Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-04-22

- Henry Mancini – The Pink Panther Theme
- Man – Would The Christians Wait Five Minutes? The Lions Are Having A Draw
- Manic Street Preachers – Send Away The Tigers
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Iron Lion Zion
- Michael McGear – Tiger
- Kate Miller-Heidke – The Tiger Inside Will Eat The Child
- Sparkle Moore – Tiger
- Giorgio Moroder – Leopard Tree Dream
- Van Morrison – Listen To The Lion
- Mountain Goats – Lion’s Teeth
- The Move – Wild Tiger Woman
- Mud – Tiger Feet
- Nosostros – El Puma
- Of Monsters & Men – King And Lionheart
- Buck Owens – I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail
- The Panda Band – The Jaguar
- Pavement – Lions (Linden)
- Lee Perry & The Upsetters – Jungle Lion
- Pink Floyd – When The Tigers Broke Free
- Grace Potter & The Nocturnals – The Lion, The Beast, The Beat
- Prefab Sprout – Lions In My Own Garden: Exit Someone
- The Purple Hearts – Tiger In Your Tank
- Redcoats – Lions, Tigers & Bears (Oh My)
- Emitt Rhodes – Tame The Lion
- Gruff Rhys – Candylion
- Xavier Rudd – Lioness Eye
- The Saturday Knights – Tiger Lily
- Screamfeeder – And Tigers They Roam
- Scritti Politti – Lions After Slumber
- Don Sebesky – Meet A Cheetah
- Shearwater – The Snow Leopard
- Sir Collins & The Black Diamonds – Black Panther
- The Skatalites feat. Don Drummond – Don De Lion
- Slapp Happy / Henry Cow – Riding Tigers
- The Sports – Face The Tiger
- Bruce Springsteen – Lion’s Den
- Steel Panther – Eyes Of A Panther
- Wout Steenhuis – Tiger Shark
- April Stevens – Teach Me Tiger
- C.W. Stoneking – Talkin’ Lion Blues
- Joe Strummer – Leopardskin Limousines
- The Submarines – Tigers
- Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger
- Swamp Kitteh – Space Tiger
- Gabor Szabo – Cheetah
- 10,000 Maniacs – The Lion’s Share
- Rufus Thomas – Tiger Man (King Of The Jungle)
- Sue Thompson – Paper Tiger
- Holly Throsby & Darren Hanlon – Hello Tiger
- Tiger Army – Ghost Tigers Rise
- Tygers Of Pan Tang – Wild Catz
- Tyrannosaurus Rex – Wind Cheetah
- The Vice Creems – Like A Tiger
- Gene Vincent – Wild Cat
- The Waifs – Lion & Gazelle
- The Wanderers – Tiger Rag
- Washington – How To Tame Lions
- Tony Joe White – Jaguar Man
- Tony Joe White – Black Panther Swamps
- Tony Joe White – Sign Of The Lion
- The Who – Jaguar
- Wilco – Panthers
- Wire – Ex-Lion Tamer
- Y & T – Black Tiger
