Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-04-29

  1. The Rising Sons – Candy man
  2. Captain Beefheart – Sure ’nuff yes I do
  3. Captain Beefheart – Electricity
  4. The Gentle Soul – Our national anthem
  5. The Gentle Soul – Love is always real (alt take)
  6. The Monkees – As we go along
  7. Bill Wyman – Downtown Suzie
  8. Paul Revere and the Raiders – Ride on my shoulder
  9. Paul Revere and the Raiders – Hard and heavy 5 string soul banjo
  10. Dale Hawkins – Heavy on my mind
  11. Scott McKenzie – Look In the Mirror
  12. Ry Cooder – Get away
  13. Don Everly – Dont drink the water
  14. Ry Cooder & Buffy Saint-Marie – Hashishin
  15. Ry Cooder – Going to Brownsville
  16. Randy Newman – Old Kentucky Home
  17. Little Feat – Forty Four Blues/How many more years
  18. Crazy Horse – Crow Jane Lady
  19. Judy Collins – Song for Judith (open the door)
  20. Rolling Stones – Sister morphine
  21. Buffy Saint-Marie – Helpless
  22. Norman Greenbaum – The day the well went dry
  23. Norman Greenbaum – Petaluma
  24. Everly Brothers – Del Rio Dan
  25. Ry Cooder – How Can you keep Moving (unless you migrate too)
  26. Arlo Guthrie – Miss the Mississippi and you
  27. Arlo Guthrie – Coopers lament
  28. Maria Muldaur – Any old Time
  29. John Sebastian – Wild about my lovin
  30. Ry Cooder – Ditty Wah Ditty
  31. The Doobie Brothers – Rainy day crossroad blues
  32. Ry Cooder – Smack dab in the middle
  33. Ry Cooder – Yellow rose
  34. Ry Cooder – Face to face that I shall meet him
  35. Ry Cooder – Davenport blues
  36. Ry Cooder – Down in Holywood
  37. Ry Cooder – Jesse James
  38. Ry Cooder – I’m a good old rebel
  39. Ry Cooder – Seneca square dance
  40. Ry Cooder – The girls from texas
  41. Ry Cooder – Across the borderline
  42. Ry Cooder – No quiero
  43. Ry Cooder – Highway 23
  44. Ry Cooder – Theme from Paris Texas
  45. Ry Cooder – Theme from Alamo Bay
  46. Ry Cooder – Greenhouse
  47. Ry Cooder – The Last Stand
  48. John Hiatt – Your dad did
  49. Ry Cooder – All shook up
  50. Beach boys – Kokomo
  51. Aaron Neville – It feels like rain
  52. John Lee Hooker – This is hip
  53. Little Village – Dont go away mad
  54. Ry Cooder and Manuel Galban – Mambo Sinuendo
  55. Ry Cooder and VM Bhatt – Ganges Delta Blues
  56. Ry Cooder & Ali Farkah Toure – Aidu
