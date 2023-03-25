Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-03-25

- Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Dream a little dream of me
- Astrud Gilberto – The Girl from Ipanema
- Stan Getz – Desafinado
- Harry Belafonte – I do adore her
- Harry Belafonte – Man smart
- Peggy Lee – Fever
- Peggy Lee – I’m a woman
- Carmen McRae – Comes Love
- Chuck Berry – Nadine
- Nat King Cole – Get Your Kicks (on Route 66)
- Nashville Teens – Tobacco Road
- Spencer Davis Group – I’m a man
- Bobby & Laurie – Hitch hiker
- William Bell – Any other way
- William Bell – Born under a bad sign
- Eddie Floyd – Knock on wood
- Otis Redding – Sitting on the dock of the bay (Take 1)
- Cream – Born under a bad sign
- Small Faces – Whatcha gonna do about it (French EP version)
- The Easybeats – Sad and lonely and blue
- Bobby Scott – Wandrin’ Star
- Bing Crosby – Don’t fence me in
- Dinah Washington – Cold cold heart
- Dean Martin – Houston
- B.J. Thomas – I’m so lonesome I could cry
- Television – Little Johnny Jewel
- Iggy Pop – China Girl
- Flamin’ Groovies – Shake some action
- Nina Simone – Love me or leave me
- The Original Dixieland Jazz Band – Tiger rag
- Les Paul & Mary Ford – Tiger Rag
- Chick Webb Orchestra – Blues in my heart
- Dinah Shore – Blues in the night
- Ray Stevens – Ahab the Arab
- Jose Feliciano – Daniel
- Topol – If I were a rich man
- Ella Johnson – Alright, Okay, You Win
- Robert Gordon – Too gfast to live, too young to die
- Count Basie – Walking slow behind you
- Ruth Brown – Lucky lips
- Jerry Butler – Message to Martha
- Wynona Carr – Should I ever love again?
- Carla Thomas – You’ll lose a good thing
- Sam Cooke – Bring it on home
- Merv Benton – Yield not to temptation
- Gene Pitney – If I Didn’t have a dime
- Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Sand
- Sidney Bechet – Petite Fleur
- Bessie Banks – Go now
- Marvelettes – The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game
- Nancy Sinatra – Sugar town
- The Herd – I don’t want our lovin’ to die
- Jeff St John & The Id – Big time operator
- Dorothy Moore – Misty Blue
Reader's opinions