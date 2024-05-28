Vanishing Point: 2024-05-28

- Emily Glass – Hostile Ghost
- Mortal Ambition – Sick Fuck
- r.domain – Make Them Think
- Android Felony – It Hurts!
- Secret Salmon – The Forty Day Forty Night Finance Plan
- Black X – The Kern Gate
- Tristan Louth-Robbins – Clearing A Path
- Roo Shooter – (4)
- Grief Worship – Crawlspace
- Peter Because – Black With White
- Aggressive Vacuum – Shade Your Eyes
- The Social Cesspit – A First Step: Frog Swallows My Path Apprehension Swallows My Sences
- Vlad And Rei – Another One…
- Kintsurgist – The Source Eroded
- Luana Moreno – Night Birds
- Uncovered Candle – Lamentations
- The Onos – Banned At The Metro
- Adam Orlowski – Land Of The Giants Pt2
- Critical Mass – What Do You Think You Are Doing?
- Mechanised Convultions – Fucking Cancer
- The Genghis Gnome Experience – Part 4
- Olfactory Nerve – Reward Circuit Pathway
- Dan Linke – Cavern Of Science
- Void – Orbiting
- Chalkwhitehands – A Silken Robe
- Frogless Rigby Chairfredder Unit – Find The Fish
