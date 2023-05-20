Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-05-20

- David Ackles – Ballad Of The Ship Of State
- Alice Cooper – The Ballad Of Dwight Fry
- Pete Anderson – Ballad Of Los Barilles
- Robyn Archer – The Ballad Of Sexual Obsession
- Ashton Gardner & Dyke – Ballad Of The Remo Four
- Kevin Ayers – Ballad Of Mr Snake
- The Barracudas – Ballad Of A Liar
- The Beatles – The Ballad Of John & Yoko
- Big Star – The Ballad Of El Goodo
- Jane Birkin – Ballade de Johnny-Jane
- Joe Bonamassa – The Ballad Of John Henry
- David Bowie – Ballad Of The Adventurers
- Brinsley Schwarz – Ballad Of A Has Been Beauty Queen
- Buffalo – The Ballad Of Irving Fink
- Butthole Surfers – The Ballad Of Naked Man
- The Byrds – Ballad Of Easy Rider
- Calexico – The Ballad Of Cable Hogue
- Johnny Cash – Ballad Of A Teenage Queen
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Ballad Of Robert Moore & Betty Coltrane
- Guy Clark – The Ballad Of Laverne & Captain Flint
- Clear Light – Ballad Of Freddie & Larry
- Peter Cook – The Ballad Of Spotty Muldoon
- Mary Coughlan – Ballad Of A Sad Young Man
- Daddy Cool – The Ballad Of Oz
- Donovan – Ballad Of A Crystal Man
- Dransfield – The Ballad Of Dickie Lubber
- Bob Dylan – The Ballad Of Frankie Lee & Judas Priest
- Duane Eddy – Ballad Of Paladin
- Jonathan Edwards – The Ballad Of Upsy Daisy
- Vincent Neil Emerson – The Ballad Of The Choctaw-Apache
- Everything But The Girl – Ballad Of The Times
- Marianne Faithfull – Ballad Of Lucy Jordan
- Georgie Fame – The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde
- Simone Felice – Ballad Of Sharon Tate
- Felt – Ballad Of The Band
- Flatt & Scruggs – The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
- Fotheringay – The Ballad Of Ned Kelly
- Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin – Ballade de Melody Nelson
- Genesis – Ballad Of Big
- Glory Boys – The Ballad Of Good And Evil
- Gomez – Ballad Of Nice & Easy
- Gravy Train – (A Ballad Of) A Peaceful Man
- Green On Red – Ballad Of Guy Fawkes
- Tom T. Hall – Ballad Of Forty Dollars
- Dirk Hamilton – The Ballad Of Dickie Pferd
- Emmylou Harris – Ballad Of A Runaway Horse
- George Harrison – The Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)
- Headband – Ballad Of Jacques Le Mer
- Ice Cream Hands – The Ballad Of Human Nature
- Jefferson Airplane – The Ballad Of You & Me & Pooneil
- Elton John – The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-1934)
- Tonio K – The Ballad Of The Night The Clocks All Quit (And The Government Failed)
- Al Kooper – Ballad Of A Hard Rock Kid
- Christine Lavin – Ballad Of A Ballgame
- Sam Lee – The Ballad Of George Collins
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – The Ballad Of Curtis Loew
