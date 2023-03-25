Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-03-25

Written by on March 25, 2023

  1. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Dream a little dream of me
  2. Astrud Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema
  3. Stan Getz – Desafinado
  4. Harry Belafonte – I do adore her
  5. Harry Belafonte – Man smart
  6. Peggy Lee – Fever
  7. Peggy Lee – I’m a woman
  8. Carmen McRae – Comes Love
  9. Chuck Berry – Nadine
  10. Nat King Cole – Get Your Kicks (on Route 66)
  11. Nashville Teens – Tobacco Road
  12. Spencer Davis Group – I’m a man
  13. Bobby & Laurie – Hitch hiker
  14. William Bell – Any other way
  15. William Bell – Born under a bad sign
  16. Eddie Floyd – Knock on wood
  17. Otis Redding – Sitting on the dock of the bay (Take 1)
  19. Cream – Born under a bad sign
  20. Small Faces – Whatcha gonna do about it (French EP version)
  21. The Easybeats – Sad and lonely and blue
  22. Bobby Scott – Wandrin’ Star
  23. Bing Crosby – Don’t fence me in
  24. Dinah Washington – Cold cold heart
  25. Dean Martin – Houston
  26. B.J. Thomas – I’m so lonesome I could cry
  27. Television – Little Johnny Jewel
  28. Iggy Pop – China Girl
  29. Flamin’ Groovies – Shake some action
  30. Nina Simone – Love me or leave me
  31. The Original Dixieland Jazz Band – Tiger rag
  32. Les Paul & Mary Ford – Tiger Rag
  33. Chick Webb Orchestra – Blues in my heart
  34. Dinah Shore – Blues in the night
  35. Ray Stevens – Ahab the Arab
  36. Jose Feliciano – Daniel
  37. Topol – If I were a rich man
  38. Ella Johnson – Alright, Okay, You Win
  39. Robert Gordon – Too gfast to live, too young to die
  40. Count Basie – Walking slow behind you
  41. Ruth Brown – Lucky lips
  42. Jerry Butler – Message to Martha
  43. Wynona Carr – Should I ever love again?
  44. Carla Thomas – You’ll lose a good thing
  45. Sam Cooke – Bring it on home
  46. Merv Benton – Yield not to temptation
  47. Gene Pitney – If I Didn’t have a dime
  48. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Sand
  49. Sidney Bechet – Petite Fleur
  50. Bessie Banks – Go now
  51. Marvelettes – The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game
  52. Nancy Sinatra – Sugar town
  53. The Herd – I don’t want our lovin’ to die
  54. Jeff St John & The Id – Big time operator
  55. Dorothy Moore – Misty Blue
