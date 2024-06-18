Vanishing Point: 2024-06-18

June 18, 2024

  1. Aube – Sonority Area
  2. Avant Empire – Works
  3. Daniel McCagh – Imagining Machines
  4. The Sound of Mercy Killing – Pianola In My ({})
  5. Nagisa Nite – The True Sun / The True World
  6. Naoki Zushi – 1999: Albedo / Kobito
