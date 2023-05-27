Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2023

  1. Magic Bus – Ballad Of Lord Sogmore
  2. Manic Street Preachers – Ballad Of The Bangkok Hilton
  3. Mark-Almond – Ballad Of A Man
  4. The Marmalade – Ballad Of Cherry Flavar
  5. Marshmallow – The Ballad Of Wendi Deng
  6. John Martyn – Ballad Of An Elder Woman
  7. Matthews Southern Comfort – Ballad Of Obray Ramsey
  8. Mike Melvoin – The Ballad Of John & Yoko
  9. The Metronomes – The Ballad Of The Metronome
  10. Robert Mitchum – The Ballad Of Thunder Road
  11. Ennio Morricone – The Ballad Of Sacco & Vanzetti
  12. Mott The Hoople – Ballad Of Mott The Hoople (March 26th 1972 Zurich)
  13. Jeff Dahl – Ballad Of Mott Pt.2
  14. Mr Fox – The Ballad Of Neddy Dick
  15. Mr Hudson – Ballad Of Jay Dylan
  16. Myriad – Ballad Of The Station Hotel (Looking For Love)
  17. Nazareth – The Ballad Of Hollis Brown
  18. Leonard Nimoy – The Ballad Of Bilbo Baggins
  19. The 1975 – The Ballad Of Me And My Brain
  20. The Outsiders – Ballad Of John B
  21. Bob & Carol Pegg – Ballad Of The Five Continents
  22. Iggy Pop – The Ballad Of Cookie McBride
  23. Powderfinger – The Ballad Of A Dead Man
  24. Prince – The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker
  25. Willis Alan Ramsey – Ballad Of Spider John
  26. Paul Revere & The Raiders – Ballad Of A Useless Man
  27. Jeannie C. Riley – Ballad Of Louise
  28. Margret Roadknight – The Ballad Of Dancing Doreen
  29. Leon Rosselson with Billy Bragg & The Oyster Band – Ballad Of A Spycatcher
  30. Mick Ronson – Ballad Of Jack Daniels
  31. Leon Russell – The Ballad Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen
  32. Ross Ryan – The Ballad Of The Double Bay Batman
  33. The Sea Monsters – The Ballad Of Edie Sedgwick
  34. (Cookie Monster & The) Sesame Street Singers – Ballad Of Casey McPhee
  35. Mark Seymour – The Ballad Of The One Eyed Man
  36. Gary Shearston – The Ballad Of Blasted Creek
  37. Michelle Shocked – The Ballad Of Patch Eye & Meg
  38. Grace Slick, Paul Kantner & David Freiberg – Ballad Of The Chrome Nun
  39. Elliott Smith – Ballad Of Big Nothing
  40. Southern Comfort – The Dreadful Ballad Of Willie Hurricane
  41. Regina Spektor – Ballad Of A Politician
  42. Space – The Ballad Of Tom Jones
  43. The Sports – Ballad Of A Thin Man
  44. Rick Springfield – Ballad Of Annie Goodbody
  45. The Stetsons – The Ballad Of Fifi & Jimmy
  46. Al Stewart – Ballad Of Mary Foster
  47. Sweet Lights – The Ballad Of Kurt Vile #2
  48. They Might Be Giants – The Ballad Of Davy Crockett (In Outer Space)
  49. Thin Lizzy – The Ballad Of A Hard Man
  50. Dylan Thomas – Ballad Of The Long Legged Bait
  51. George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Ballad Of Maverick
  52. Roger Thwaites – The Ballad Of Frank Gardiner
  53. TISM – The Ballad Of John Bonham’s Coke Roadie
  54. The Triffids – The Ballad Of Jack Frost
  55. Wishbone Ash – Ballad Of The Beacon
  56. XTC – The Ballad Of Peter Pumpkinhead
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Course Breakfast: 2023-05-27

Previous post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-05-26

Current track

Title

Artist