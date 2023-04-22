Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-04-22

  1. Henry Mancini – The Pink Panther Theme
  2. Man – Would The Christians Wait Five Minutes? The Lions Are Having A Draw
  3. Manic Street Preachers – Send Away The Tigers
  4. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Iron Lion Zion
  5. Michael McGear – Tiger
  6. Kate Miller-Heidke – The Tiger Inside Will Eat The Child
  7. Sparkle Moore – Tiger
  8. Giorgio Moroder – Leopard Tree Dream
  9. Van Morrison – Listen To The Lion
  10. Mountain Goats – Lion’s Teeth
  11. The Move – Wild Tiger Woman
  12. Mud – Tiger Feet
  13. Nosostros – El Puma
  14. Of Monsters & Men – King And Lionheart
  15. Buck Owens – I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail
  16. The Panda Band – The Jaguar
  17. Pavement – Lions (Linden)
  18. Lee Perry & The Upsetters – Jungle Lion
  19. Pink Floyd – When The Tigers Broke Free
  20. Grace Potter & The Nocturnals – The Lion, The Beast, The Beat
  21. Prefab Sprout – Lions In My Own Garden: Exit Someone
  22. The Purple Hearts – Tiger In Your Tank
  23. Redcoats – Lions, Tigers & Bears (Oh My)
  24. Emitt Rhodes – Tame The Lion
  25. Gruff Rhys – Candylion
  26. Xavier Rudd – Lioness Eye
  27. The Saturday Knights – Tiger Lily
  28. Screamfeeder – And Tigers They Roam
  29. Scritti Politti – Lions After Slumber
  30. Don Sebesky – Meet A Cheetah
  31. Shearwater – The Snow Leopard
  32. Sir Collins & The Black Diamonds – Black Panther
  33. The Skatalites feat. Don Drummond – Don De Lion
  34. Slapp Happy / Henry Cow – Riding Tigers
  35. The Sports – Face The Tiger
  36. Bruce Springsteen – Lion’s Den
  37. Steel Panther – Eyes Of A Panther
  38. Wout Steenhuis – Tiger Shark
  39. April Stevens – Teach Me Tiger
  40. C.W. Stoneking – Talkin’ Lion Blues
  41. Joe Strummer – Leopardskin Limousines
  42. The Submarines – Tigers
  43. Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger
  44. Swamp Kitteh – Space Tiger
  45. Gabor Szabo – Cheetah
  46. 10,000 Maniacs – The Lion’s Share
  47. Rufus Thomas – Tiger Man (King Of The Jungle)
  48. Sue Thompson – Paper Tiger
  49. Holly Throsby & Darren Hanlon – Hello Tiger
  50. Tiger Army – Ghost Tigers Rise
  51. Tygers Of Pan Tang – Wild Catz
  52. Tyrannosaurus Rex – Wind Cheetah
  53. The Vice Creems – Like A Tiger
  54. Gene Vincent – Wild Cat
  55. The Waifs – Lion & Gazelle
  56. The Wanderers – Tiger Rag
  57. Washington – How To Tame Lions
  58. Tony Joe White – Jaguar Man
  59. Tony Joe White – Black Panther Swamps
  60. Tony Joe White – Sign Of The Lion
  61. The Who – Jaguar
  62. Wilco – Panthers
  63. Wire – Ex-Lion Tamer
  64. Y & T – Black Tiger
