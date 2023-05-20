Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-05-20

  1. David Ackles – Ballad Of The Ship Of State
  2. Alice Cooper – The Ballad Of Dwight Fry
  3. Pete Anderson – Ballad Of Los Barilles
  4. Robyn Archer – The Ballad Of Sexual Obsession
  5. Ashton Gardner & Dyke – Ballad Of The Remo Four
  6. Kevin Ayers – Ballad Of Mr Snake
  7. The Barracudas – Ballad Of A Liar
  8. The Beatles – The Ballad Of John & Yoko
  9. Big Star – The Ballad Of El Goodo
  10. Jane Birkin – Ballade de Johnny-Jane
  11. Joe Bonamassa – The Ballad Of John Henry
  12. David Bowie – Ballad Of The Adventurers
  13. Brinsley Schwarz – Ballad Of A Has Been Beauty Queen
  14. Buffalo – The Ballad Of Irving Fink
  15. Butthole Surfers – The Ballad Of Naked Man
  16. The Byrds – Ballad Of Easy Rider
  17. Calexico – The Ballad Of Cable Hogue
  18. Johnny Cash – Ballad Of A Teenage Queen
  19. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – The Ballad Of Robert Moore & Betty Coltrane
  20. Guy Clark – The Ballad Of Laverne & Captain Flint
  21. Clear Light – Ballad Of Freddie & Larry
  22. Peter Cook – The Ballad Of Spotty Muldoon
  23. Mary Coughlan – Ballad Of A Sad Young Man
  24. Daddy Cool – The Ballad Of Oz
  25. Donovan – Ballad Of A Crystal Man
  26. Dransfield – The Ballad Of Dickie Lubber
  27. Bob Dylan – The Ballad Of Frankie Lee & Judas Priest
  28. Duane Eddy – Ballad Of Paladin
  29. Jonathan Edwards – The Ballad Of Upsy Daisy
  30. Vincent Neil Emerson – The Ballad Of The Choctaw-Apache
  31. Everything But The Girl – Ballad Of The Times
  32. Marianne Faithfull – Ballad Of Lucy Jordan
  33. Georgie Fame – The Ballad Of Bonnie & Clyde
  34. Simone Felice – Ballad Of Sharon Tate
  35. Felt – Ballad Of The Band
  36. Flatt & Scruggs – The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
  37. Fotheringay – The Ballad Of Ned Kelly
  38. Serge Gainsbourg & Jane Birkin – Ballade de Melody Nelson
  39. Genesis – Ballad Of Big
  40. Glory Boys – The Ballad Of Good And Evil
  41. Gomez – Ballad Of Nice & Easy
  42. Gravy Train – (A Ballad Of) A Peaceful Man
  43. Green On Red – Ballad Of Guy Fawkes
  44. Tom T. Hall – Ballad Of Forty Dollars
  45. Dirk Hamilton – The Ballad Of Dickie Pferd
  46. Emmylou Harris – Ballad Of A Runaway Horse
  47. George Harrison – The Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)
  48. Headband – Ballad Of Jacques Le Mer
  49. Ice Cream Hands – The Ballad Of Human Nature
  50. Jefferson Airplane – The Ballad Of You & Me & Pooneil
  51. Elton John – The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-1934)
  52. Tonio K – The Ballad Of The Night The Clocks All Quit (And The Government Failed)
  53. Al Kooper – Ballad Of A Hard Rock Kid
  54. Christine Lavin – Ballad Of A Ballgame
  55. Sam Lee – The Ballad Of George Collins
  56. Lynyrd Skynyrd – The Ballad Of Curtis Loew
