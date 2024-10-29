Vanishing Point: 2024-10-29
Written by Playlist Robot on October 29, 2024
- Hugo Klang – Intro Piece
- Orchestra of Skin and Bone – Flame
- STELGRRRUIG – Ratbotic Attack
- Bergegas Matti – .
- . – .
- Nasu – .
- . – .
- Devo – Androgyny / Fraulein (live)
- The Wipeouters – Surfs Up On Goon Island
- Devo – .
- Mark Mothersbaugh – Let’s Be Happy
- Dove The Band Of Love – Praying Hands / Shrivel Up
- Devo – Come Back Johnny / I Can’t Get No Satisfaction / Space Junk
- Higher Spin States – Heinous Groove Gland
- Division Fracture – Destination Of Sorrow – SETE STAR SEPT Remix