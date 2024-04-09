Vanishing Point: 2024-04-09

April 9, 2024

  1. Chimp Inc – Seaman
  2. Raw Spud – Bye Bye Lumpy
  3. Troatt – Suppositories
  4. Raw Sex and the Cane Toad Death Squad – Oh My Haemorrhoids
  5. Hectic Head – La La Lump
  6. Raw Sex and the Cane Toad Death Squad – Haemorrhoids
  7. Raw Sex – Ring of Fire
  8. Freshly Fucked Bun Wound – MIndRotFuck
  9. Dunn and Rutmanis – Miles Davis’s Willy Nelson
  10. James Shearman – Bits of Pieces
  11. Lauren Abineri – Mic Stand
  12. Drew McDowell – Out of Strength comes Sweetness
  13. Johnny hOllywood – Johnny Hollywood Says Relax / Song for Slap Bass and Horn, Played by Penis (ft. Alex Kent)
  14. Bloated Data – The Aesthetic of Death / To The Victor Go The Spoils
  15. Pete Swinton – Dark Ambient Vol 12
