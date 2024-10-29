Vanishing Point: 2024-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2024

  1. Hugo Klang – Intro Piece
  2. Orchestra of Skin and Bone – Flame
  3. STELGRRRUIG – Ratbotic Attack
  4. Bergegas Matti – .
  5. . – .
  6. Nasu – .
  7. . – .
  8. Devo – Androgyny / Fraulein (live)
  9. The Wipeouters – Surfs Up On Goon Island
  10. Devo – .
  11. Mark Mothersbaugh – Let’s Be Happy
  12. Dove The Band Of Love – Praying Hands / Shrivel Up
  13. Devo – Come Back Johnny / I Can’t Get No Satisfaction / Space Junk
  14. Higher Spin States – Heinous Groove Gland
  15. Division Fracture – Destination Of Sorrow – SETE STAR SEPT Remix
