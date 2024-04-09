Vanishing Point: 2024-04-09

- Chimp Inc – Seaman
- Raw Spud – Bye Bye Lumpy
- Troatt – Suppositories
- Raw Sex and the Cane Toad Death Squad – Oh My Haemorrhoids
- Hectic Head – La La Lump
- Raw Sex and the Cane Toad Death Squad – Haemorrhoids
- Raw Sex – Ring of Fire
- Freshly Fucked Bun Wound – MIndRotFuck
- Dunn and Rutmanis – Miles Davis’s Willy Nelson
- James Shearman – Bits of Pieces
- Lauren Abineri – Mic Stand
- Drew McDowell – Out of Strength comes Sweetness
- Johnny hOllywood – Johnny Hollywood Says Relax / Song for Slap Bass and Horn, Played by Penis (ft. Alex Kent)
- Bloated Data – The Aesthetic of Death / To The Victor Go The Spoils
- Pete Swinton – Dark Ambient Vol 12
