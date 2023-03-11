Voodoo Vinyl: 2023-03-11

Written by on March 11, 2023

  1. Deuces Of Rhythm with The Tempo Toppers – Fool At The Wheel
  2. Patsy Cline – Ain’t No Wheels On This Ship (We Can’t Roll)
  3. Fats Domino – I’m Gonna Be A Wheel Someday
  4. John Lee Hooker – Little Wheel
  5. The String-A-Longs – Wheels
  6. Golden Gate Quartet – Ezekiel Saw The Wheel
  7. Junior Parker – Driving Wheel
  8. The Breakaways – The Wheel
  9. Everly Brothers – The Ferris Wheel
  10. Super Stocks – Wheel Stands
  11. Peter Paul & Mary – The Great Mandala (The Wheel Of Life)
  12. Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Drivin’ Wheel
  13. Blood Sweat & Tears – Spinning Wheel
  14. Nick Garrie – Wheel Of Fortune
  15. Denny Laine – Catherine’s Wheel
  16. Wind In The Willows – Wheel Of Changes
  17. Blonde On Blonde – Spinning Wheel
  18. Flying Burrito Brothers – Wheels
  19. Flake – This Wheel’s On Fire
  20. Python Lee Jackson – Second Time Around The Wheel
  21. Mott The Hoople – No Wheels To Ride
  22. Jack Kerouac & Steve Allen – The Wheel Of The Quivering Meat Conception
  23. Mott The Hoople – The Wheel Of The Quivering Meat Conception
  24. The Tremeloes – Right Wheel, Left Hammer, Sham
  25. The Avant Gardeners – Wheel Of Fortune
  26. Alice Cooper – Under My Wheels
  27. Black Sabbath – Wheels Of Confusion
  28. Lou Reed – Wagon Wheel
  29. Laurie Allen – (High) On A Ferris Wheel
  30. Chi Coltrane – The Wheel Of Life
  31. Donovan – Cosmic Wheels
  32. Eno – The True Wheel
  33. Nick Drake – Rider On The Wheel
  34. Split Enz – Under The Wheel
  35. Bachman Turner Overdrive – Four Wheel Drive
  36. Michael Moorcock & Deep Fix – Ferris Wheel
  37. Kate & Anna McGarrigle – Heart Like A Wheel
  38. Foghat – Driver’s Wheel
  39. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Wheels On The Bus
  40. Electric Sun – Burning Wheels Turning
  41. Journey – Wheel In The Sky
  42. Jane Aire & The Belvederes – Yankee Wheels
  43. Chris Rea – Twisted Wheel
  44. The Merton Parkas – You Need Wheels
  45. Saxon – Wheels Of Steel
  46. John Lennon – Watching The Wheels
  47. PJ Harvey – The Wheel
  48. Exploding White Mice – The Wheel
  49. Hazel O’Connor – Top Of The Wheel
  50. Dirk Hamilton – Out To Unroll The Wheel World
  51. Robert Gordon – Drivin’ Wheel
  52. Was (Not Was) – Wheel Me Out
  53. Bruce Cockburn – Broken Wheel
  54. Yoko Ono – Turn Of The Wheel
  55. Love Tractor – Wheel Of Pleasure
  56. The Fleshtones – (Legend Of A) Wheelman
  57. Spear Of Destiny – The Wheel
  58. Rush – Between The Wheels
