sports – Ballad Of A Thin Man
- Rick Springfield – Ballad Of Annie Goodbody
- The Stetsons – The Ballad Of Fifi & Jimmy
- Al Stewart – Ballad Of Mary Foster
- Sweet Lights – The Ballad Of Kurt Vile #2
- They Might Be Giants – The Ballad Of Davy Crockett (In Outer Space)
- Thin Lizzy – The Ballad Of A Hard Man
- Dylan Thomas – Ballad Of The Long Legged Bait
- George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Ballad Of Maverick
- Roger Thwaites – The Ballad Of Frank Gardiner
- TISM – The Ballad Of John Bonham’s Coke Roadie
- The Triffids – The Ballad Of Jack Frost
- Wishbone Ash – Ballad Of The Beacon
- XTC – The Ballad Of Peter Pumpkinhead
Reader's opinions